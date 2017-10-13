EXIT Realty Beatrice Associates Expanding to Saugus

Derek Beatrice, Broker/Owner, is pleased to announce that EXIT Realty Beatrice Associates is expanding to another office location in Saugus.

“EXIT Realty Beatrice Associates exists for one reason; to build strong, successful real estate agents who provide exemplary service to home buyers and sellers in our community,” said Beatrice.

In making the decision to open an EXIT Realty office, Beatrice realized that most real estate companies focus on the numbers and not the individual. “We believe that working first to strengthen each agent makes the team more productive and successful. We don’t believe more is better, we believe better is better,” he said.

Beatrice plans to build the EXIT Realty Beatrice Associates team on five pillars:

– Providing the tools for each agent to become thoroughly trained in successful real estate sales

– Helping each agent to brand him or herself and then showing them how to market their brand to the community

– Utilizing the latest technology tools to facilitate better communication during the transaction process and to effectively market property

– Building a company culture that is supportive and fun which enriches the community

– Making it possible for agents to earn passive and residual income to enhance their earnings now, into retirement and create a financial legacy for their families

“We believe in the value of homeownership here in Saugus, the community where we live and work,” said Beatrice. “We are looking forward to making our mark here.”

About EXIT Realty:

EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than a third of a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. The company’s Focus on Good Health initiative promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee collected by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund. To-date, $3.5 million has been pledged to Habitat for Humanity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.

EXIT Realty Beatrice Associates is located at 1711 Broadway, 1st Floor, Saugus, MA 01906. For more information, please call 617-764-5601 or visit www.EXITRealtySaugus.com.