Police Briefs 10-04-2017

Revere Police NEWS

COUNCILLOR ROTONDO REPORTS DEATH THREATS

Councillor George Rotondo reported to Revere Police around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday that he had been receiving threats of violence to himself as a result of his political position, and was worried for his personal safety.

Police said he came to the station after having received a call at approximately midnight threatening his personal safety. The call is believed to be a “spoof” call in that the number showed up as being an acquaintance in his phone contact list, but that acquaintance knew nothing about the calls, nor did the make them, police said.

Detectives are investigating the incidents, and Rotondo reported that he recognizes the voice and provided a lead as to who it might be making the threats.

ARRESTED FOR ANIMAL CRUELTY

An Overlook Ridge man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after he was caught on video abusing a roommate’s dog.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, the victim reported that she had caught her roommate on video surveillance severely abusing her dog.

The woman told police that she had suspected the man was abusing the dog, but couldn’t prove it. So, she set up a video device in her room while she was away – keeping the dog in the room.

When she checked the video, the man could be seen coming in the room and slamming the dog against the wall and the floor several times.

Police examined the dog and noted that it was skittish and scared when approached – consistent with being abused.

Officers confronted the man at the residence and arrested him.

Huxu Tian, 26, of 21 Overlook Ridge Terrace, was charged with animal cruelty.

WITNESS, POLICE COMBINE GOOD EFFORTS TO GRAB CAR BREAKER

Two men were arrested on Monday, Sept. 25, for breaking into a car on Foster Street, with the arrest coming via a very heads up witness and good police work.

Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to a location on Foster Street and found a car alarm going off and three windows broken. Neighbors had witnessed the early-morning break and said four people had broke into the car. One alert witness had snapped a cell phone picture of the vehicle that fled the scene with the suspects inside.

Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle a short time later.

The descriptions of the thieves fit the bill and officers moved in, but two men fled the scene.

They were apprehended a short distance away and identified by witnesses.

Juan Zapata, 18, of 49 Vane St., was charged with breaking and entering in the night and malicious destruction of property over $250.

Angel Lozano, 29, of South Boston, was charged with breaking and entering in the night and malicious destruction of property over $250.

THE FAKE DOPE

Two men were summonsed to Chelsea Court after a fight erupted when one man believed he had been sold fake marijuana by a young man on Cooledge Street last Monday, Sept. 25.

The two men were known to each other and apparently involved in a marijuana transaction. The older man examined the marijuana and felt that it was fake. The situation turned physical after an argument.

Brian Joseph Carroll, 32, of 168 Cooledge St.; and Justin Montgomery, 21, of 189 Cooledge St.; were charged with assault and battery.

SUDDEN DEATH

Revere Police are examining the death of a 36-year-old male on American Legion Highway Sept. 27 at 6:41 p.m.

Police said they found the man deceased and have turned it over to the Medical Examiner’s office.

The could not say yet whether or not it was drug related.

CRASH AND ARREST

A Fenno Street man was arrested on Sept. 27 after he crashed into another vehicle at Broadway and Cushman, then tried to flee the scene, only to be found and charged with drunk driving.

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Broadway Convenient Mart, and found that the occupants had fled.

A description went out and officers located two men on School Street that fit the description.

Investigators identified the operator and charged him accordingly.

Andres Perez, 25, of 286 Fenno St., was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, operating with a suspended license and leaving the scene of property damage.

RWANDAN MAN INDICTED

A Rwandan man living in Revere, who fled Rwanda near the end of the 1994 genocide, was indicted in federal court last week in Boston with immigration fraud and perjury in connection with his application for asylum.

Jean Leonard Teganya, 46, was indicted on two counts of immigration fraud and three counts of perjury. In August 2017, Teganya was charged and arrested on a criminal complaint.

As alleged in court documents, Teganya lied about his activities and political affiliation during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, during which approximately 800,000 people were murdered. Prior to and during the genocide, Teganya was a medical student and trainee at the Butare Hospital in Butare, Rwanda. It is alleged that several witnesses present in Butare during the genocide described Teganya as active in the political party of the genocidal regime, the MRND, and its militia, and stated that he actively participated in the persecution of Tutsis, the group that was largely targeted during the genocide.

According to court documents, Teganya left Rwanda in mid-July 1994 and traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo, India, and then Canada. In 1999, Teganya applied for refugee status and later asylum in Canada. Canadian authorities twice determined that Teganya was not entitled to asylum because he had been complicit in atrocities committed at the Butare Hospital during the genocide. After 15 years of litigation, Teganya evaded the order of deportation and fled across the border into the United States. On Aug. 3, 2014, Teganya was encountered walking on foot after he had crossed from Canada into Houlton, Maine. Teganya was taken into custody and he formally applied for asylum. On the application for Asylum and Withholding of Removal, Teganya made false statements by failing to disclose the extent of his affiliations and activities with the MRND and Hutu extremists.

The charge of immigration fraud provides for a sentence of no greater than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of perjury provides for a sentence of no greater than five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

ARREST Report

TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 26

Ernis Cruz, 32, of Wakefield, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, operating negligently so as to endanger, and vandalizing property.

Juan Zapata, 18, of 49 Vane St., was arrested on charges of breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime and causing malicious damage of property greater than $250.

Angel S. Lozano, 20, of South Boston, was arrested on charges of breaking & entering into a vehicle in the nighttime and causing malicious damage of property greater than $250.

Andrew T. MacCormack, 29, of 29 Grandview Ave., was arrested on a charge of murder.

Nicolas Rodriguez, 35, of 56 Library St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

WEDNESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 27

Iza Lima, 64, of 190 North Shore Rd., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

Hutu Tian, 26, of 21 Overlook Ridge Terrace, was arrested on a charge of cruelty to an animal.

Andres G. Perez, 25, of 286 Fenno St., was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended, and leaving the scene of an accident after causing property damage.

THURSDAY,

SEPTEMBER 28

Joellen M. Jordan, 55, of 28 Warren St., was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

FRIDAY,

SEPTEMBER 29

Brittany Scarlet Filadoro, 19, of 26 Shawmut St., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

SATURDAY,

SEPTEMBER 30

Kristina Annmarie Cosgrove, 21, of Dedham, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Maria Vazquez, 35, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Amanda Rosemary Delaney, 34, of Andover, was arrested on a charge of larceny of property of a value greater than $250.

Carl R. Decotis, 36, of Peabody, was arrested on charges of shoplifting, illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance, and illegal possession of a Class E controlled substance.

Danielle Joanne Steenbruggen, 36, of Peabody, was arrested on charges of shoplifting (second offense), illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance, and illegal possession of a Class E controlled substance.

Santiago Gonzalez-Patino, 44, of 30 Dana St., was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of a lights violation.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

Eduardo R. Varanda, 23, of 35 McCoba St., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.