Sports 10-04-2017

RhS sports Roundup

Patriots fall to Peabody; host Medford Friday night

The Revere High football team played well in many aspects of the game, but came up short in a 21-0 loss to Peabody last Friday evening under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

A Patriot fumble on the opening kickoff set the tone for the contest. The visiting Tanners recovered the loose pigskin at the Revere 24 and soon punched it over the goal line for a quick 7-0 lead.

The contest turned into a defensive battle for the remainder of the first half, with neithver offense able to generate any forward momentum, leaving matters at 7-0 at the intermission.

Peabody took the opening kick-off in the second half and marched 70 yards to make it a 14-0 contest in what would prove to be the only long drive that the tough Revere defense would yield all game. The Tanners put the game away in the final period when they blocked a Patriot punt and took over at the Revere 25, from where they scored the final TD of the night.

“Our defense played very well overall,” said RHS head coach Lou Cicatelli. Junior linebacker Zack Carifio led the Pats with right tackles. “Zack was all over the field, and is getting better with every game,” said the coach, who also lauded linebacker Zack Furlong and captain Edeh Balo for their fine defensive work.

The Revere offense never quite got untracked. Whenever it did appear to be gathering momentum, costly turnovers (in the form of an interception and a fumble) and penalties halted the Patriot drives. RHS freshman quarterback Calvin Boudreau threw the ball with some success, connecting on 8-of-13 passes. Badr Haou was his favorite target with four receptions and Jonathan Murphy grabbed two aerials. Halfback Darius McNeil picked up tough yardage between the tackles.

“We moved the ball at times, but then we would shoot ourselves in the foot,” said Cicatelli.

“The team is working hard and we have to be patient,” added the coach.”We have a lot of things to work on and there has been a steep learning curve for our younger players.”

The Patriots, who now stand at 0-4, will seek to get into the win column when they host Medford in another Friday Night Lights affair. Kickoff is set for the usual 6:30 p.m. at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Cheever, Cesic pace girls cross country

The Revere High girls cross country team dropped a 21-34 decision to Northeastern Conference rival Malden last week.

“Many girls were unavailable to race due to illness, injury, or schedule conflicts,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “The lack of depth definitely hurt us, but that is not to take away from Malden’s win. They have a strong team with several standout runners.”

Leading the way for the Lady Patriots were Erika Cheever, who came across in third place in 23:01, and Leila Cesic, who finished in fourth place in 23:16. Teammate Soleil Young cracked the top 10 with a clocking of 25:54.

Individual results for the Revere team were:

Erika Cheever – 23:01, 3rd overall

Leila Cesic – 23:16, 4th overall

Hannah Fitzpatrick – 25:57, 11th overall

Blanca Hernandez Martinez – 30:38, 17th overall

Camila Castro – 30:41, 18th overall

Xiomara Romani – 30:43, 19th

Victoria DeOliveira Silva – 35:21, 21st overall

Adrianna Doerflein – 38:42, 22nd overall

Sklya McNamara – 38:43, 23rd overall

Somaya Laroussi – 40:18, 24th overall

Sinnott and her crew were looking to bounce back yesterday (Tuesday) against Lynn English on their home course at Belle Isle. They will make the long trek to Beverly next Tuesday.

Patriot runners fall to strong Malden team

The Revere High boys cross country team came through with a good showing, but a strong Malden squad, which is one of the top teams in the Northeastern Conference, proved too much to overcome in a 21-40 loss last week on the Golden Tornadoes’ home course at Pine Banks.

RHS freshman Will Martinez continued to demonstrate that he is in the running for the unofficial NEC “Rookie of the Year” honors, grabbing third place in a time of 17:44, in which Will battled Malden’s top two runners down the stretch in a dramatic finish in which the Golden Tornado duo edged Will by less than one second apiece.

“Will ran a gutsy race,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn. “He ran with their lead pack the whole way and then battled them right to the end.”

Nick Alves came across in fourth place in a clocking of 18:03, edging his nearest Malden rival by one second in another fight to the finish.

Scott Montefusco cracked the top 10 in 19:15.Steven Leone (12th place in 20:30) and senior captain Arthur LaCerda (13th position in 20:41) completed the Revere scoring.

Jonathan Nushi (20:42), Luis Rincon (22:19), James Carpinelli (23:07), Adam Hdoud (23:55), David Phan (24:27), Brian Perez (27:00), and Wellen Sok (27:10) also competed for the Patriots.

“The team is running really well,” said Flynn. “Our older runners are providing great leadership for the many freshmen and sophomores on the team, They are a great group of kids.”

The Patriots, who stand at 3-2 on the season, were set to host Lynn English yesterday (Tuesday) and will travel to Beverly this coming Tuesday.

RhS sports Through The Years

10 years ago

Oct. 3, 2007

The Revere High football team is off to its best start in decades after a 7-0 victory over Beverly Friday night, improving coach Lou Cicatelli’s squad to 3-1 on the season. RHS quarterback Steve Ennamorati scored the game’s lone TD on a one-yard run. The Patriot defense dominated the game, holding Beverly’s high-powered running attack to just 86 yards. Junior linebacker Luis Cruz led the Patriot defense with nine tackles and made a key strip of a Beverly ballcarrier for a fumble after a botched Revere punt attempt had given Beverly the ball at the Revere four yard line.

The RHS volleyball team played its finest game of the season in a 3-1 victory over Somerville. Priscilla Farnese served 16 aces and Zerina Dervisevic smacked 18 spikes for kills to pace the Revere win.

Steven Armstrong once again was the top finisher for the RHS boys cross country team, pacing the Patriots to an 18-38 win at Salem, the team’s first victory of the season. Armstrong came across in first place in a time of 16:42. Kevin Swindle, Maurizio Turco, Brian Coniglio, and Michael Truong completed the top five for the Pats.

Jonathan Chiarelli, playing at No. 4, led the RHS golf team to a 40-32 win over Malden. Chiarelli defeated his opponent, 8-1. RHS captain Christina Cavanaro, playing at No. 1, defeated her Malden rival, 5-4, and had the best round for Revere with a 36. Kerry Roach topped her Malden counterpart at No. 3, 6-3. Ed Maglio was a winner at No. 5, 5-4.

The RHS soccer team defeated Marblehead, 4-2. Jorge Ponce and Luiz Dacunha scored two goals apiece.

Linda Consolo scored the winning goal for the RHS field hockey team in a 1-0 victory over Danvers. In a 3-1 win over Everett, Stephanie Bruno scored two goals and Paige Licata scored once for coach Jennifer Wells’s squad.

20 years ago

Oct. 8, 1997

The Revere High football team fell to 0-4 after a 22-6 loss to Somerville. Ratha Mom scored the lone Revere TD on a draw play on which he scampered 40 yards.

Luis Gutierrez scored the lone goal of the game in a 1-0 victory for the RHS soccer team over Cambridge.

30 years ago

Oct. 7, 1987

The RHS football team scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 46-yard TD pass from Jimmy Rich to Emilio Leone, but dropped a 14-7 decision to Medford.

The RHS boys soccer team won its first game of the season with a 2-1 victory over Malden. Jason Freiden and Sokoeun Chea scored the Revere goals.

The RHS field hockey team defeated Everett, 1-0. Jennifer Wells scored the winning goal.

40 years ago

October 5, 1977

The RHS football team was pummeled in 25-0 defeat at the hands of Quincy. The lone bright spot for the Patriots was Paul Cacciola, who made four pass receptions.

The Lighthouse captured the city softball championship, defeating Angie’s in the championship series. Members of the Lighthouse team are: Mike Venezia, Robert Ginsburg, Rick Sarro, Paul Pruitt, Tony Belmonte, Jerry Foley, Louis Goldblatt, Shab DeAngelis, Rich Scannelli, Ron Ferullo, Harold Gaff, Paul Napolitano, Joe Festa, Brian McGuiggan, Bill Melchionno, Fred Darcy, Harris Goldblatt, Anthony DeMarco, John Yakoobian, and manager Rich DeMarco.

50 years ago

October 5, 1967

Coach John DiBiaso made his debut at the helm of the Immaculate Conception High football team a successful one with a 33-0 victory over St. Clement’s of Somerville. George Crossman, Mike Edwards, and John Steriti paced the Revicons to the triumph.