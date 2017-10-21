Police Briefs 10-18-2017

ARREST Report

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

Jordan R. Leishman, 30, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of unarmed robbery and being a fugitive from justice.

SATURDAY,

OCTOBER 7

Fredy V. Rivas-Najarro, 28, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Mateo Villa, 24, of Boston, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle negligently and causing serious personal injury while under the influence of liquor and wanton destruction of property over $250.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

Triston Weymouth, 21, of Wilmington, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended, operating a motor vehicle with a registration revoked for insurance cancellation, and a number plate violation.

TUESDAY,

OCTOBER 10

Willian Troncosodelo, 28, of Lynn, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

WEDNESDAY,

OCTOBER 11

Jerika Abreau Hernandez, 18, of 70 Thorndike St., was arrested on charges of causing a disturbance at a school and assault & battery.

A 14 year old juvenile was arrested on charges of causing a disturbance at a school and illegal possession of a life in violation of the city ordinance.

Oscar Romero Martinez, 19, of 10 Ambrose St., was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

A 17 year old juvenile was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

Jonathan Lara, 21, of 58 John Mooney Rd., was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

THURSDAY,

OCTOBER 12

Anthony R. Belmer, 29, of Lynn, was arrested on charges of making a threat to commit a commit, illegal possession of a knife in violation of the city ordinance, and disorderly conduct.

Daniel A. King, 36, of 24 A Griswold St., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

Victor L. Perez Jr., 24, of Somerville, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Justine A. Lubell, 24, of Salem, was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a Class A controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute.

Connie Jason, 23, of 42 Dehon St., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Elizabeth A. Jason, 39, of 42 Dehon St., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Luis E. Vasquez, 26, of Boston, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

SATURDAY,

OCTOBER 14

Raymond Clark, 34, of 392 Prospect Place, was arrested on charges of assault & battery in a domestic situation and strangulation.

Revere Police NEWS

REVERE MAN SENTENCED FOR BANK ROBBERY SPREE

A Revere man was sentenced Oct. 11 in federal court in Boston for robbing 10 banks during a 19-day spree from late December 2016 to early January 2017.

He was arrested in Chelsea on Jan. 7, and confessed to robbing the banks.

Fred Mandracchia, 36, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 100 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution of $16,695 to the banks he robbed. In July 2017, Mandracchia pleaded guilty to 10 counts of bank robbery

Following a Jan. 3, 2017, robbery of the Mechanics Cooperative Bank branch in Fall River, law enforcement identified Mandracchia as the individual responsible for that robbery. Based on similarities in the robberies and the physical description of the perpetrator, Mandracchia was suspected to have also been involved in nine other Boston-area bank robberies.

STUDENTS, PARENT SUMMONSED

Two students and two parents were summonsed to Chelsea District Court for a variety of charges, everything from assault and battery to accessory, in a case that began with a fight between the two youths.

On Friday morning, a Revere High student and a Northeast Voke student – both from Revere – got into a fight at a bus stop off school property.

The School Resource Officer learned of the situation and called both boys and their parents to the school to mediate the situation. However, later in the day, one boy and his father sought out the other boy and began another fight at the 7/11 on North Shore Road.

Having expended enough time trying to mediate, police summonsed all parties in – including the other boy’s mother who had been present during the initial incident.

Two juveniles were summonsed for assault and battery.

A Stone Street man was summonsed for assault and battery, and a woman from Revere was summonsed for accessory before the fact.

MIDDLE SCHOOLER ARRESTED FOR KNIFE, THREATS

One 14-year-old from the Susan B. Anthony Middle School was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 11, for allegedly making threats and bringing a pocketknife to school.

A School Resource Officer was alerted by a teacher that the youth had made some statements to a teacher that had the teacher very concerned.

The boy was called in and asked if anything was in his backpack.

He said there might be.

A search turned up the pocketknife.

The 14-year-old juvenile was charged with violating the knife ordinance and disturbing a school assembly.

THREE YOUTHS ARRESTED AT RHS

The youths who apparently do not attend Revere High School were arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 11, when they were found trespassing on the property.

Around 3:15 p.m., a School Resource Officer received information that there were some youths coming to the school for a fight, and that they might be armed.

Police responded to the area and a search was made.

Officers found the three on the grounds and trespassed them.

Oscar Romero Martinez, 19, of 10 Ambrose St., was charged with two counts of trespassing.

Jonathan Lara, 21, of 58 John Mooney Rd., was charge with trespassing.

A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with trespassing.

NO TIRES, WHY NOT?

One man who was charged with driving under the influence of drugs was discovered on American Legion Highway last Friday morning with no passenger tire and heavy front-end damage.

Police asked him how he had lost his tire and damaged his car.

“I’m not sure,” he replied.

Not a good start.

Officers examined the car and found it was missing the passenger tire and had been driving on a rim only. The front end was badly damaged and the bumper was missing. And the car had stopped working.

After an investigation, officers found the man to be intoxicated on some sort of drug.

Victor Perez Jr., 24, of Somerville, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, unlicensed operation, negligent operation, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

BALLROOM PUNCH

A woman who had gone to see a concert at the Wonderland Ballroom ended up being grabbed and punched by an unknown man on Sunday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., the woman came to the station to report a past assault at the Ballroom. The woman said she was going outside to get an Uber when a black male approached her and began to make comments. The woman tried to avoid him, but he followed her.

Finally, the man grabbed her and pulled her close to him.

As she fought to get away, he punched her in the face and ran.

The woman said she had never seen him before.

Detectives are following up on the matter.

PURSE SNATCHING

Revere Police are investigating a purse snatching on Shirley Avenue last Monday, Oct. 9, in broad daylight.

Around 2:20 p.m., the woman was walking eastbound on Shirley Avenue when a white male wearing a white hat and jeans forcibly grabbed her purse and ran.

There was no weapon shown, but he did use force to steal the purse.