Ramos Announces for City Councillor At-Large

David J. Ramos has announced his candidacy for Councillor at-Large. The following is his statement:

“My name is David Jose Ramos and I am a candidate for City Councilor At Large for Revere. I have never run for political office and I am not a typical politician.

Rather, I am a techie, an innovator and an entrepreneur with a passion for serving others. Our political system is desperate for an infusion of new blood and new ideas. I am running to be your city councilor to bring new energy, new vision and a diversified perspective to continue to make Revere a great place to live and work. I want to be your voice, champion your concerns at city hall and fight to improve our quality of life. I have heard your concerns about housing, infrastructure, the drug epidemic, education, lack of youth activities, and taxes, just to name a few. I am here for you because these issues that affect you, affect my family as well.

Although I am excited about some of the economic development initiatives that are being considered, one of the things I feel is lacking is a broader strategic vision to align these individual initiatives and takes into account the impact to our roads, schools, and homes all while developing additional tax revenue streams, which can reduce the burden of home owners.

I am a devoted family man, devout Christian and an executive technologist with a 20-year track record of leadership experience at global innovative companies ranging from startups to market leaders. I have a bachelor’s degree in Finance from St. John’s University and a master’s in Information Systems and Engineering Management from George Washington University. I am running for City Council because as a dedicated family man, my first priority is to help foster a safe, healthy environment at the local level for my family and yours. I am by nature, curious, energetic and humble with strong business fiduciary ethics, and a hunger to learn and capability to solve difficult problems.

I respectfully ask for one of your five votes on November 7th. To learn more about me and my positions or to schedule an appointment please visit www.ramos4revere.com.