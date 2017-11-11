Obituaries 11-08-2017

Vincent Selvitella

American Airlines retiree; active benefactor at St. Anthony’s Parish whose love for family was paramount

Vincent J. Selvitella of Revere passed unexpectedly at his Revere residence on Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Feast of All Saints. He was 87 years old.

“Vinny” was born and raised in Revere and was a member of the Class of 1948 of Revere High School. He entered the United States Army during the Korean Conflict on Sept. 11, 1952 and served until Aug. 27, 1954 as a Corporal.

After discharge, he began a career with the airlines, serving first at Sky Chef and then transferring to American Airlines where he spent over 40 years as a supervisor in air freight.

He was an active and generous member of St. Anthony’s Parish Community. Every week for over 25 years, he would bring to St. Anthony’s Church a large food basket for the benefit of the poor of the parish. Often, another smaller basket would accompany his weekly offering for the priests at the rectory.

During the fine weather and into early fall the basket would be principally composed of fresh vegetables and fruits grown from his mammoth home garden on Rumney Road. All of this was done quietly and unobtrusively in memory of his dear wife, parents and brother.

His tastes were simple and love of family was paramount. His legacy is a continued love and generosity to his family.

He was the beloved son of the late, Antonio and Carmella (Caggiano) Selvitella, the brother of the late Nicholas and his wife, the late Anne A. Selvitella, the husband to the late Sandra C. (Ippolito) Selvitella, who passed 30 years ago as of this past May. “Sandy” was an Revere Elementary School teacher, beloved by all.

He was the proud surrogate “dad” to David J. DiMatteo and his wife, Dawn of Madison, N.H.; the dear uncle to: Deborah J. Selvitella- Murphy and her husband, Michael of West Palm Beach, Fla., Dr. Michael A. Selvitella and his wife, Deborah A. of Bartlett, Illinois, and John N. Selvitella and his wife, Pamela of Goffstown, N.H.; the adored grand-uncle to: Nicole A. and Michael C. Selvitella, both of Bartlett, Illinois and Chelsea R. and Anthony G. Selvitella, both of Goffstown, N.H.; most proud surrogate grandfather to: Alicia S. DiMatteo and her husband, Damon of Austin, Texas and Marisa A. Schoen and her husband, Josh of Glen, N.H.

He is also lovingly survived by his surrogate great-granddaughter, Avery Mae Schoen.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio& Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), Revere, Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: The Sandra C. Selvitella Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o David J.DiMatteo, 38 Spruce Spur, Madison, NH 03849. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Laurene MacDonald

Former hairdresser

Laurene A. (Bruno) MacDonald of Florida, formerly of Revere, died on Oct. 7.

Laurene loved to shop and travel. She belonged to the Orchid Society in Florida and was a former hairdresser.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph R., she was the loving mother of Thom of Fla., and the late Larry and Bob; cherished nana of Caitlin of Texas; dear sister of Beverly Bruno Collins of Saugus and the late Larry Jr. and Charles; adoring daughter of the late Larry and Isabel (DeFeo) Bruno and caring sister in law of Jean Surette and the late Paul of North Falmouth. She was the cousin of Donna (Cogliano) Devos of Florida, and is also survived by many loving cousins and friends.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, at St. Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. There will be a private burial. Donations can be made to the Revere League of Special Needs 200 Winthrop Ave, Revere, MA 02151. Arrangements through the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, MA 02151. For guest book please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

John Belmonte

Of Saugus, formerly of Revere and East Boston

John R. Belmonte of Saugus, formerly of Revere and East Boston, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was 88 years old.

The beloved husband of Gloria Belmonte with whom he shared 56 years of marriage, he was the loving father of Darleen (Wayne) Terminello of Nahant, John (Jeanne) Belmonte of Burlington, Denise (Todd) Plotkin of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Doreen Belmonte of Mill Valley, Calif., and Laureen (John) Federico of Belmont; dear brother of Mary Tutrone and Anna Lionetta and the late Agostino Belmonte and Joseph Belmonte. He was the cherished grandfather of six and great grandfather of two. He also leaves many loving nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Howard ‘Bud’ Greening

Former resident of Lexington and Wilmington

Howard “Bud” E. Greening, formerly of Lexington and Wilmington, died on November 3.

A U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, he was the former husband of Marjorie (Donnelly), he was the father of Brenda Greening-Cailyer and her husband ,Guy of St.- Jean-sur Richeileu, QC, Canada, Sandra Johnson and her husband, Albert of Plaistow, N.H., Marilynn Larkin and her husband, Stephen of Nashua, N.H., and the late Nancy Post; brother of Marjorie Stroscio of Gardner, and the late Barbara Leffler, Doris Bolton, and Caywood Greening Jr. Howie is also survived by seven grandchildren: Tammi, the late A.J., Patricia, Derek, Krista, Kelsey, and Stephen Jr., by eight great-grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, November 10 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, Lexington, from 4 to 8 p.m. and a funeral service will be celebrated Saturday, November 11, at the First Baptist Church, 1580 Mass. Ave., Lexington, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory may be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter St. Tilton, NH 03276. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Lexington.

–

John Petrillo

Of Revere

John Petrillo of Revere died on Nov. 2.

A member of Local 25, he was the beloved son of Ralph Petrillo Jr. of Revere and the late Maureen Yolanda (Simone); cherished brother of Tayla Yolanda Simone of Revere and the late Ralph Petrillo III; loving uncle of Talia Yolanda Petrillo, Kelsey and Aryana and is also survived by Thomas Puzzo who loved him like his own son, cousins Guz Diaz and Julia Kariuki and by many caring cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements were the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. For guest book please visit www.Buonfilgio.com.