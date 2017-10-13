Gravellese Announces for Re-Election to School Committee

Susan Gravellese has announced for re-election to the the Revere School Committee. The following is her statement:

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Revere School Committee. I knew, when I started my first campaign four years ago, that I had a strong desire to give back to the city of Revere and to be a part of our thriving school system. Actually holding the position, though, has been even more rewarding than I could have ever imagined.

My husband James and I are Revere High School, Class of 1982 graduates. My two children, Joseph (Class of 2006) and Kristina (Class of 2009), are also products of the Revere public school system. I have worked as an instructor and administrative assistant at Revere Karate Academy since 1988, am a 2nd-degree black belt and a certified personal trainer (nationally certified through The American College of Sports Medicine), and am passionate about my work in both fitness/nutrition and as a member of the Revere School Committee.

Since serving on the School Committee, I have worked with my dedicated group of colleagues on a handful of system-related topics. For example, we are currently working to identify and secure funding and a location for a new high school, to resolve the middle school lottery, to foster community engagement, and to regain funding/balance in our budget following a reduction in state funding (due to a change in the categorization of economically disadvantaged). It’s a priority and privilege for me to work on issues such as these, and to serve the community in this capacity – to ensure that others have the same great experience that I and my family had in the Revere public school system.

We have so much to be proud of as a system and community. If I am fortunate enough to be re-elected, I look forward to working with Superintendent Dr. Diane Kelly and my fellow School Committee colleagues on giving our students, parents, teachers, staff, and administrators the tools that they need to continue to achieve incredible results. I hope that you will put your faith in me, again, on November 7th.