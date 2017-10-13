Sports 10-11-2017

RhS sports Roundup

RHS football team defeats Medford, 29-7

The Revere High football team turned in a superb effort in all aspects of the game to chalk up its first victory of the season, a convincing 29-7 triumph over Medford Friday evening under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

RHS quarterback Calvin Boudreau came through with a break-performance in which the freshman completed 13-of-17 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our offense put it all together and Calvin did a superb job,” said RHS head coach Lou Cicatelli. “Our defense once again was tremendous. It was a total team victory.”

After spotting Medford an early 7-0 lead, the Patriots assumed command of the contest on both sides of the ball, with Boudreau piloting Revere to paydirt on the ensuing Patriot possession, hitting Jonathan Murphy for a 25 yard TD pass.

Although the extra-point attempt failed, Revere forced Medford to punt and Boudreau and the Patriot offense went right back to work, this time engineering a drive that culminated wjth a 60 yard run by Zac Furlong on a counter play on a first-and-25 that fooled the Medford defense (who went one way, along with the Revere offense) leaving lots of daylight and a clear field for Furlong, who went the other way.

“A penalty had set us back, so we figured that with Medford expecting us to pass, we dug deep into our playbook for a play we do not run very often,” said RHS head coach Lou Cicatelli. “The offense worked it to perfection and it paid off for us.”

A an on-the-nose pass from Boudreau to captain Edeh Ballo in the back of the end zone accounted for the two-point conversion, leaving Revere with a 14-6 lead at the half, marking the first time the Pats had led in a game this year.

With Cicatelli having elected to defer on the opening kick-off, Revere received the ball after the intermission and Boudreau and Co. immediately resumed where they had left off, marching 70 yards for a score, with the capper coming on a 20-yard run by Darius McNeil.

The Pats then faked the kick for the PAT and Boudreau found Murphy in the end zone for the two-pointer and 22-7 lead.

Revere applied the coup de grace in the final period with Boudreau hitting Ballo for a 30 yard TD pass. Badr Haou made the successful PAT for the 29-7 finale.

The Patriots appeared to have padded their cushion in the waning minutes when Matt Brito broke free for a 15-yard TD run, but the refs called the play back because of a penalty. Revere opted at that point to run out the clock.

“This was a big win for us,” said Cicatelli. “We have a young team and it was important for their confidence to win a game.

The lone Medford score came on a well-executed screen pass on fourth-and-16, but other than that one stumble, the Patriot D was solid all night, as it has been for most of the season. Linebacker Cal Capozzi had a big night with nine tackles and forced a fumble when he walloped the Medford quarterback on a blitz.

Frank Sims also was a force once again on the defensive line, accumulating nine tackles. Junior linebacker Zack Carifio also earned plaudits from Cicatelli for his eight tackles. “Zack is getting better with every game,” noted the coach.

The Patriots, who now stand at 1-4, will seek to make it two in a row in another Friday Night Lights encounter against Swampscott this week at HDR. Kick-off is set for the usual 7:00.

RHS field hockey team is on a roll

The Revere High field hockey team has improved to 4-5-1 with a pair of victories over Saugus and Everett this past week.

The 1-0 triumph over Saugus this past Thursday was accomplished after time already had expired, but with the Lady Patriots having been awarded a corner.

“When the ball leaves the half circle around the goal, it would mean that the corner was over as well as the game for this specific play,” said RHS head coach Brian Scata. “The girls struggled for a few seconds to get a clear shot on the goal, when suddenly we heard a thud and knew a goal had been scored.”

The ball had been just in front of the goal line when Victoria Correia sent it into the board at the back of the net for the 1-0 victory.

This past Monday evening, the Lady Patriots hosted Everett and claimed their second straight win. Revere scored within the first four minutes of the contest and cruised to the victory.

“The girls used every skill we have been practicing and it was great to see them working as a team and putting all they’ve learned into a game,” noted Scata. “They played well together and earned another solid win.”

The twin-wins came on the heels of a 5-0 triumph over Malden the previous week. RHS goalie Chloe Giordano earned the shutout, her second of the season.

Coreia and Joli Giuliano scored two goals apiece and Taylor Giuffre-Catalano added a solo marker.

“The girls fought hard and maintained control the entire game,” said Scata. “The win was definitely well-earned by the entire team.”

Giordano also shone in a 2-0 loss to Danvers in which she made 20 saves.

Scata and her crew were set to hit the road yesterday (Tuesday) for the short trip north to Swampscott. They will trek to Marblehead Monday and make a longer journey to Beverly next Wednesday.

Girls cross country runs past English

The Revere High girls cross country team turned in a dominating performance to record a shutout victory over Lynn English last Tuesday on the RHS

course at Belle Isle.

The Lady Patriots took the first seven places, led by Erika Cheever. Also scoring for Revere were Leila Cesic, Soleil Yuong, Hannah Fitzpatrick, and Rosa Pena.

In addition, 12 of the Revere girls set personal records (PRs) on their home course, with a few bettering their previous bests by more than a minute.

The Lady Patriots who turned in their PR times at Belle Isle were: juniors Leila Cesic, and Olivia Novoselsky; sophomores Erika Cheever, Salma Hazimeh, and Nawal Khan; and freshmen Camila Castro, Adrianna Doerflein, Daniella Martinez, Rosa Pena, Xiomara Romani, Yulissa Santana Baez, and Soleil Young.

“Freshmen Xiomara Romani and Soleil Yuong ran very well and sophomore Erika Cheever ran hard from start to finish,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “I am impressed with Erika’s grit and determination to excel.”

Sinnott and her crew were set to meet a strong Beverly squad yesterday on the always-challenging course at Beverly. “I’m not sure which is more daunting — the team or the course,” noted Sinnott.

The Lady Patriots will conclude their regular season at Marblehead this coming Tuesday.

Revere 15-Lynn English 50

Erika Cheever – 1st overall, 20:49

Leila Cesic – 2nd overall, 21:03

Soleil Yuong – 3rd overall, 22:50

Hannah Fitzpatrick- 4th overall, 23:03

Rosa Pena – 5th overall, 24:19

Daniella Martinez – 6th overall, 24:20

Olivia Novoselsky – 7th overall, 24:30

Xiomara Romani – 9th overall, 25:10

Yulissa Santana Baez – 10th overall, 26:18

Gabrielle O’Brien – 11th overall, 26:33

Camila Castro – 12th overall, 27:00

Skyla McNamara – 14th overall, 31:21

Adrianna Doerflein – 15th overall, 31:21

Samra Klapuh – 16th overall, 31:40

Nawal Khan – 18th overall, 32:55

Salma Hazimeh – 19th overall, 32:56

Boys cross country team tops English

The Revere High boys cross country team improved to 4-2 on the season with a 20-40 triumph over Lynn English last week on the Patriots’ home course at Belle Isle.

Freshman Will Martinez led the parade of Patriot runners across the line with a second place finish in a time of 17:10. He was followed closely by teammate Nick Alves, who set a personal record (PR) on the Belle Isle course with a clocking of 17:13.

Patriot Scott Montefusco was the next finisher with a PR of 17:29, followed by Cristian Acuna in 17:34 and senior captain Arthur LaCerda in 18:05.

Other Patriots who competed in the meet were junior captain Jonathan Nushi, who out-kicked an English rival down the stretch, in 18:35, Stephen Leone in 18:53, Lucas Rincon in 19:11, James Carpinelli in 19:20, Adam Hdoud in 21:56, Bryan Perez in 22:03, and Harris Cole in 26:00.

“The team ran really well and many set PRs,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn.

The Patriots were scheduled to trek to Beverly yesterday (Tuesday) and will wrap up their regular season next Tuesday at Marblehead.

RHS golfers handily defeat Everett, 60.5-11.5

The Revere High golf team easily defeated Everett, 60.5-11.5, this past Thursday. Senior captain James O’Donnell, playing in the No. 1 slot, led the way for the Patriots with a 6.5-2.5 victory over his Everett counterpart.

The contest with Everett was one part of a tri-match with Lynn Classical. O’Donnell once again was the top Revere golfer, topping his Classical rival at No. 1, 6-3. However, the Patriots came up on the short end of the score, with Classical prevailing, 48.5-23.5.

Earlier in the week, Revere played a tri-match with Winthrop and Saugus. Although the Patriots fell to both opponents (41.5-30.5 to Winthrop and 47.5-24.5 to Saugus), there were some notable performances turned in by Revere players.

In the Winthrop half of the match, junior Anthony DeVito defeated his Viking rival at No. 6, 8-1; senior captain Austin Villalobos, playing at No. 2, deadlocked with his Winthrop counterpart 4.5-4.5; and sophomore Dante Raffa, playing at No. 7, won his match, 5.5-3.5.

In the Saugus side of the match, senior Gaetano Caputo triumphed over his opponent at No. 8, 5-4, and Villalobos earned a 4.5-4.5 draw after battling back from three points down with just four holes to play.

“Many of our players have shown significant improvement over the past two weeks,” said RHS head coach Brandon Pezzuto, who lauded the play of sophomore Michael Hayes, junior Matthew Cravotta, and seniors Kenny Uminski and Robert Stoica.

Pezzuto and his linesmen, who stand at 5-7 for the season, were scheduled to host Lynn Classical yesterday (Tuesday) on the Patriots’ home course at Cedar Glen. They will engage in a tri-match with Saugus and Lynn English this coming Monday and will host Malden on Tuesday that will be highlighted by Senior Day festivities organized by the RHS Gol Parents Club).

The Patriots will hold their season-endng banquet on Tuesday, October 24, at the Revere Moose.