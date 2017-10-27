Police Briefs 10-25-2017

A QUESTION

OF WOOD

A Malden man was arrested on Friday afternoon, Oct. 20, after he allegedly exposed himself to shoppers in the Family Dollar on North Shore Road while swinging a piece of wood threateningly.

Around 2:45 p.m., police were called to the store for a man acting erratically.

The man – who is well known to police – had been exposing himself to customers. At the same time, he was carrying a piece of wood in his hand and swinging it at frightened shoppers.

When police arrived, he fled the store and tried to toss the wood onto the roof of the store, but police were on the case.

He was detained and officers found a knife and box cutter on him.

Police indicated alcohol was a factor.

Edward Mitrano, 61, of Malden, was charged with open and gross lewdness, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault by a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, violating the knife ordinance and carrying a dangerous weapon.

MAJOR DRUG BUST

Revere Police arrested two men on Friday, Oct. 20, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation into heroin dealing at a home on North Shore Road.

Around 1:56 p.m., police were ready to execute a search warrant of 1510 North Shore Rd. #2 and approached the home. When they got there, the target of the investigation and another man were coming out of the door.

They were arrested.

Police executed the search warrant and found a quantity of heroin.

The man with him was found to have warrants and Class B drugs (cocaine) in his possession.

The target, Larry Lopez, 31, of 1510 North Shore Rd., was charged with possession to distribute a Class A drug (heroin, subsequent offense).

Hector Diaz, 28, of Chelsea, was charged with one warrant and possession of a Class B drug.

WILD TIME ON NAHANT AVE

Revere Police are charging one Nahant Avenue man with keeping a disorderly house after a raucous party got out of hand on Sunday morning.

Around 3:38 a.m., police were called to 8 Nahant Ave. for a loud party.

Police arrived and found colored disco lights flashing throughout the home and music so loud it could be heard on the street. As they progressed to the scene, many people started jumping out of the windows of the home and fleeing the area.

Police observed 75 to 80 people at the party.

Flauberty Brasileiro, 22, of 8 Nahant Ave., was charged with being the keeper of a noisy and disorderly home.

DRUNK DRIVER WITH CHILD

An Everett man was charged with allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a parked car while having his 1-year-old child in the car with him.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, officers reported to Crescent Avenue for an accident where a car had smashed into a parked vehicle.

Officers found the small child in the car and the man appeared to be intoxicated.

After an investigation, he was arrested.

George Orozco, 26, of Everett, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation.

MS-13 MEMBER FROM REVERE PLEADS GUILTY

An MS-13 member pleaded guilty on Friday, Oct. 20, in federal court in Boston to racketeering conspiracy.

Henry Santos Gomez, a/k/a “Renegado,” 32, a Salvadoran national who resided in Revere, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy. U.S. District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Jan. 16, 2018.

Santos Gomez was identified as a “homeboy,” or full member of MS-13’s Hollywood Loco Salvatrucha (HLS) clique. During the investigation, agents encountered Santos Gomez wearing MS-13 paraphernalia, secretly recorded conversations with Santos Gomez where he offered to provide protection to a cooperating witness who he believed was a drug dealer, and stopped Santos Gomez in the company of other MS-13 gang members.

After a three-year investigation, Santos Gomez was one of 61 persons named in a superseding indictment targeting the criminal activities of alleged leaders, members, and associates of MS-13 in Massachusetts. According to court documents, MS-13 was identified as a violent transnational criminal organization whose branches or “cliques” operate throughout the United States, including in Massachusetts. MS-13 members are required to commit acts of violence to maintain membership and discipline within the group. Specifically, MS-13 members are required to attack and murder gang rivals whenever possible.

Santos Gomez is the 21st defendant to plead guilty in this case.

According to the terms of the plea agreement, the parties agreed to recommend a sentence of six years in prison. Santos Gomez will be subject to deportation at the conclusion of his sentence.

STEPPED ON CAT

A man who was in the heat of an argument with family members last Weds. morning, Oct. 18, has been charged with animal cruelty after he admitted to stomping on the family cat.

The Lynn man was apparently in conflict with the family and was leaving the home on Beverly Street when he encountered the cat and allegedly stepped on it.

Police said the man originally said he tripped on it, but that changed after some investigation.

Henry Joel Baez, 24, of Lynn, was charged with cruelty to an animal.

ARREST Report

MONDAY,

OCTOBER 16

Gary J. Meads, 60, of 118 Adams St., was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

A 17 year old juvenile was arrested on charges of assault & battery and assault & battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Jose Carlos DeAndrade, 46, of 7 Park Ave., was arrested on charges of shoplifting, assault & battery, and resisting arrest.

TUESDAY,

OCTOBER 17

Andres Calderon, 58, of 1 Beach St., was arrested on a charge of violating a domestic abuse prevention restraining order pursuant to c. 209A.

A 17 year old juvenile was arrested on charges of assault & battery in a domestic situation and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

WEDNESDAY,

OCTOBER 18

Henry Joel Baez, 24, of Lynn, was arrested on a charge of cruelty to an animal.

Jeffrey P. Clark, 32, of 99 Ridge Rd., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Andres Calderon, 58, of 1 Beach St., was arrested on charges of four counts of violating a domestic abuse prevention restraining order pursuant to c. 209A.

THURSDAY,

OCTOBER 19

Edgar S. Vargas, 20, of 370 Ocean Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance.

FRIDAY,

OCTOBER 20

Alirio Restrepo, 46, of 146 Shirley Ave., was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended and illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance. He also was cited for failure to stop for a traffic control signal.

Mohammed Alrubaye, 19, of Lynn, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Sean M. DeSalvo, 31, of 1510 No. Shore Rd., was arrested on charges of aggravated assault & battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and making a threat to commit a crime.

Larry Lopez, 31, of 1510 No. Shore Rd., was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a Class A controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute (subsequent offense).

Hector L. Diaz Jr., 28, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance (subseq. offense).

Edward Salvator Mitrano, 61, of Malden, was arrested on charges of open & gross lewdness, two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, illegal possession of a knife in violation of the city ordinance, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Ana De La Mora Jaime, 25, of 660 Ocean Ave., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

SATURDAY,

OCTOBER 22

George R. Orozco, 26, of Everett, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

SUNDAY,

OCTOBER 23

Joseph Saint Germain, 28, of Medford, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of having an open container of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle.

A 17 year old juvenile was arrested on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute.