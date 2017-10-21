Sports 10-18-2017

RhS sports Roundup

RHS football team falls to Swampscott

The Revere High football team put up a valiant effort once again this past week, but a 5-1 Swampscott squad prevailed by a score of 27-0 at Harry Della Russo Stadium Friday evening.

The contest was closer than the final score might indicate. After Swampscott scored on the opening possession of the game, the Revere defense provided stiff opposition for the remainder of the first half before yielding a second TD with seconds remaining before intermission.

The Patriot offense showed some promise on its initial possession after the first Swampscott score, marching 60 yards to the Swampscott 15 yard line. However, the Patriots were unable to convert a fourth-and-two, turning the ball over on downs.

Revere would have another opportunity to get on the board when they ventured deep inside Swampscott territory early in the fourth period, but fumbled at the Swampscott five yard line.

A Revere score could have made things interesting, inasmuch as Swmpscott held a 20-0 lead at the time. However, that would be as close as the Pats would come to tightening the contest and the visitors added a final TD late in the game for the 27-0 finale.

RHS freshman quarterback Calvin Boudreau hit on eight-of-16 passes for 100 yards with Zack Furlong and Jonathan Murphy his favorite targets. RHS tailback Darius McNeil once again ran hard and picked up some tough yardage (61 yards on 12 carries) between the tackles.

Although RHS head coach Lou Cicatelli was not pleased with his team’s overall defensive play, he lauded the performances of senior linebacker Jim Kioussis and senior defensive end and captain Edeh Ballo.

“We assigned Jim the task of spying on Swampscott’s top ballcarrier, who often catches short passes in the flat and turns them into big plays,” said Cicatelli. “But Jim did a great job of shutting him down. As for Edeh, he was all over the field and was solid all night for us.”

Cicatelli and his crew next will face a potent Somerville squad. Kickoff is set for Friday evening at 6:30 under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

RHS volleyball team edges Lynn Classical

The Revere High volleyball team earned a victory over Lynn Classical last Thursday by as narrow a margin as possible, winning in five sets, with the fifth set going into extra points, 25-20, 25-14, 14-25, 21-25, 17-15.

“It started out as a strong match for us, considering that Valentina Pepic could not play because of an injury,” said RHS head coach Lianne O›Hara. «However, after we won the first two sets, we then played a very inconsistent last two sets. The deciding match was decided upon errors and we made two fewer than they did.”

O’Hara cited the fine play of Emily DiGiulio and Kiana Napolitano, who contributed to the Lady Patriots’ winning effort with kills and digs respectively.

In their match two days earlier, Revere dropped a 3-0 decision to a strong-hitting and serving Bishop Fenwick team.

O’Hara and her squad host Marblehead today (Wednesday) and will play at Beverly Tuesday.

Martinez top runner again for boys cross country

Revere High freshman Will Martinez was the top finisher, as he has been all season, for the RHS boys cross-country team in this past week’s meet with Beverly, finishing in third place with a time of 18:09, just a few seconds off the pace of the first-place runner from Beverly.

Martinez has finished among the top five in every race this season, which is quite an accomplishment for a freshman cross country runner. “Will is the most talented freshman I have coached in my nine years as the cross country coach,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn. “He has never missed a practice and has set a terrific example for his teammates. He always runs a smart race and has taken the responsibility for being our top runner. A lot of freshmen are afraid to compete with upperclassmen, but Will has stepped up to meet that challenge. He is a very mature young man and a very talented athlete. He is a quiet leader whose actions have set the tone for the entire team.

“We’ve also been fortunate to receive strong leadership from our captains, Arthur LaCerda and Jonathan Nushi,” added Flynn. “They’ve set a great example for the underclassmen.”

Fellow freshman Nick Alves continued his season-long quest to match Martinez, this time falling short by just five seconds in 18:14, which was good for sixth place among the tightly packed group of runners who entered the stretch in a classic cross country battle after traversing Beverly’s challenging and hilly 2.95 mile course.

Cristian Acuna was the third Patriot across the line in 13th place in 19:17. Junior Scott Montesfusco was next in 14th place in 19:18 and senior captain Arthur LaCerda grabbed 17th spot in 20:00 to complete the top five Revere finishers.

Other Patriot runners were Jonathan Nushi in 20:06, Kevin Nguyen in 21:47, Ali Ragb in 21:52, Luca Rincon in 22:00, Adnan Hdopud in 23:51, Bryan Perez in 27:28, and David Phan in 27:32.

Steven Leone, who typically is among the top seven Revere runners, stepped on an exposed tree root (which is a typical obstacle along the hazardous route) and turned an ankle.

Flynn’s Patriots, who now stand at 4-3 on the season, were set to host Marblehead yesterday in the last dual meet of the season. The Pats now will prepare for the all-NEC Meet next Saturday, October 28, to be held at Bradley Palmer State Park in Topsfield.

RHS girls compete against strong Beverly

The Revere High girls cross-country team ran into a strong Beverly squad last Tuesday and came up on the long end of a 15-49 decision.

Lady Patriot Erika Cheever was the top finisher for Revere, cracking the top 10 across the line with a seventh place finish in a time of 24:08 over Beverly’s challenging course.

“Despite the tough course and opponents, the girls gave the race their all,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. Scoring for the Patriots were Cheever, Soleil Yuong, Hannah Fitzpatrick, Rosa Pena, and Daniela Martinez.

“Of our top five girls, four are freshmen and sophomores, which bodes well for the future of the cross-country program,” noted Sinnott.

Sinnott and her were set to wrap up their dual-meet season yesterday (Tuesday) against Marblehead. The meet will be highlighted by Senior Day festivities at which the senior members of the team will be honored for their contributions to the RHS cross-country program.

The Lady Patriots then will set their sights on the Northeastern Conference Meet that is scheduled for next Saturday, October 28.

Individual Results

Erika Cheever — 7th overall, 24:08

Soleil Yuong — 13th overall, 26:29

Hannah Fitzpatrick — 15th overall, 26:50

Rosa Pena — 16th overall, 27:10

Daniela Martinez — 18th overall, 27:34

Olivia Novoselsky — 22nd overall, 28:36

Xiomara Romani — 23rd overall, 31:53

Gabrielle O’Brien — 24th overall, 33:08

Victoria DeOliveira Silva — 25th overall, 33:30

Skyla McNamara — 26th overall, 33:30

RHS girls soccer continues to play hard

Although the Revere High girls soccer team has not posted many wins this season, the Lady Patriots have given it their all in every contest, which have included a number of close and hard-fought battles.

Freshman Jackie Zapata, Dooa Halty, Danela Ortez, and Gabby Melendez have been the principal offensive threats and leading scorers for Revere, while the defense has been led by Luiz Gil, Salma Badbouk, Kati Medrano, Sari Sain-Hillaire, and Maddy Cunningham.

The mid-field has been anchored by Danela Ortez, Jackie Zapata, Luana Barboza, and Mackenzie Cunningham.

“Camila Perez, who is our freshman keeper, has been the rock of this year’s team by facing up to 25 shots a game,” said RHS head coach Meg O’Donnell. “Camila has kept us in every single game and has been huge. She is a hard-working goal keeper and continues to step up as a true role model.

“We have seven games left and are looking to post a couple of wins before the season reaches its conclusion,” noted O’Donnell.

The Lady Patriots were set to play at Saugus yesterday (Tuesday) and will travel to Lynn Classical tomorrow (Thursday). They will make it two games in a row on the Manning Field turf in Lynn again on Friday vs. Lynn English and will stay on the road with a trip to Salem next Wednesday.