Community Awareness Event on Domestic Violence Planned Inside City Hall on Oct 25

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Mayor Brian Arrigo, the Revere Police Department, and HarborCOV will host a community awareness event on Wednesday, October 25 from 3-5 PM.

Due to forecasted inclement weather, the event will be moved inside City Hall, in the front lobby area near the main entrance.

At the event, residents will be able to meet with staff of HarborCOV to learn about available resources to help prevent domestic violence and offer support to victims. Visitors will also be able to meet and discuss available resources with the Revere Police Department.

“As Revere knows all too well, domestic violence is pervasive in our society,” said Mayor Arrigo. “Revere will be hanging the Domestic Violence Awareness Month banner in front of City Hall and hosting this event so that we can make residents aware of the resources that are available to help.”

“Our domestic violence unit will be present at this event so that residents are aware of all the resources and help that are available through the department,” said Revere Police Chief James Guido. “We look forward to connecting with the public and making sure they know that we are here to help.”

HarborCOV is a regional organization based in Chelsea whose mission is to provide services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, and educate the public about its causes and consequences. If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, HarborCOV’s 24-hour hotline can be reached at 617-884-9909.