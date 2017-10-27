News Briefs

Commission on Disabilities Notes

The Revere Commission on Disabilities held its monthly meeting on October 10, and has provided a recap about some of the issues discussed.

On September 19, the Commission on Disabilities hosted a training for all city department heads/staff on ADA compliance. The presentation was given by staff from the Massachusetts Office on Disability. This was the first time since the reformation of the Commission on Disabilities that formal training was held for city staff – an important step toward making sure the needs of residents with disabilities are addressed by city government.

The Commission is also preparing an Accessibility Survey to include in next year’s City Census. More details about the survey will be available at the November meeting.

The first two weeks of the Fall 2017 Special Olympics program have been successful, thanks to the support of outstanding volunteers. The Young Athletes program and youth soccer program will continue to run on Saturdays until November 4 at the Paul Revere School. Due to the ongoing success of the program, Revere volunteers are working with Special Olympics to attempt to start a winter sports program as well; details are forthcoming.

The Commission on Disabilities is hosting office hours each Friday from 8:15 a.m. -12:15 p.m. at the Veterans Affairs office, 249R Broadway (American Legion Building). Please email disabilities@revere.org or call 781-286-8267 for more information.

NARFE meets Nov. 1

Retired and current Federal employees are invited to attend the monthly meeting of North Shore Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) on Wednesday, November 1 at 1 p.m. at the Peabody Community Life Center, 79 Central Street, Peabody. We will discuss updates in the Federal health benefits programs. For further information, contact Mike Evers, 978 922-6932.

Revere Veterans’ Committee announces Veterans Day program

The Revere Veterans Committee in cooperation with Mayor Brian Arrigo will conduct their annual Veterans Day program on Friday, November 10, at the Beachmont VFW Post 6712, 150 Bennington Street, Revere at 5:00 p.m. on behalf of the Veterans of Revere.

This year, various people will be honored for their support of our programs and the Veterans of the City of Revere. Also invited are retired military personnel from the Chelsea Soldiers Home.

A Chinese food buffet will be served at a cost of $15.00 per person. Individual tickets are available at the door at a cost of $20.00. Anyone wishing to purchase a complete table of 10 in advance may call 781-244-7430. Individual tickets are being sold at the Revere Veterans Office at 249 Rear Broadway Revere and by Al Terminiello, Jr. Payments must be made by Wednesday, November 3, 2017. Dancing will follow the event and dinner to the music of DJ Alan LaBella.