Police Briefs 11-08-2017

ARREST Report

MONDAY,

OCTOBER 30

Evan T. Redley, 22, of 210 Constitution Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Santiago Gonzalez-Patino, 44, of 30 Dana St., was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended.

Edgar S. Vargas, 20, of 370 Ocean Ave., was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on a charge of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony.

Christian C.J. Fauntleroy, 21, of Jamaica Plain, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.

TUESDAY,

OCTOBER 31

Shymale Brown, 25, of Jamaica, New York, New York, was arrested on charges of assault and battery in a domestic situation and malicious destruction of property in an amount greater than $250.

Cesar Alicea Alberto-Ruiz, 22, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and defacing a firearm serial number.

Anders G. Perez, 25, of 286 Fenno St., was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended, illegal possession of a Class A controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute (subsequent offense), and illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute (subseq. offense).

Kevin Medina-Meza, 24, of Everett, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Clemente Armando Espinoza, 50, of 651 Beach St., was arrested on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, being a motor vehicle operator and providing a false name or identifying information to a police officer, contributing to the delinquency of a child, uttering counterfeit bills, and providing false identifying information to an arresting officer.

A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and illegal possession of a Class D controlled narcotic substance.

WEDNESDAY,

NOVEMBER 1

Jonathan Gratini, 27, of Lynn, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of a marked lanes violation.

Richard J. Cecere, 46, of 45 Gore Rd., was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended.

THURSDAY,

NOVEMBER 2

Den Chhay, 37, of Lowell, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended (subseq. offense).

Daniel C. Abramo, 33, of Malden, was arrested on three outstanding warrants and on a charge of illegal possession of a Class B. controlled narcotic substance.

Michael Phillip Haley, 24, of Saugus, was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute.

Johnathan D. Machado, 22, of Somerville, was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute and attaching plates. He also was cited for the civil motor-vehicle infraction of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Rafael A. Calderon, 24, of 94 Walnut St., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

SATURDAY,

NOVEMBER 4

Fredy Urbina, 27, of Medford, was arrested on charges of operating of a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

SUNDAY,

NOVEMBER 5

Kenneth Gertz, 47, of Malden, was arrested on charges of two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon (fourth offense) and operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of operating a motor vehicle with an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

Revere Police NEWS

SENTENCED TO LIFE WITH PAROLE

At a sentencing hearing on Monday, Michael DeLeon, 38, of Lynn, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years for the Dec. 10, 2015, murder of Cristy Johnson on Waite Street in Revere. A Suffolk Superior Court jury convicted him Oct. 30 of second-degree murder and armed assault with intent to murder for the near-fatal shooting of a surviving victim during that encounter.

Assistant District Attorney Tara Burdman is leading the grand jury investigation into Dennis Parham’s homicide. Assistant District Attorneys David Fredette and Philip Cheng prosecuted DeLeon at trial.

POLICE MAKE FIREARM ARREST

Revere Police made a head’s up firearm and drug arrest on Halloween morning near Payson Street.

Around 10:30 a.m., detectives in the area observed a drug transaction in public view. They were able to pull over the motor vehicle, but the passenger fled before police could corral him.

A foot pursuit began, and police noticed that the passenger discarded an item during the chase. After he was apprehended, police were able to recover the item. It was found to be a loaded .25 calibre handgun.

Police brought in a K-9 officer to the scene to search the car for drugs, and did recover narcotics.

It was reported to be a great collaboration between detectives, patrol officers and residents of the area.

Cesar Alicea Alberto-Ruiz, 22, of Chelsea was charged with carrying a firearm without a permit, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammo and having a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Andres Perez, 25, of 286 Fenno St., was charged with operating after license or right to operate was revoked, and possession to distribute a Class A drug (subsequent), and possession to distribute a Class B drug (subsequent).

FOUND WITH KNIVES

Revere Police arrested a Malden man on Sunday for having switchblades.

An officer conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing red-light violation around 1:30 a.m. near the Squire Road CVS. Upon further investigation, the man was placed under arrest for having an open container of alcohol. On his person were two knives, double-edged and spring-loaded. It was the fourth offense for carrying switchblades.

Kenneth Gertz, 47, of Malden, was charged with operating with a suspended license, possession of an open container of alcohol and two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon (fourth offense).

BROKE INTO FLEETWOOD

Officers were dispatched to 321 Revere St. (Fleetwood Recordings) after the reporting party called because three males were trying to gain access to the building on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.

The three fled when they saw the reporting party come to the door. They did smash the glass to the door. Officers were able to continue to investigate and located three parties. Two were found and summonsed to court.

The third party, Gonzalo Ticas, was placed under arrest for vandalizing property and disorderly conduct. Alcohol was a factor.

Jay Leffel, 22, of East Boston, and Mateo Tabares, 21, of Chelsea, were both charged with vandalizing property.

BROKE INTO FAMILY DOLLAR

Detectives learned that a suspected party was staying at a friends’ apartment in 370 Ocean Ave. The suspect did have some warrants out of Malden District Court for OUI drugs, open container, and operating a motor vehicle with license restrictions. He was also a suspect in the breaking and entering at the Family Dollar that occurred on Oct. 29. After further investigation, detectives also charged him with the breaking and entering.

Edgar Vargas, 20, of 370 Ocean Ave., was charged with breaking and entering in the night for a felony and two warrants.

HALLOWEEN FRIGHT

Officers responded to area of Cushman Avenue for disturbance with kids on Halloween around 8:48 p.m.

Several kids were in the area, and officers stopped there to investigate. One party who appeared to be under the influence of something, and was on his bicycle in the travel lane rubbing his eyes. Officers asked him to move out of the street and onto the sidewalk. The 15-year-old male refused to do so and began to scream at the officers. He continued to be uncooperative and scream, causing other people to take notice. He was placed under arrest.

The 15-year-old juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and possession of a Class D drug.

COUNTERFEIT BILLS

A man who had allegedly removed his daughter from state custody on Halloween was arrested around 8:30 p.m. after driving with the lights off.

Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing a vehicle travelling westbound on Beach Street with no lights on. Inside the vehicle, the suspect was with his 12-year-old daughter. Upon further investigation, the suspect was charged several charges. A charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child came from the fact that his daughter was reported missing from Department of Children and Families custody and she was with him. At booking after his arrest, he was found to be in possession of counterfeit $100 bills.

Clemente Espinoza, 50, of 651 Beach St., was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, giving a false name to a police officer, contributing to the delinquency of a child, uttering counterfeit bills and giving a false name.