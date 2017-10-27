Women’s Health Forum Set for Oct 26

Speaker of the House Bob DeLeo will sponsor the 20th annual Women’s Health Forum on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6- 8 p.m. at Winthrop High School.

The forum is an opportunity for residents to meet and speak with our local health care providers. The forum is co-sponsored by the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center which offers free flu shots. The Commonwealth Clinical Service also will offer free blood-pressure testing.

The keynote speaker at the forum will be Jadiann Thompson, 7 News Evening anchor. She is a three-time Emmy award-winning journalist. Thompson joined 7 News in June of 2015 after working in several cities around the country including Phoenix, Az. She also taught English in Madrid, Spain and worked on Capitol Hill. She is thrilled to call Boston home.

Also speaking will be Valerie Giglio, a young Revere attorney and vocalist who suffered a life-threatening brain stem stroke in 2014. She was paralyzed on the left side, and unable to walk. The stroke also affected her vocal cords leaving her unable to sing. Valerie spent a year in rehab, relearning how to walk and perform activities of daily living. After many hours of practice, she was also able to recovering her singing voice. She is a graduate of Salem State University and New England School of Law. She hopes her story and struggles will help others reach for the stars.

Participants include local physicians, physical therapists, chiropractors, dentists, podiatrists, and providers of home health services, rehabilitation services and more.

The forum is free and open to the public. For more information, please call 617-722-2500.