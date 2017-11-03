News Briefs

Mayor Arrigo takes calls at Revere 311 constituent services center

On Monday morning, Mayor Brian Arrigo joined 311 staff Allan Fitzmaurice and Randall Mondestin to answer phone calls to the constituent service line.

Arrigo reminds all residents that the 311 call center is open from 8:15 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Friday. Issues can also be reported 24/7 via the Revere 311 app, on Facebook at Revere 311, or on Twitter by tweeting at @Revere311.

The calls to 311 during the Mayor’s visit included downed trees from Sunday night’s storm; a request for a replacement recycle bin; an issue with a street light; and a signage issue. The Mayor worked with 311 staff to create work order requests to address these problems. Residents who share their contact information will receive a follow-up call, text or email when there is more information about the status of their request.

Residents can contact 311 to make a service request or ask a question. A “Knowledge Base” with answers to frequently asked questions is also available at www.revere.org/311 or via the 311 app.

Local activities at DCR State Parks

Join a DCR Park interpreter in East Boston, Revere, Winthrop to learn about the wonderful natural history of your state parks. All Programs are FREE and open to the public. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For program cancellations phone 978-937-2094 ext. 121, one hour before start time. Rain Cancels. Bring Water. Strongly recommend sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and footwear suitable for walking on the beach, and on paths. For more information phone (781) 485-2804 Ext. 105 or email Matthew.Nash@state.ma.us. For a listing of programs at other DCR state parks visit https://www.mass.gov/orgs/department-of-conservation-recreation. Activities at Belle Isle Marsh Reservation An Oasis for Wildlife Saturdays, November 4 and 18 8:00 -9:00 a.m. Discover the abundant birdlife at Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, a restored wildlife sanctuary. We will walk while birding for a distance of a mile on easy level terrain. Some binoculars and a spotting scope will be provided but please bring these items if you have them. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Meet at: Main Parking lot near the bulletin board, located on Bennington Street, East Boston between address 1236 Bennington St., East Boston and 173 Bennington St., Revere. Parking is on a paved lot and is free of charge. Accessible by public transportation: MBTA Blue line, Beachmont Station. Exit station, turn right, at intersection cross State Road/Bennington Street, travel right along Bennington Street to park entrance on the left. Visit www.MBTA.com for bus and train information.

Co-sponsored by the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh.

At Revere Beach Reservation

Go Green on Black Friday Walk at Revere Beach Friday, November 24 9:00 -11:00 a.m. Get outside and stretch your legs on Black Friday. We will walk for a distance of about 3 miles round trip over beach sand. Terrain may be uneven.

Meet at: Outside at One Eliot Circle, Revere MA (The tan DCR building at the corner of Dolphin Avenue). Free Parking available along Revere Beach Boulevard. Accessible by Public Transportation: MBTA Blue line Revere Beach Station, turn right on Revere Beach Boulevard and walk to One Eliot Circle, Revere, MA. Visit www.MBTA.com for bus and train information (schedule, route and fees).

Birds at Winthrop Beach

Avian Delights Saturday, November 25 3:00-4:00 p.m. (Afternoon) Observe water birds and learn about their adaptations for survival as we walk on the beach sand for a distance of up to one mile. Terrain can be uneven. Some binoculars and a spotting scope will be provided but please bring these items if you have them. Meet at: Winthrop Beach on Winthrop Shore Drive across from Sturgis Street and 62 Winthrop Shore Drive, Winthrop, MA. On street parking is available free of charge. Accessible by Public Transportation: Paul Revere Transportation bus 712 or 713 Point Shirley-Orient Heights, arrive at the Winthrop Beach stop then walk down Sturgis Street, Winthrop MA (If traveling from outside Winthrop, board the bus at the MBTA Orient Heights station on the blue line). Visit www.MBTA.com for bus and train information (schedule, route and fees). Co-sponsored by the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh

House Passes Legislation to Safeguard Against Handicapped Parking Fraud

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo and State Rep. RoseLee Vincent joined their colleagues in the Massachusetts House to pass legislation that authorizes the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) to investigate charges that someone has falsely obtained, or is falsely using, a handicapped parking placard or license plate. It also allows the RMV to require documentation when determining if an applicant is eligible for a handicapped plate or placard.

“The improper use of handicapped parking is not only disrespectful, it is dangerous,” said Speaker DeLeo. “This legislation will help ensure that individuals with disabilities and limitations have access to the appropriate parking accommodations. I thank Chairman Straus for his vigilance on this matter.”

“Fraudulent use of a handicapped placard is morally wrong, and as such, penalties should be increased for people who misuse them,” said Representative Vincent. “I want to thank Speaker DeLeo and Chairman Straus for bringing forward this legislation which will hopefully curtail the improper use of handicapped placards and protect parking spots for those who truly need them.”

This bill creates fines for intentionally making false statements to obtain a handicapped plate or placard: $500 for the first offense and $1,000 for a second or subsequent offense.

RMV announces REALID deadline

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) announced that Massachusetts citizens or lawfully-present residents will have up to October 1, 2020 to obtain a REAL ID to travel in the U.S. by airplane or enter certain U.S. government buildings, following a compliance extension by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The one-year compliance extension grants the RMV additional time to implement federal requirements and ensure that the agency is prepared to begin to issue REAL ID license and identification (ID) cards on March 26, 2018.

REAL ID is a new type of driver’s license or identification (ID) card that the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is implementing under federal law for citizens or lawfully-present residents. The extension means Massachusetts license or ID card holders may use their existing valid license or ID for purposes of entering a federal building or for traveling by air through October 1, of 2020. Residents who have a valid U.S. passport or passport card will never need a REAL ID.

REAL ID is a requirement of the federal REAL ID Act of 2005, which sets security and identity standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards, including lawful presence. On October 1, 2020, a valid U.S or foreign passport, U.S. passport card, military ID, or a driver’s license that is REAL ID compliant, will be required to enter U.S. government buildings and to board flights within the U.S. After October 1, 2020, current Massachusetts driver’s licenses and ID cards will no longer be accepted in instances when a REAL ID credential is necessary.

The RMV encourages license and/or ID card holders to visit www.mass.gov/realID to learn more and to use the REAL ID Wizard to help determine if a REAL ID credential is appropriate for that citizen or lawfully-present resident. The REAL ID Wizard can be navigated in about one minute with respondents able to answer questions with a simple “yes” or “no.”

The RMV is making it easier for customers to get ready for their driver’s license or ID card application or renewal. Starting on March 26, 2018, the RMV will launch an online service that allows customers to complete most of their application at home, saving time in the Service Center.

“While Massachusetts customers do not need a REAL ID until October 1, 2020 to travel domestically by air or enter federal buildings, the RMV is committed to making REAL ID licenses and ID cards available on March, 26 2018 as new or renewed credentials are sought,” said RMV Registrar Erin Deveney. “We encourage everyone to go online first and save time, and will continue to communicate compliance and implementation updates throughout this process.”

A comprehensive, state-wide communication outreach program, called REAL ID, REAL Answers, will begin this fall to educate Massachusetts license or ID card holders in regard to the information they need about REAL ID. Advertising will occur in print, on broadcast outlets, on billboards, at service stations, convenience and liquor stores, malls and movie theaters as well as other sites. In additional, social media communication channels will be utilized, including, MassDOT Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. RMV outreach information will be in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Anyone with questions about REAL ID should visit: www.mass.gov/realID

Additional information can be found on the website of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security: https://www.dhs.gov/real-id-public-faqs