Letter to the Editor

GET OUT AND VOTE

Dear Editor:

Great people of Revere on Nov. 7th please open the gates to our great City Hall of Revere. Please vote for the candidate of your choice. I have made my choice and a request to the people of Ward Six, my choice is Councilor Charlie Patch, former Revere Police Officer serving in that capacity with dignity and concern for all the people of our great city. As Councilor for Ward Six, also known as West Revere. Charlie was always there to respond to our needs in a timely and effective fashion, Charlie never failed to take or return a phone call from his constituents. Thank you Charlie for your responsive leadership!

Great neighbors and friends of Ward 6; Let’s keep Charlie Patch in office by casting our votes for him on November 7!

Vincent F. Cammarata

Life-long resident of Revere – Ward Six