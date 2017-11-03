Police Briefs 11-01-2017

Revere Police NEWS

CHILDREN HIT BY DRIVER

One Thornton Street man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after hitting two children crossing Central Avenue last Thursday night.

Around 8:38 p.m., a brother and sister were crossing Central Avenue at Broadway when a car came fast and took a left turn from Broadway to Central Avenue. As the driver turned, he hit the brother and sister crossing the street – sending them flying about 15 feet away.

The driver stopped momentarily, but then sped off, leaving the children on the ground.

Witnesses were in abundance, and several took down his license plate as they tended to the children, who were not seriously injured.

Officers investigated the matter and found the man at home.

He was summonsed to court.

Sophat Soeung, 62, of 52 Thornton St., was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of personal injury.

LEMON FIGHT

An Agawam Street man who owns a car dealership has been summonsed to court for allegedly assaulting an unsatisfied customer with a screw driver.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, police were called to Wonderland Auto Sales on North Shore Road for a large fight around 1:45 p.m.

Police arrived and found the owner brandishing a screwdriver and several people who had been in some sort of altercation.

After sorting it out, police found that a customer had returned with a car and claimed it was no good and had broken down.

He asked that the car be fixed, but the suspect refused.

That gave way to an argument, which allegedly progressed to an altercation.

When police arrived, they found the owner with a screwdriver in hand.

He said it was for self-defense, but police did not buy it.

Ahmed Elmoudden, 44, of 4 Agawam St., was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

RACING ON LYNN MARSH ROAD

An off-duty police officer is being credited with putting the clamps on a man who was driving erratically and racing down Lynn Marsh Road on Monday, Oct. 23.

Around 6:30 p.m., the officer was driving southbound on Lynn Marsh when a vehicle came up behind him at around 90 mph. The vehicle passed him and was closed at 95 mph. It sped up to two cars and beeped its horn, eventually passing them in the breakdown lane and going on.

The officer radioed ahead and a marked cruiser was waiting at Brown Circle to head off the racer at the pass.

The cruiser stopped the man and he was charged.

Saimon Fernandes, 24, of Peabody, was charged with racing a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation, negligent operation, and speeding.

SERIOUS SHOPLIFTING

A Lunenburg man was summonsed on 10 charges of tampering with prices in order to shoplift from Target.

On Weds., Oct. 25, police were called to Target around 7:15 p.m. for a man that was suspected of a shoplifting scheme. Security had recognized him and told police he had been coming in for about a month and tampering with prices to make them lower, then purchasing them at the lower price.

Officers moved in and arrested the man.

The total value loss for the scheme came to about $1,000.

Joseph Testa, 51, of Lunenburg, was charged with 10 counts of shoplifting by tampering over $100.

TAKING PICS OF POT

One Bradstreet Avenue man was arrested on Sunday after being caught taking pictures of marijuana in a bag and not wanting to comply with police.

Around 5:30 a.m., police were called to Bradstreet Avenue by neighbors who said two men were causing a stir. Police found them on the wall there taking pictures of a plastic bag containing marijuana.

One of the men was compliant, but the other became combative.

He became disorderly and was yelling.

He also wasn’t 21, so he could not have the marijuana (small quantities are now legal). It was confiscated.

Juan Uran Garcia, 19, of 218 Bradstreet Ave., was charged with being disorderly.

ARREST Report

MONDAY,

OCTOBER 23

Josephine J. Russo, 61, of 54 Amelia Place, was arrested on charges of assault and battery in a domestic situation, assault and battery upon a person over the age of 60 with injury, and resisting arrest.

WEDNESDAY,

OCTOBER 25

Yeferson Cabrera-Alvarado, 26, of 55 Thornton St., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

Irwin X. Villanueva, 28, of 55 Thornton St., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

Eric J. Sanchez, 23, of Everett, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Michael J. Cantone, 32, of 26 Derby Rd., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of illegal possession of a Class A, controlled narcotic substance.

THURSDAY,

OCTOBER 26

Thomas Roarke, 56, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Alberto Garcia, 50, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Adam Tyler DePalma, 38, of 203 North Shore Rd., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

Luis G. Florentino David, 31, of 17 Highland St., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

Caroline Miles, 68, of Haverhill, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting (2nd offense).

SATURDAY,

OCTOBER 28

Taylor E. Souza, 27, of Somerset, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29

Brandon L. Vo., 44, of 425 Revere Beach Blvd., was arrested on charges of strangulation and assault and battery in a domestic situation.

Juan Jose Granados, 34, of Everett, was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a Class B, controlled narcotic substance.

Juan Uran Garcia, 19, of 218 Bradstreet Ave., was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Robert A. Casaletto, 48, listed with no address, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

Ashlee Fosher, 27, of 1085 Shirley St., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.