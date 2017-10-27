Officials Urge Voters to Grant Tax Break to Seniors on Nov 7

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Revere officials gathered on the front steps of City Hall on Monday to endorse the local ballot Question , which would give tax relief to local seniors.

The ballot question would enact a 10 percent tax exemption for qualifying senior citizens who own and occupy their homes in Revere. Mayor Brian Arrigo proposed this question earlier this year to the City Council. and was sent as a ballot question with an unanimous vote of the council.

The ballot question is supported by Arrigo, State Rep. RoseLee Vincent, City Councillors Jessica Giannino, Steve Morabito, Joanne McKenna, Ira Novoselsky, Arthur Guinasso, Patrick Keefe, John Powers and Charlie Patch, as well as School Committee members Carol Tye, Dan Maguire, Susan Gravellese, Michael Ferrante, and Mystic Valley elder Services board members Lucille Ferragamo and Evelyn Morris.

“Revere’s elected officials overwhelmingly stand behind this effort to provide a residential tax exemption to some of our most vulnerable residents,” said Mayor Arrigo. “As Revere experiences economic growth, we must invest in our residents – and we can start by providing this support to long-time Revere residents to help them stay in their homes.”

“I support Question 1 because I am fully supportive of any tax break that would help to keep senior citizens in their homes,” said Representative RoseLee Vincent. “I hope my fellow Revere residents

join with me in voting yes on Question 1 on November 7 for the seniors of our city.”

Full details about the program, including eligibility information, is available at www.reveretaxrelief.com.