Obituaries 10-11-2017

Crescenzo ‘Christy’ Giannino

Revere Firefighter for 31 years, owner of Giannino’s Greenhouses, one of the first Angel Flight pilots and one of the longest serving members of Revere Kiwanis

Crescenzo “Christy” Giannino, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on October 6.

Christy was a Revere firefighter for 31 years and owner of Giannino’s Greenhouses. A fixture in Revere whose kindness and friendship will be remembered by generations, Christy was one of the first Angel Flight Pilots and was one of the longest serving members of the Revere Kiwanis Club. A veteran of the United States Army, he was also the past Vice President of the Revere Firefighters Credit Union Board of Directors, and a member of the Massachusetts Flower Growers Association.

The beloved husband of Joann (Kolinsky) Giannino of Revere with whom he shared 55 years of marriage, he was the loving father of Joseph Giannino RFD, Sergeant Christopher Giannino RPD, Marie Patterson and her husband, Christopher and JoAnn Carabillo and her husband, Peter; dear brother of Theresa Hogrell, Rose Ann Waite and her husband, Harvey, the late Mildred Piscopio, Joseph L. Giannino, Marie Antoinette “Dolly” Maglione, Mary Lospennato, Florence Maglione, Barbara Gambale and Anthony “Chickie” Giannino; cherished grandfather of Revere City Councillor Jessica A. Giannino, Peter Carabillo Jr., Matthew Carabillo and Christopher Patterson Jr.; brother in-law of Mary Ellen Peterson, Roger Kolinsky and his wife, Betty, Richard Kolinsky and his wife, Jean, Ronald Kolinsky and his wife, Susan, Anna Dearborn and her husband, Edward, Dennis Pettigrew and his wife, Kathy, the late Stanley Kolinsky and his surviving wife, Gail and best friend for over 70 years of George Taglieri RFD, and constant companion of his dog, Sam.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere today, Wednesday, October 11 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St Anthony’s Church, Revere at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Remembrances may be made in Christy’s memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Phyllis Todisco

Retired dental assistant and ofice manager for Arnold H. Bommer, DMD for more than 45 years

Phyllis M. Todisco passed away following a brief illness at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital. She was 82 years old.

Born in Boston, she lived in Revere for most of her life. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1953. She embarked on her full-time employment with Dr. Arno H. Bommer and later with his son, Dr. Arno H. Bommer, Jr. as a

Dental Assistant and Office Manager for over 45 years. There, she made life-time friends. Phyllis enjoyed frequent traveling throughout the country and the world.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Louis and Angelina (Bonetti) Todisco and the devoted sister to the late Angelo A. ”Sonny” Todisco. She is survived by her faithful and admired long-time companion and life partner, John F. Murphy of Revere. She was the loving sister-in-law to June

(Catalucci) Todisco of Revere and the cherished aunt of Donna M. DiGiovanni and her husband, Anthony of Peabody and Revere Fire Captain Thomas S. Todisco and his wife, Joanne E. of Revere.

She was also the proud grand-aunt of Steven M. Todisco and his wife, Sarah of Georgetown, Bryan T. Todisco of Revere, Danielle J. Kempe and her husband, David M. of Quincy and David A. DiGiovanni of Medford. Riley R. and Michael P., her great grand niece and great grand nephew

also lovingly survive Phyllis.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Mary Monica Fletcher

Lifelong Revere resident

Mary Monica T. (McCool) Flatcher of Revere entered into rest on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in the Sawtelle Family Hospice House in Reading after being in failing health. She was 98 years old.

Born in Revere, Mary Monica had been a lifelong resident.

She was the beloved wife of the late Walter E. Fletcher; dear and devoted mother of Marian Kelly and her late husband, James of Groveland, Walter Jr. and his wife, Joyce of Maryland, James and his wife, Linda of Woburn, Francis and his wife, Patricia of Woburn, Kathryn Antonangeli and her husband, John of Revere, Kathryn Antonangeli and her husband, John of Medford, Paul of Florida, Rita Santangelo and her husband, Richard of Revere, Monica Gamby and her husband, Fred of New Hampshire, John and his wife, Lisa of Florida and Susan Cross and her husband, Ray of Revere. She was predeceased by 11 siblings. She was the “Grandma” of 23 loving grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements were by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Contributions in Mary Monica’s memory to the EWTN (Catholic Television) 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210 would be sincerely appreciated.

–

Betty Pisano

Of Boston’s North End

Betty (Goldmeer) Pisano of Boston’s North End died on October 4.

She was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale “Pat” Pisano; devoted mother of Cecile Leone and her husband, Luigi of Kingston, Marsha DeSantis and her husband, Phil of Marshfield, Denise Cipoletta and her husband, Joe of Florida, Elissa Pisano of Lynnfield and Roxane Bangs and her husband, Frederick of Lynnfield; dear sister of Joseph Goldmeer of Arizona and the late Charlotte Rasmussen and Morris Goldmeer; cherished grandmother of nine including the late Patrice Gioia and adoring great grandmother of 19. and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was private. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Anthony Nicodemi

Of California, formerly of Revere

Anthony A. (Nice) Nicodemi of Oak Park, CA, formerly of Schenectady, NY and Revere, died on September 26. He was a US Army veteran of World War II and a 50 year member of St. Anthony’s Holy Name Society.

The beloved husband of the late Jean I. (Genovese) Nicodemi, he was the loving father of Judy and her husband, Walter Skowronski of Arizona and Jayne and her husband, Edward Reiner of California; loving grandfather of Keith and his wife, Ragan Skowronski of California and the late Eric Skowronski and loving great grandfather of Hayden Eve.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 14 at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cincotti Funeral Home of Medford — 781-395-4638.

–

Rose Marie Peluso

Home Health Care worker

Rose Marie (MacDougall) Peluso, of Revere, formerly of Melrose, died on Wednesday, October 4 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital following a heroic battle with metastatic disease. She was 55 years old.

A native of Melrose, she was a 1979 graduate of Melrose High School and has lived in Revere for over 20 years. Throughout her working career, she was involved with the home health care industry specializing in private care.

The beloved wife of 26 years to Gary G. Peluso, Sr, she was the devoted mother of Gary G. Peluso, Jr. and his wife, Miah Joseph and the cherished grandmother to Skylar R. Peluso, all of Danvers.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Vertuccio and Smith Home for Funerals. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

John Sordillo

Retired City of Boston employee

John R. Sordillo of Orient Heights East Boston, passed away on September 29. He was 86 years old.

A US Navy veteran of the Korean War and a late employee of the City of Boston, he was the devoted companion of Patricia Fuller; loving father of Robert Sordillo of East Boston, Kathleen Viola of New Hampshire, Pamela

Sordillo of Revere and the late Richard Sordillo; dear brother of the late Lina Kenney, Arthur, Felix and Ralph Sordillo and cherished grandfather of many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor John’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere today, Wednesday, October 11 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Anthony’s Church, Revere for a Funeral Mass in celebration of John’s life at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn, Cemetery Peabody. For guest book and directions, visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Edward Cronin

Loyal member of Local 2222 of Boston

Edward Cronin of Lynn, formerly of Revere, died on October 8.

Edward was an avid Boston sports fan who enjoyed horse racing. He was a loyal member of the Local 2222 of Boston.

He was the cherished brother of Helen Lovell of Middleton and Mary Beth Lavin and her husband, Michael of Lynn; dear son of the late Edward and Helen Cronin (Murphy) and loving uncle of Michael, Sean and Jacqueline Lavin and the late Steven.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, October 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a prayer service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

John Brown

Retired Revere Police Sergeant

Retired Revere Police Sgt. John W. Brown, passed at the home of his son and daughter-in-law in Palm Coast, Florida on Thursday, October 5 after a brief illness. He was 96 years old.

Born in Melrose, his early life was spent in Everett, before coming to Revere over 85 years ago. He was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1939. During the Great Depression he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps serving in camp in Western Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Wyoming. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, he entered active duty with the U.S. Navy on December 14, 1941 and served until September 25, 1945. He began duty in Newport, R.I. with the U.S.S. Eberle and then onto the U.S.S. William D. Porter and the U.S.S. William M. Hobby.

In 1949, he joined the Revere Police force and served until 1989 (exactly a 40-year stint). He retired as head of the Traffic Division with the rank of Sergeant.

John was Revere’s oldest city retiree His greatest and most honored rank was that of “Dad”, “Husband” and “Grampy” and God granted him three proud and loving children, six adoring grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was Past Commander of the former Revere V.F.W. Post #940 on Shirley Avenue and a member of the American Legion Post 61 of Broadway, Revere. He was a founding member and director of the I.C. Reveries Drum & Bugle Corps. with the Reverend Lawrence F. Sullivan from 1957-1964. A devout Roman Catholic, he was a former member of the Holy Name Society of the Immaculate Conception Parish Community.

He was the beloved husband of the late Helen C. (Flood) Brown who passed in May of 2005; the cherished father of Judy A. O’Toole and her husband, Michael of Medfield, Retired Weymouth Patrolman, William K. Brown, Esquire and his wife, Ana Tolland of Weymouth and John T. Brown and his wife, Judy Busby of Palm Coast, Florida; the devoted grandfather of Kasey M. Brown-Jaynes and her husband, Mark of Sandwich, MA, Concord New Hampshire Battalion Fire Chief Sean W. Brown and his wife, Heather of Concord, NH., Daniel M. O’Toole of Atlanta, Georgia, Thomas J. O’Toole and his wife, Katherine of Franklin, MA, Meredith M. Brown of Weymouth, MA and Alexander M. Brown and his wife, Maria of Madrid, Spain. He is also lovingly survived by eight great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Monday, October 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere. His funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 17 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue.), Revere at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Funeral Mass, at Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery, West Peabody. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472 or to the New England Center & Home for Veterans, P.O. Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com .

–

Florence A. DuPonte

1920 – 2017

Florence A. DuPonte, 97, of Inverness, FL passed away October 2, 2017 under the care of Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast in Lecanto, FL. She was born in Boston, MA on August 5, 1920 to the late Michael and Josephine (Sacco) DiPesa, Florence was a teletype operator for what would later become Western Union. She arrived in this area in 1984, coming from Revere, MA. She was a Roman Catholic by faith, and a tap dancer with the “Top Hats” in Spring Hill. She enjoyed traveling, going on 10 cruises and traveling the U.S. She loved going to Las Vegas, but most of all, she was very loving and devoted wife and mother.

Florence was predeceased by her daughter, June Marie DuPonte in 2005, and a brother Anthony Di Pesa. She is survived by her loving husband of 77 years, Francis DuPonte. Other survivors include her son Michael DuPonte of Lutz, FL; brother Ralph Di Pesa of Revere, MA; and sisters Nancy Ring of Revere, MA and Lillian Cartier of Gladwyn, MI. Florence’s urn will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Florence’s memory to Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast, PO Box 641270, Beverly Hill, FL, 34464. Private cremation arrangements under the care of Chas. E. David Funeral Home with Crematory, Iverness. FL. Visit www.chasdavis.com or visit us on Facebook.

–

Anna Dingwell

Dedicated Wife and Mother

Anna R. (O’Brien) Dingwell of Revere passed away Saturday morning, October 7 at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere. She was 77 years old.

Born in Boston, the daughter of the late James E. O’Brien and Alice R. (Labbe) O’Brien Basile, Anna has been a resident of Revere for the last 53 years. She dedicated almost 20 years working at the former Oak Island Nursing Facility in Revere. She began her career as an activity assistant and then spent 16 years as a diet aide to the patients of the Nursing Facility. Anna was also a dedicated wife and mother. She took care of her home and four children. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all who loved her.

The wife of the late Chester N. Dingwell, Jr., she was the beloved mother of Chester N. Dingwell, III and his companion, Rhonda MacVicar of Stoneham, Joyce M. Richardson and her husband, Ronald J., Donna M. Dingwell Richardson and her husband, Paul M., all of Everett and Ronald J. Dingwell and his wife, Sue of Virginia; dear sister of James J. O’Brien of Dorchester, Paul Basile of South Carolina, Dennis Basile of Everett and William Basile of New Hampshire. She is also lovingly survived by 11 grandchildren: Chester, Nathan, Curtis, Candice, Heather, Carissa, Samantha, Casie, Colton, M’Lyn abd Sarah and five great grandchildren: Izaiah, Aiden, Jamier, Aaleyah and Mo.

Funeral services will be conducted in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Avenue, Chelsea on Friday, October 13 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours in the Funeral Home will be on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will follow the Funeral Service at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody.