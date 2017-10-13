News Briefs

PLEASANT ST CITY HALL ENTRANCE CLOSED

Revere officials announce that the City Hall Pleasant St. entrance will be closed so that DPW can complete repair of the stairs. The temporary closure begins October 11, and the entrance will reopen on either Monday, October 16 or Tuesday, October 17.

ARRIGO ON PANEL FOR SMART CITIES FORUM in D.C.

On Wednesday, October 4, Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo was invited to participate in a panel at Smart Cities Week in Washington, D.C., entitled “Opioid Addiction: How a New, Data-Driven Social Safety Net Can Save Lives in Your City.”

The Mayor had an opportunity to discuss the city’s own efforts in this field, which have been nationally recognized. Mayor Arrigo emphasized the work Revere is doing to improve collaboration between the police department, the fire department, nonprofits, and City Hall in addressing the Opioid crisis.

Mayor Arrigo also had the opportunity to discuss cutting-edge technology being developed and utilized to help address the addiction issue around the country.

Panelists included:

-Gabriel Auteri, Deputy Chief of Staff, Baltimore Public Health Department -Jacob Levenson, Founder and CEO, MAP Health Management -Stephen Kearney, Medical Director, State and Local Government at the SAS Institute -Newsha Ghaeli, MIT Research Associate and co-founder of Biobot Analytics

Smart Cities Week, held annually in Silicon Valley and in Washington DC, is hosted by the Smart Cities Council, which works globally to make cities more livable, workable and sustainable. Learn more at www.smartcitiescouncil.com.

Revere Fire Dept. open house Oct. 14

The Revere Fire Department welcomes local families to a free open house on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The open house is aimed at teaching families fire safety and prevention practices. The Revere Fire Department open house will be held at 400 Broadway, Revere.

This open house commemorates October, which is National Fire Prevention Week. The theme this year is, “EVERY SECOND COUNTS; PLAN TWO WAYS OUT!”, which educates the public about the importance of knowing and planning your escape from a fire. In addition, Papa Gino’s, the Dedham, Massachusetts-based pizza chain, will provide free slices of pizza and children’s fire-safety educational materials at the open house.

In addition, this year, members of the community can meet the Chief of the department, Christopher Bright, and the Fire Prevention staff, including Deputy Chief Paul Cheever, Captain Mark Wolfgang and Lt. Erin Leary. Children will be able to view and tour the fire apparatus and an ambulance provided by Cataldo Ambulance Service.

Papa Gino’s, for over 20 years, has been a proud sponsor of Fire Safety Open Houses throughout New England, encouraging families to learn about fire safety. Papa Gino’s has sponsored more than 1,800 open houses, donated more than 100,000 pizzas, and distributed more than 1,500,000 activity sheets and educational flyers. During the month of October, Papa Gino’s provides customers with fire-prevention coloring sheets and certificates for the children. Fire-safety open houses, during the month of October, are being hosted and sponsored throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

CORREGGIO ENDORSED BY IRONWORKERS

John Correggio, a candidate for Councillor at-Large received an endorsement from Local 7 Ironworkers. The following is the text:

On November 7, 2017, Revere residents have the opportunity to elect a City Councilor-at-Large who has a record of standing up for Revere workers and citizens. Our candidate for City Councilor-at-Large is John Correggio, a lifelong resident of Revere. John is a retired Firefighter. A noble profession that he served for 32 years, reaching the rank of Lieutenant. He has served as a City Councilor and as a School Committee Member in the past. John is the kind of leader we look for to represent the interests of our members.

We fully endorses John Correggio, and we’re asking you today to cast your vote for him in the General Election on November 7th.

We can personally convey my confidence in John as a leader and as a friend to the Ironworkers. Please tell your friends, family, and fellow members to get to the polls on November 7th to cast their ballot for John Correggio, City Councilor at Large. John is a proponent of more steel buildings rather than the wooden powder kegs they are allowing now. He also believes that union labor including Revere residents must be on all upcoming projects. I cannot stress enough the importance of getting local leaders who represent our interests into these kinds of positions.

REVERE YOUNG PROFESSIONALS TO MEET ON OCT. 17

Mayor Brian Arrigo’s October Young Professionals Event will be a Trivia Night at Easy Pie, the popular new restaurant at 649 Squire Rd. The contest will start at 8:00 p.m. on October 17.

All are welcome (including the young and the “young at heart”). The trivia game will consist of two rounds of general knowledge trivia and one special Revere-themed round hosted by Mayor Arrigo.

There is no cost to enter the trivia game but attendees are asked to purchase dinner and/or drinks to support Easy Pie.

SILVA PLAYING FOR ASSUMPTION COLLEGE

The Assumption College Department of Athletics has announced that Kaleb Silva, of Revere, has earned a spot on the 2017 Assumption College Football team. Silva, Class of 2019, is competing during the Greyhounds’ fall season, which began on September 2.

Following a second straight NCAA Division II Tournament appearance, the Assumption football team was picked first in the 2017 Northeast10 Conference Preseason Poll. The Hounds are now two years removed from their historical 2015 campaign in which they finished the regular season 9-1, won the Northeast-10 Championship, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Hounds, who went 9-1 last year, are currently 5-0 this season.

Founded in 1904 by the Augustinians of the Assumption in Worcester, Mass., Assumption College is a Catholic liberal arts institution

Big Ricky Fundraiser

The Little Ricky Foundation will hold “A Night for Big Ricky” on Friday, Nov. 24 at the Malden Moose. Tickets are $35 including Henry’s Catering and entertainment