Obituaries 10-18-2017

Florence DuPonte

1920 ­– 2017

Florence A. DuPonte of Inverness, Florida, formerly of Revere, passed away on October 2 under the care of Citrus and the Nature Coast in Lecanto, Florida. She was 97 years old.

Born in Boston on August 5, 1920 fo the late Michael and Josephine (Sacco) DiPesa, she was a teletype operator for what would later become Western Union.

She arrived in Florida in 1984 from Revere.

A Roman Catholic by faith and a tap dancer with the “Top Hats” in Spring Hill, she enjoyed traveling, going on 10 cruises and traveling the United States. She loved going to Las Vegas, but, most of all, she was a very loving and devoted wife and mother.

Florence was predeceased by her daughter, June Marie DuPonte in 2005 and a brother, Anthony Di Pesa. She is survived by her loving husband of 77 years, Francis DuPonte. Other survivors include her son, Michael DuPonte of Lutz, Florida; her brother, Ralph DiPesa of Revere and her sisters, Nancy Ring of Revere and Lillian Cartier of Gladwyn, MI.

Florence’s urn will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Florence’s memory to Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast, PO Box 641270, Beverly Hills, Florida, 34464. Private cremation arrangements are under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL For additional information, visit: www.chasdavis.com or on Facebook.

–

Nicholas ‘Nick’ Fassi

Lifelong Revere resident

Nicholas B. “Nick” Fassi, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on October 15.

The beloved son of the late Joseph and Rosaria Fassi, he was the dear brother of the late Anthony and Joseph Fassi, cherished uncle of Maryellen Sweetman and her husband, Ed of Kentucky and is also survived by his adoring cousins Annette, Esther, Joseph, Anthony, Andrew and John Bertino. Nick was blessed with several nieces and nephews and countless loving friends.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to cook and create delicious meals for his friends who enjoyed lunch together nearly every week. One of Nick’s favorite things to do in addition to cooking was getting together with friends to play cards, often for hours at a time. He loved just sharing laughs with all of them. Nick will be missed greatly by all.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, October 19 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

–

Roger ‘Naples’ Napolitano

Lifelong Revere resident

Roger “Naples” Napolitano, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on October 13 at the age of 97.

Roger was a US Army veteran of World War II, a past member of the Knights of Columbus, Malden Moose, Revere American Legion, E Club and the Boston Bruins Gallery Gods.

He was the beloved son of the late Pasquale and Margaret Napolitano (Ruggiero), dear brother of the late Joseph Napolitano and his wife, Lola; loving uncle of Carol Ferrandi, Janis Wildman and her husband, Sean and Elaine Stilwell and her husband, William; cherished great uncle to Nicole Gurrisi and her husband, Peter, John Ferrandi, PJ Bard, and Erin Stilwell and adoring great great uncle to Alexandria and Peter Gurrisi and Nicholas Ferrandi. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Beatrice Pargoli

Master seamstress whose family always came first

Beatrice Pargoli of Wenham, formerly of East Boston, died on October 14 at the age of 90.

She was a deeply giving person and loved her family; they always came first. She was a woman of many talents—whether cooking and baking, drawing or knitting, she seemingly could do it all. She’ll be missed by all who knew her.

Born in Sicily, Italy on September 27, 1927 to Michael and Maria Pargoli, she immigrated to the United States in 1946 and worked as master seamstress at Picariello’s in East Boston.

She was the adoring sister of the late Salvatore and Joseph Pargoli, cherished aunt of Maria Bishop and her husband, Kenneth of Wilmington and Michael Pargoli of Arlington; loving great aunt to Jonathan and Lena Bishop and to Alexandria, Danielle and Salvatore Pargoli and the loving owner of Fluffy, her cat. Her Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St., Revere on Saturday, October 21at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care Dimensions: 75 Sylvan St, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Cecilia Ardolino

Of Revere

Cecilia Ardolino of Revere died on October 12 at the age of 81.

Born September 9, 1936 to the late Andre and Lena (Alouiso) Marino, she was the loving companion to Tony Greco, devoted mother of Jerry Ardolino and his wife, Kim of Somerville, Darline McMillan and her husband, John of Swampscott, Lisa Tremonte and her husband, Charlie of Somerville, Donna Pascuito of Salem, Jeff Ardolino and his wife, Maria of Florida and the late Carol Irwin; cherished grandmother of David, Ryan, Matthew, Kristin, Mark, Ashley, Timothy, Dean, Briana, Jeffrey and Nicholas and adoring great grandmother of Reilly and Willa.

A Memorial Mass was held at St Anthony’s Church in Revere. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Helen Fulco

Recently retired Revere Public Library assistant

Helen A. (Jankowski) Fulco of Revere died on October 11 at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center. She was 79 years old.

Born in Chelsea, the daughter of the late Walter and Casimira (Talarska) Jankowski, she recently retired from the Revere Public library after working 13 years as a Librarian Assistant.

She was the beloved mother of Charlotte Ferrante and her husband, Mark and Deborah Martin and her husband, Edward; cherished grandmother of Ryan Martin, Michael Salvatore Martin and Michael Charles Ferrante; adoring great grandmother of Madison Martin; loving sister of Geraldine Desalvo of Lynnfield and the late Walter Jankowski and the dear former wife of the late Salvatore Fulco.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. For guest book, please visit www .Buonfiglio.com

–

John Craig

Lifelong member of Revere American Legion

John E. Craig of Revere passed away on October 13 surrounded by his loving family. He was 84 years old.

A U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and a lifelong member of the American Legion, Revere, he was the beloved husband of Barbara (Silva) Craig, the loving father of William J. Craig and his wife, Charlene of nsas City, MO. and James Craig and his wife, Kathleen of Gloucester; dear brother of the Janice Craig of Revere, Donald Craig of Melrose and the late Carolyn Bocanfuso and Joan Gutmann; cherished grandfather of Meadow, Danica, and Elisha Craig and is also lovingly survived by many

nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor John’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Monday, October 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday morning at 8:30 before leaving in procession to St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop for a Funeral Mass in celebration of John’s life at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Concord. In lieu flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to Autism Speaks, East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY

For guest book and directions: www.vazzafunerals.com

–

James Dorr

Former Chef at Wonderland Ballroom, U.S. Navy World War II Veteran

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, October 21 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, Revere for James L. Dorr who passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, October 15 at his Revere residence. His funeral mass will follow the visitation on Saturday in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Complete notice will appear in next week’s edition.