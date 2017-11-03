Voters Head to Polls Tuesday

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

When voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7, they’ll be confronted with a local ballot question and choices for all offices except for Mayor. Also, this year voters will be casting their votes on new voting machines. The new machines allow the voter to fill in an oval after the candidates name.

Voters will be voting on with ballot Question 1, a question that seeks to adopt a 10-percent tax exemption for senior citizens who own and occupy their home. It is predicted that with the city’s $180 million budget about $450,000 will be used for this program. The exception is worth 10-percent of the average assessed values of all properties in Revere. It is estimated that this will provide tax relief to about 1,000 senior citizens in Revere. In order to qualify, the senior’s annual income has to be under $57,000.

During the last election on Nov. 3, 2015 there was a 41 percent voter turnout with 10,412 ballots cast. This year Election Commissioner Diane Colella is looking at a predicted 35 percent voter turnout with 27,367 registered voters.

Absentee ballots are available up to noon the day before the election and they must be returned by 8 p.m. at the close of the polls.

The long-range forecast shows Election Day as cloudy and 64 degrees.

In the political races there are no shortage of candidates for School Committee or City Council.

Candidates for School Committee include incumbents Michael Ferrante, Susan Gravellese, Stacey Rizzo, Fred Sannella and Carol Tye. Challengers include Glenn LaCedra, Stephen Reardon, Albert Terminiello and Gerry Visconti. Voters can vote for no more than six. Mayor Brian Arrigo is also on the School Committee.

Candidates for Councillor at-Large include incumbents Jessica Giannino, Steven Morabito, George Rotondo and Anthony Zambuto. Challengers include Todd Braid, John Correggio, Nicholas Moulaison Sr., David Jose Ramos, Dimple Rana, Daniel Rizzo, Wayne Rose and Michael Zaccaria. Voters can vote for no more than five.

For Ward 1 Councillor incumbent Joanne McKenna is being challenged by Cheryl Whittredge. Vote for one.

In Ward 2 Councillor Incumbent Ira Novoselsky is being challenged by Sebastian Mancuso. Vote for one.

Running for Councillor of Ward 3 is incumbent Arthur Guinasso and challenger Anthony Cogliandro. Vote for one.

In Ward 4 Incumbent Patrick Keefe Jr. is being challenged by Philip Russo. Vote for one.

Ward 5 incumbent John Powers and challenger Eric Lampedecchio are in the race. Vote for one.

Ward 6 Councillor Charles Patch is being challenged by Arthur DeMattia. Vote for one.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.