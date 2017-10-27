Officials say ofo Bicycle Program Moving Along Well

So far, the ofo bike-sharing pilot has been going well as it continues into the third week in Revere.

“There’s been a lot of usage,” said Mayor Brian Argil. “We are very encouraged.”

The pilot program will continue for approximately five more weeks, weather permitting. Approximately 200 yellow ofo bicycles have been deployed around Revere as part of the pilot. You’ll see them on Broadway, at the beach, in front of Revere High School and the Beachmont area, but the bikes can be driven anywhere.

As a reminder, here’s how you use the service:

Download the ofo app on your Apple or Android device.

Store your payment information on the app.

Use the app to find the nearest bike, and scan the QR code on the back of the bike with your phone to unlock it.

When you’re done riding, park the bike safely and legally. One option is at a public bike rack. If you park on the edge a sidewalk, you must leave at least a five-foot minimum clearance for pedestrians. If you park it in a driveway or on private property, please be aware that ofo staff will come and retrieve the bike, so leave it at the edge of the property.

Turn the lock on the back of the bike to end your ride. You’ll be charged $1 per hour of use in the app.

If you’re experiencing issues, contact ofo customer service through the app, at cs_us@ofo.com, or 24/7 at 844-289-9747. ofo has staff located locally who rebalance the bikes throughout the day, redeploying them in high-use, legal parking spots such as City Hall.

So far usage of the bikes has been high and we appreciate the fact that there is widespread cooperation with the rules. The bicycles are all GPS-tracked, so inappropriate usage can result in your account being suspended.

If the pilot is successful, the bike share will return and be expanded in 2018.