Police Briefs 10-11-2017

Revere Police NEWS

ARMED ROBBER ARRESTED

Revere Police worked diligently last Thursday, Oct. 5, to identify and arrest a man who robbed the Oak Island Convenience store with a knife while wearing a mask.

Around 9 a.m., the man entered the store and brandished a knife to the clerk and robbed the store. He fled into the Oak Island area and police, with the State Police, searched the area with K-9 units.

It was to no avail.

However, detectives and crime analysts worked throughout the day and were able to identify a suspect who lived on Flint Street.

Later in the day, they executed a search warrant and were able to take him into custody.

“This was a great effort by the detectives and the crime analyst,” said Lt. Amy O’Hara. “They worked all day and night on this and were able to make an arrest the same day.”

Michael Casey, 32, of 27 Flint St., was charged with armed robbery while masked.

UNARMED ROBBER CAUGHT IN BANK ROBBERY

Revere Police have arrested a Chelsea man who is believed to have robbed the People’s Bank on Broadway last Thursday, Oct. 5.

Around 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, the man entered the bank and passed a note demanding money.

There were no further details on the robbery, but officers did get to work on the matter and were able to get a suspect identified.

Revere Police and the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force worked the case and arrested a suspect on Friday.

Jordan Leishman, 30, of Chelsea, was charged with unarmed robbery and being a fugitive from justice.

DRUNK DRIVER SERIOUSLY INJURES BROTHER

An East Boston man is facing serious charges after a major one-car accident in Beachmont Sunday that critically injured the suspect’s brother.

Officers arrived on scene in Beachmont Square around 5:45 a.m. and found the car severely damaged with parts of the car scattered in all directions. The windows were broken out and the roof of the car was compressed down to the engine compartment. The car had apparently hit a jersey barrier and smashed into several objects before coming to rest in the street.

When officers arrived, the driver was yelling for help, saying his brother was seriously injured.

Police noted the man lying on the street with a broken leg and other fractures and in very bad shape.

He was rushed to the hospital and no further details were available.

After an investigation, the driver was determined to be intoxicated.

Matteo Villa, 24, of Eastie, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor with serious injury and wanton destruction of property over $250.

SHOTS SPOTTED

Police are investigating a shots fired call on Mill Street last Tuesday, Oct. 3, around 12:12 a.m.

Several calls came in around midnight and the ShotSpotter system activated, indicating five rounds had been fired.

Police arrived and witnesses said a gold Mercedes had fired upon another car.

There were no shell casings found at the scene, but the matter is under investigation.

ASSAULTED AT BALLROOM

Police are investigating one woman who was assaulted by two men and who also had her cell phone stolen by a so called friend.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, the victim was with the friend outside the Ballroom around 2:24 a.m. taking photos with her phone. She gave the phone to the friend so she could take a picture. However, the friend took the phone and got into a car that was waiting.

When she tried to get the phone back, two men got out of the car and assaulted her.

Weekly Crime Report

Journal Staff Reports

House Breaks: (3)

Dix Street; Greentree Lane; and Pleasant Street.

Commercial Breaks: (0)

Motor Vehicle *Thefts/Breaks: (10)

Beach Street – Circle Auto; Wave/Dolphin; Winthrop Parkway; Oxford Park; Lantern Road (plate); Overlook Ridge Terr.; Overlook Ridge Terr.; Lucia Avenue; Cecilian Avenue (plate); and Pleasant Street (plate).

Motor Vehicle Accidents: (39)

Brown Circle (3); Copeland Circle (3); Mahoney Circle; Revere Street; Squire Road; Parkway; Naples Road; Revere Street; Broadway; Lynn Marsh Road; Beach/Broadway; North Shore Rd; Amasa Street; Ward Street; American Legion Hwy; American Legion Hwy; Library Street; Broadway/Prospect Avenue; Salem/Overlook Ridge Dr; Broadway; Yeamans/Broadway; Payson Street; Park/S. Irving; Oakwood Avenue; Broadway; Naples Road; Squire Road; Beach Street; Washington/Park; Hutchinson Street; Bennington Street; Broadway; American Legion Hwy; Parkway; and Lynn Marsh Road.

House Parties/Loud Stereo Complaints (after 9 p.m.): 16

ARREST Report

MONDAY,

OCTOBER 2

Joseph M. Pini, 40, of North Adams, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

TUESDAY,

OCTOBER 3

Therese J. DeAngelo, 47, of 125 Bradstreet Ave., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Elijah T. Jones, 22 of Framingham, was arrested on charges of breaking & entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, assault & battery upon a person over the age of 60 causing injury, violating a domestic abuse prevention restraining order pursuant to c. 209A, and assault & battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

A 17 year old juvenile was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

THURSDAY,

OCTOBER 5

Michael S. Casey, 32, of 27 Flint St., was arrested on a charge of armed robbery.