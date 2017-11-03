Obituaries 11-01-2017

David Intraversato

Licensed real estate broker and shop steward of Local 22 Mass. Department of Employer Security

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, Revere on Saturday, Nov. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. for David P. Intraversato who died on Thursday, Oct. 26, following a two-year courageous conflict with primary non-hodgkins lymphoma of the central nervous system at the Sawtelle Family Hospice House in Reading.

Following the visitation, a Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

A native East Bostonian, he lived there and attended the former Sacred Heart Grammar School, graduating in 1960. He was an alumnus of Boston College High School, Class of 1964. David continued his education at Northeastern University graduating in 1968 with a degree in education and counseling. He then settled on the South Shore in Abington, where he became most active socially and academically. For a number of yoears, he was a baseball coach with the Abington Little League. Socially he was an active member with the Abington Knights of Columbus.

He returned to East Boston to care for his dad when his Mom died in 1997 and subsequently remained there until after his Dad’s death in the winter of 1999, when he moved to Revere.

Most of his working career was spent as a union shop steward with the Department of Employment Security for at least 25 years, retiring in 2008. Concurrently with his civil service appointment, he was a licensed, real-estate broker, managing and purchasing older homes and properties.

The beloved husband of eight years to Margaret A. “Peggy” (DeFronzo) Vitale-Intraversato of Revere, he was also the devoted dad to Gina M. Intraversato of Marshfield, David A. lntraversato and his wife, Alexandra of Freeport, Maine, and Dena Vitale-Coffey and her husband, Joseph of Revere and the cherished grandfather to Carley M., Nicholas D., GraceLena, Francesca Rose and Michael Patrick.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Magical Moon Foundation, 575 Summer St., Marshfield, MA 02050. (Magical Moon Foundation was founded to care for those children affected by cancer).

For additional information, please visit:

www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Charle DiCino

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Charles J. DiCino of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away at the age of 88 on Oct. 26.

A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, he was the beloved husband of the late Marie ( Minerva) DiCino, cherished son of the late Anthony and Margaret (Puleo) DiCino; loving father of Charles A. DiCino and his wife, Marie of Peabody and Denise Caruso of Revere and her late husband, Nicholas; dear brother of the late Frederick and Edward DiCino and the adored grandfather of Vanessa and Gina Caruso. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere.

Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery Everett. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Charles’ name to the Fisher House. VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA, 02132.

–

Margaret ‘Peggy’ Long

29-year driver for Service Bus Lines, member of one of Revere’s oldest families

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere, for Margaret A. (Corbett) Long who passed on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Beth Israel -Deaconess Medical Center following a long illness. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 6, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church at 10:30 a.m.

Born and raised in Revere, “Peggy” attended Immaculate Conception Grammar School and graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1966. Most of her life was centered in and around the Immaculate Conception Parish Community.

She was the daughter of the late Vincent J. and Claire M. (Griffin) Corbett. The Corbett family were pioneers in the settling of the ICC Parish Community, beginning with its inception in 1888. The patriarch of the family, Peggy’s uncle, attorney Ronald P. Corbett, Esq., still lives in Revere.

She has worked for the Anzuoni family at Service Buslines for over 29 years. Her service with the family was not only historic but continued until her last illness.

She was the wife of the late Byron B. Long, Sr., the proud mother of: Claire M. McNair and her husband, Patrick E. of Revere, Kellie C. Long and her husband, Justin O’Roach of Milford, N.H. and the late Byron S. Long, Jr.; the cherished grandmother of: Autumn J. Long of Salem, N.H, Bentley W. Long of Haverhill, Christena Dedrich and Patrick E. McNair, Jr and Brody R. McNair, all of Revere and Paige L. Long and Logan E. Roach, both of Milford, N.H. She was the dear sister to: Eileen Celtata of Virginia and Vincent J. Corbett II of St. Augustine, Fla. She is also lovingly survived by Robert E. Thurlow of Revere and by many cousins and several nieces and nephews.

Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: Gateways Autism Community Service, 144 Canal St., Nashua, NH 03064 or to: Revere Scout Troop 15, 249 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Frank Viviano

Sales representative

A Memorial Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 28, in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Revere for Frank D. Viviano, who passed unexpectedly, on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington following a tragic auto accident.

He was 50 years old.

Born and raised in Revere, he was a 1985 alumnus of Revere High School. All of Frank’s working career was spent in the construction business, particularly as a sales representative within the vast home exterior supply construction industry. Frank would want to be remembered for his love of nature and the great outdoors. He could always be found hunting and fishing anywhere throughout New England, particularly in the western part of the state of Massachusetts to the Berkshires.

A most generous young man, he truly enjoyed the best his short life had to offer. Notably most importantly, Frank’s love and tireless care for his Mom will never be forgotten by anyone who knew him. He was a longtime member of the National Rifle Association and the Gun Owners’ Action & Protection Organization.

Interment was private.

In addition to his beloved mom, Viola M. (Capozzi) Viviano of Revere, he was son of the late Michael F. Viviano who passed in December of 1997; the devoted brother of Stephen D. Viviano and his longtime companion, Kathleen Campbell of Revere, Revere Deputy Fire Chief Michael G. Viviano and his wife, Carla J. Viviano of Middleton; dearest uncle to Maureen R. Viviano and her companion, Murray Constant and their daughter, Jordyn, all of Everett, Revere firefighter Stephen D. Viviano, Jr. and Michael J. O’Brien, both of Nahant, Michael P. Viviano of Arlington, Va., and David A. Viviano of Middleton. Interment was private. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Sylvia Abrams

Centenarian lovingly known for her charm and beauty will be deeply missed

Sylvia (Berkovitz) Abrams passed away on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the age of 100.

She was born in the West End of Boston on Dec. 19, 1916, the first of three cherished children of the late Molly (Teper-Rubinovitz) Berkovitz and Morris Berkovitz, Sylvia was predeceased by her two beloved brothers, the late Hyman and Arthur Berkovitz. The family moved to Roxbury where Sylvia graduated from Roxbury Memorial Girl’s High School in 1934. She then graduated from Mansfield Academy and enjoyed her time as a beautician at Joette’s Beauty Salon.

In 1939 Sylvia met the love of her life, the late Harry Abrams. They married in 1940 and were inseparable over the next 71 years until Harry’s death in 2011. Following their marriage, Harry and Sylvia lived in Chelsea for the next 45 years and later in Revere. Sylvia was a life-time member of City of Hope, Hadassah and the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home as well as a long-time member and past president of Congregation Tifereth Israel of Everett.

Sylvia was cherished by two devoted daughters: Elaine Abrams of Winthrop and Rona Medrano and her husband, Leonard of Revere; two grandsons, John Adams and his wife, Tanya and Eric Adams and his wife, Beth of Florida; three great-grandchildren: Joshua Adams, Mollie Adams and her partner, Adam Kackritz of Florid, and Christopher Menchin of Medford; two great-great-grandchildren, Mikeyla and Adein Adams-Kackritz of Florida; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Sylvia was lovingly known for her charm and beauty and will be deeply missed by all. Donations may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice. Funeral services and internment were held, Oct. 15 at the New Tifereth Israel of Everett Cemetery. Arrangements were under the care of Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea. Visitwww.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook.

–

Carol DiGiovanni

Nursing supervisor at Chelsea Soldiers Home

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Carol V. (Girkout) DiGiovanni, who passed unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in Melrose. She was 63 years old.

The funeral will be conducted from the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, followed by her Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 10 a.m. immediately followed by interment at the Mass. National Cemetery in Bourne.

Born in Oklahoma, Carol came to Revere as a young girl, graduating from Revere High School, Class of 1972. She entered the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home School of Nursing and completed her eduation in 1976. Twenty-eight years ago, she began her career at the Chelsea Soldiers Home, working there until her untimely death.

Carol always worked the night shift and thrived on the schedule and the incessant drive. She was a “beacon” to many and a mentor to so very many nursing students.

Carol enjoyed an unusual relationship with her colleagues. Not only was she highly respected, but her presence was sought after socially, as well as professionally. No commentary would be complete without mention of the simpatico she shared with her patients and their families. It is most evident that Chelsea Soldiers Home will long mourn Carol’s passing.

The beloved wife of 40 years and best friend to Steven DiGiovanni, she was the daughter of the late Lt. Col. Thomas J. Girkout III and the cherished sister in law of Nicholas J. DiGiovanni and his wife, Georgette of North Reading and Jamie Clabaugh and her late husband, Michael of Everett; the dear aunt to Adam N. DiGiovanni and his fiancé, Amanda Wayne of Haverhill, Danielle C. Sullivan and her husband, Lester of Billerica and the late Michael C. Clabaugh, Carol’s Godson who passed unexpectedly on April 27, 2017.

For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Alphonse ‘Ski’ LaMarca

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Alphonse “Ski” LaMarca of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Oct. 29.

He was the beloved husband of the late Annette “Chickie” (Disisto) LaMarca. loving father of Loreena Celona and her Husband, James “Jimmy” of Revere, Michael LaMarca of Saugus and Alfred LaMarca of Revere; cherished grandfather of Meghann Celona and one adored great- grandchild Christopher and the dear brother of the late Mary Ricchio and Janice Travaglini. Family and friends will honor Ski’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere, on Friday morning, Nov. 3 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Anthony’s Church, Revere for a Funeral Mass in celebration of Ski’s life at 11 a.m. At the family’s request, please omit flowers. For guest book and directions, please visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.Alphonse “Ski” LaMarca of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Oct. 29.

–

Benjamin Abbene

Retires U.S. Air mechanic

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), Revere for Benjamin L. Abbene who passed at the Chelsea Soldiers Home, Chelsea on Saturday, Oct. 28 after a 14-year struggle with dementia. He was 87 years old.

His funeral will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 3, from the Funeral Home at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel on the campus of the Chelsea Soldiers Home.

Born and raised in Revere, he was a popular youth, enjoying the office of class president of the graduating class of 1948 from Revere High School.

Most of his working career was spent with the airlines at Logan Airport beginning with Alleghany Airlines until they were taken over by US Air. His specialty was aircraft mechanics. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict.

Ben’s wife (the love of his life) Mary E. (Meuse) Abbene passed in July of 2000. He was the devoted father to: Elena M. Oliva and her husband, Nicholas of Litchfield, N.H., Benjamin J. Abbene and his wife, Lorraine P. of East Weymouth, Lauren T. Mannone and her husband, Max of Revere, Charles V. Abbene and his wife, Linda J. of Salem and Lynette M. Terrazzano and her husband, Steven P. of Saugus; the beloved brother of Atty. Antonio Abbene Jr. and his wife, Florence of Revere and the late William Abbene, Dante J. Abbene and Anna Pistorino; the cherished grandfather to Lauren Martens and her husband, Brian of Medford, Lindsey Giampaolo and her husband, Dana of Bow, N.H., Benjamin, Paul and Elise Abbene, all of East Weymouth, Leanne Mannone of Revere, Jeanette and Charles Abbene, Jr., both of Salem, Amanda, Stefani and Michael Terrazzano, all of Saugus. He is also lovingly survived by two great grandchildren, Dario and Dominic, his sisters in law, Estelle Abbene of Brooksby Village, Peabody, Maria Abbene of Londonderry, N.H. and by Leo Pistorino of Wilmington. Many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews also survive him.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Patients’ Activities Fund at Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Avenue, Chelsea, MA 02150.

–

Anne Gioiosa

Retired project manager for Massachusetts Division of Information & Technical Assistance

Anne L. Gioisa, an East Boston native and a resident of Cape Cod, ended a long struggle with metastatic disease on Wednesday evening, Oct. 25 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House of Danvers. She was 59 years old.

Anne was born and raised in East Boston taking her elementary schooling at the former Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Grammar School, East Boston. She then attended the Julie Billiart Catholic High School for Girls in Boston’s North End, graduating in 1976. In the late 1970s, she began a job with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, working in several departments for the next 38 years and settling about 30 years ago as project manager within the Division of Information & Technology. Anne maintained a close relationship with her former colleagues after retiring in 2015. She was a member of NAGE (National Association of Government Employees.)

She lived in Saugus for over 30 years, and about 10 years ago, she began summering at the Cape, particularly in Eastham. For several years, she and her devoted wife of 23 years, Linda A. Stiles, wintered in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla Along with Linda, she traveled often throughout the country and Italy.

In 2016, Anne chaired and orchestrated a superb 40th high school class-reunion. It had been the only reunion offered for the Class of 1976. It was a huge success, mostly because of the tremendous work effort afforded by Anne.

Anne was the beloved daughter of the late Daniel and Josephine (Geraci) Gioiosa of East Boston; the cherished sister to Charles Gioiosa and his wife, Barbara Brainin of Seattle, Wash.,

Denise A. Giangregorio and her husband, Alan of Winthrop, John Gioiosa and his wife, Mary of Malden and the late Anthony and Marie Gioiosa. She is also lovingly survived by Renee A. Parente of Dorchester, Brian L. Parente of Winthrop and Michael V. Parente and his wife, Karen of Canton. She was the adored “Nonna” to Nevaeh R., Eli M., Amarra J. and Ryan J. Parente and the proud aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Care Dimensions (Attn: Kaplan Family Hospice House) 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923.

–

Ray ‘Raia’ LaRosa

Department of Transportation retiree

Ray J. “Raia” (Tkachuk) LaRosa of North Reading formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on October 20th 2017 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Lynnfield at 90 years of age. Wife of the late Ben LaRosa. Loving sister of George Tkachuk of Revere. Philip Tkachuk and his wife Karin of West Peabody. Judie Giannetto of North Reading. Sister-in-Law Jean Tkachuk of Dennis and the late Lillian Grady, and Leon, Edward, Walter and Paul Tkachuk. Ray was affectionately known as “Auntie Raia” by her many loving nieces and nephews and was adored and loved by Lloyd Dickson of Deltona, Fla. Funeral from the Cota Funeral home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28) NORTH READING at Reading line, on Tuesday, October 24th at 9:30am. Funeral Services will be held at the chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett at 11:00am. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday October 23rd from 5-8pm. Entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray’s memory to All Care Hospice, 210 Market Street. Lynn, MA 01901 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road. Waltham, MA 02452.

Ray had an engaging personality, a happy disposition and was pleasant and kind to all, even when she no longer could speak due to her advancing Alzheimer’s disease. She had a big smile and shoulder shimmy to greet her caretakers, family and friends. Ray had a long career working as a secretary at the MA Department of Transportation in downtown Boston. She loved to frequent Filene’s Basement during her lunch hour and had a knack for finding the best bargains. Always stylish, she enjoyed dressing up especially for many nights out ballroom dancing which was her passion. Ray was devoted to her family, especially her late mother. She made the best lasagna and meatballs. May she rest in peace. www.cotafuneralhomes.com