Sports 11-01-2017

RhS sports Roundup

RHS football team drops heartbreaker;hosts Beverly Friday

The Revere High football team dropped an agonizing 21-20 decision to the Red Devils of Burlington (not of former ancient rival Chelsea) Friday evening under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

The Patriots essentially did everything right to win the game, but the final score reflected an evening of frustration for the Revere squad and their fans.

After spotting Burlington a 7-0 lead on the first offensive series of the contest when a miscommunication in the Revere defensive backfield allowed a 60-yard TD pass, the Patriots responded in kind on their ensuing possession with a 70-yard march.

Darius McNeil went over from one yard out to cap the Revere drive that was highlighted by some nice passes from RHS quarterback Calvin Boudreau (13-for-20 for 125 yards on the night) to Edeh Ballo and Jonathan Murphy and a long-gainer on a burst by McNeil.

The Patriots threatened to move ahead on their next possession, getting as far as the Burlington 20, but a Red Devil interception ended the scoring threat. Burlington then responded with a scoring drive before the half ended, which was aided by a first-down achieved on a broken play on a third-and-24.

However, the Pats came out of the locker room after the intermission fired up and proceeded to move the ball 70 yards to even the count at 14-14. A 20-yard TD pass from Boudreau to Murphy accounted for the score.

Revere stopped the Burlington offense on the ensuing possession, but a Patriot fumble gave the ball back to the Red Devils, who took advantage of the turnover to retake the lead, 21-14.

Once again however, Revere fought back, driving downfield and getting into the end zone on a 20-yard run by James Furlong. However, the point-after attempt by Badr Haou, who successfully had kicked the PATs on the first two Patriot touchdowns, went awry, leaving the Pats trailing, 21-20.

The Revere defense held firm, giving the ball back to the Boudreau and Co., who engineered a long drive that brought the Patriots into red-zone territory with about 4:00 to go. A pass from Boudreau to Murphy appeared to have the Pats inside the 20, but the ball was jarred loose from Jonathan’s grasp when he was tackled, turning the ball over to Burlington.

Once again the Patriot defense held firm, but a long — 60 yards — punt by the Red Devil kicker left Revere at its own four yard line with 2:30 to play.

However, Boudreau once again moved the Patriot offense on a long march, bringing Revere into red zone territory with 0:02 to play. Haou came on for the 29-yard field goal attempt — a distance on which he had been successful in pre-game warm-ups — but his kick went just wide, leaving the Pats on the short end of the score, though long on frustration.

“We played well enough to win, but we made a few crucial mistakes that cost us,” said RHS head coach Lou Cicatelli, for whom the loss evoked memories from his team of 10 years ago that endured a pair of consecutive losses by a combined three points that were the result of missed PATs.

The Revere effort also was adversely affected by injuries to key players Lucas Barbosa, who pulled a groin last week, and McNeil, who left the game with a concussion early in the second half after gaining 100 yards on the ground in the first two periods.

“Both Lucas and Darius are powerful, two-way players for us,” noted Cicatelli, “so without them we had to move a lot of people around and use others who have had limited experience. All in all, we did the best we could under the circumstances.”

Cicatelli and his crew will host Beverly this Friday evening under the lights at HDR. Kick-off is set for 6:30p.m.

Alves paces RHS boys at NEC Meet

Freshman Nick Alves ran his best race of the season to pace the Revere High boys cross-country team at Saturday’s Northeastern Conference meet held at Bradley Palmer State Park in Topsfield.

Alves came across the line in 35th place in a time of 18:32 over the 3.1 (5K) course. Teammate Will Martinez was next for the Patriots in 38th spot in 18:56. Scott Montesfusco was the third Revere boy in 53rd position in 19:21, followed by Jonathan Nushi in 61st in 20:05, Cristian Acuna in 67th in 20:16, Steven Leone in 74th in 21:03, and James Carpinelli in 76th in 21:04.

The Patriots finished in ninth place overall among the 16th NEC schools that competed in the meet.

RHS girls run in NEC Meet

The Revere High girls track team competed in the Northeastern Conference Meet that was held Saturday at Bradley Palmer State Park in Topsfield.

“It was a perfect day for running,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “Overall, our results were a little disappointing, with many girls not having a good race. Despite this, the girls enjoyed the day. We look to show better at the State Coaches Invitational next Saturday.”

Varsity Race participants

Leila Cesic – 29th overall, 23:09

Soleil Yuong – 48th overall, 24:45

Erika Cheever – 49th overall, 24:45

Hannah Fitzpatrick – 66th overall, 27:23

Daniella Martinez – 68th overall, 27:33

Olivia Novoselsky – 69th overall, 27:40

Junior Varsity Race participants

Yulissa Santana Baez – 34th overall, 28:12

Xiomara Romani – 38th overall, 28:23

Victoria DeOliveira Silva – 42nd overall, 29:15

Camila Castro – 43rd overall, 29:25

RhS sportsThrough TheYears

10 years ago

October 31, 2007

The Revere High football team dropped a 23-16 decision to Lynn English

Friday night. The Patriots made things interesting down the stretch, with RHS quarterback Steven Ennamorati firing a 20-yard TD pass to Mike Gasparini, which was followed by a run by Mike Imbracsio for the two-point conversion. However, the ensuing onsides kick by the Pats did not travel the necessary 10 yards. Revere scored its first touchdown on a three-yard run by Anthony DeFe that capped a 12-play drive. Revere now stands at 3-5, having dropped four straight games after a 3-1 start.

The RHS boys soccer team fell short by a point of qualifying for the state soccer tourney after dropping its final two contests of the season to Salem and Peabody, 1-0 and 2-1, respectively. Jorge Ponce scored the Patriot goal in the Peabody contest.

Steven Armstrong was the top finisher for the RHS boys cross-country team in the NEC League Meet in the rain on Saturday at Bradley Palmer State Park. Armstrong finished in 28th place in a time of 18:25 from among the field of 77 runners. Michael Truing was next for Revere in 40th place in 19:18. The Revere boys finished seventh out of the 12 NEC teams.

For the RHS girls, Colby Hough was the first Lady Patriot across the line in 24th place among a field of 72 with a clocking of 22:14. Sister Tayla Hough was next for Revere in 25th spot in 22:16. The Revere girls finished in eighth place among the 12 NEC schools.

20 years ago

November 5, 1997

The RHS football team dropped a 34-12 decision to Peabody Friday night. RHS quarterback Mike Rich tossed a 78-yard TD pass to Billy Norris for the highlight of the game for the Patriots.

30 years ago

November 4, 1987

The winless RHS football team was defeated by Brookline, 25-7. Emilio Leone caught six passes for 75 yards, including the lone Revere TD, from quarterback Jimmy Rich.

40 years ago

November 3, 1977

The RHS football team defeated winless Everett, 14-0, on Saturday. Bob DeNofrio rushed for 114 yards on 32 carries and scored a TD. Quarterback Vin Martelli scored the other Revere TD on a 49-yard scamper.

Coach Frank Gallagher’s RHS cross-country team captured a share of the GBL title with a win over Peabody this past week. Bob Flot, Cliff Lusso, David Ewing, Lou Albanese, David Catrone, and Carmine Cautillo took places three through eight to provide the victory for Revere.

50 years ago

November 2, 1967

The RHS football team dropped a hard-fought 7-0 decision to GBL foe Somerville on Saturday.

An injury-riddled Immaculate Conception High football team fell by a score of 7-0 to Our Lady’s of Newton on Sunday.

60 years ago

October 31, 1957

The Immaculate Conception High football team defeated Our Lady’s of Newton, 12-6, in the final minute when Bill Myers fell on an Our Lady’s fumble in the end zone for the winning score.

The contest between the Watertown and Revere High football teams was postponed because of the large number of players on both teams who were ill.

70 years ago

November 6, 1947

More than 5000 fans turned out to see Gloucester defeat the Revere High football team, 38-6. Billy Colella scored Revere’s lone TD.

A crowd of 3000 fans was on hand to watch Immaculate Conception drop a hard-fought, 7-6 contest to Mission High. Ronnie Bennett scored the IC touchdown on a nine-yard run.