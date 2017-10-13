The New 311 Center

On Tuesday, Lt. Governor Karen Polito and city officials led by Mayor Brian Arrigo opened the new 311 constituent service center.

This is another example of Arrigo’s attempt to make city services more friendly and responsive for residents.

The Center will take non-emergency calls from residents who are looking at service requests like fixing a pothole or a missed rubbish collection.

In today’s society, people are expecting answers to questions almost immediately. The traditional way of fielding calls for city services is getting obsolete given everyone’s busy schedule. This call center will provide the residents a quick answer to their issues.

We concur with Arrigo that the city government must more innovative and cost effective. This Constituent Services Center that was funded with a state grant will continue to put Revere on the cutting edge of technology to deliver a high level of service to the residents.