News Briefs

ABSENTEE BALLOTS AVAILABLE

Any Revere voter who wishes to have an absentee ballot for the Nov. 7 election has until 12 noon on Monday, Nov. 6 to turn in the application. For any questions about obtaining a ballot, please call the Revere Election Department at 781-286-8200.

BILL PASSED TO STOP HANDICAP LICENSE FRAUD

Senator Sal DiDomenico and his colleagues in the Massachusetts Senate recently passed Senate Bill 2168, An Act Relative to Handicapped Parking. S.2168 combats handicapped parking fraud and implements the recent recommendations addressing this important public safety issue from the Office of the Inspector General of Massachusetts.

“The chronic misuse of handicap placards is reprehensible, as it keeps individuals with disabilities from finding much-needed accessible parking, said Senator DiDomenico. “By cracking down on offenders, this bill takes critical measures to reduce handicap parking fraud and help disabled residents throughout the Commonwealth.”

The bill changes powers and procedures at the Registry of Motor Vehicles to curtail handicap placard abuse. S.2168 empowers the RMV to require proper documentation before issuing a handicapped placard, and expands the RMV’s ability to detect and punish placard abuse.

The bill imposes fines of $500 for a first offense and $1000 for a subsequent offense for those who lie to obtain or replace a handicapped placard; strengthens license-suspension for misusing a handicapped placard.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.

LEARN TO SKATE CLASSES OFFERED

The 2017-2018 skating season has begun. Bay State Skating School is one of Greater Boston’s most established and popular skating programs.

Professional Instructors teach Recreational, Figure and Hockey Skating Skills to the beginner, intermediate and advanced skaters. Students can wear either figure, recreational or hockey skates.

New and ongoing lessons are held at 11 Greater Boston Rink locations including; Brookline-Cleveland Circle, Larz Anderson/Brookline, Cambridge, Medford, Newton-Brighton, Quincy, Somerville, Waltham, West Roxbury, and Weymouth.

For nearly 50 years, our emphasis is on having fun while learning to skate. Enjoy a fun filled series of lessons, where children learn the basic skills of ice skating. For more information and to registration, visit www.BayStateSkatingSchool.org or call Bay State Skating School (781) 890-8480.