Obituaries 10-04-2017

James Amato

Former owner of James Amato Leather Co.

James V. Amato died peacefully at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center of Revere early on the morning of Monday, Oct. 2. He was 92 years old.

Formerly of Lynn, he was the husband of the late Lorraine Frances (Deveney) Amato.

James was born in Revere on April 7, 1925, to the late Samuel and Dominica (Sarea) Amato where he was raised and went to school. He worked in the leather shoe industry in Lynn and was the former owner of the James Amato Leather Co. James, who also worked in the fishing industry for many years, had been a member of the Sorcosso Club of Revere and enjoyed playing cards and listening to the country and Irish music on Saturdays.

He is survived by a daughter, Anne-Lorrie Rose and son-in-law, Kevin Doherty of Revere, his sister-in-law Virginia Fitzgerald and brother-in-law Joseph Fitzgerald. He leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Margaret D’Angelo, Helen O’Tolo and Josephine Cambria of Revere.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kaindly invited. Interment will take place at St Joseph’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 504, Boston, MA 02114. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Van Michael ‘Spike’ Fitzgerald

Loving son, brother, and uncle

Van Michael “Spike” Fitzgerald of Lynn, formerly of Revere, died on Sept. 27.

Spike was a loving son, brother and uncle. His love for football transcended every Sunday where he, his brother, his friends and deceased father shared their passion for the game. Spike attended Revere High School, Class of 2005, where he loved playing football #23. He was a driver at Gaeta’s Towing in Peabody.

Spike is remembered as the king of the one-line comebacks. He always knew how to put a smile on anyone’s face. He had a kind and gentle soul which is how “Uncle Spike” will be remembered.

He will be forever missed by his mother, Ellen Fitzgerald and his late father, Dennis “Fitzy” Fitzgerald, his brothers: Jake Fitzgerald of Revere and Jon Fitzgerald and his wife, Theresa of Florida, his sister Jodi (Fitzgerald) Simpson and her husband, Matthew of Reading. He will be sorely missed by his nephew, Jack and nieces: Nicole, Lydia, Raya, Ciara and Irelyn who adored him. He was the loving nephew of Faye and Wayne Lundberg of Dedham, Corinne and Robert Ware of Tewksbury and Rita and Charlie McGurin of Arizona, and is also survived by many cousins who loved him dearly.

His funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere today, Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Neil Rostoff

March 30, 1939 – September 30, 2017

Neil Rostoff of Swampscott, formerly of Revere, passed away on Sept. 30 at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers after a courageous two-year battle with esophageal cancer. He was 78 years old.

Neil was born and raised in Revere. After marriage, he and his wife, Estelle moved to Peabody, where they raised their family. After that, Neil and Estelle lived in Middleton and then Swampscott, where Neil lived until his death.

Neil founded Admiral Fastener in 1993, employing his wife and daughter. Together they developed this business into the foremost automotive fastener company in New England. Recently, he became a master mason after having been active in the organization for over 50 years.

Neil was the ultimate family man, and nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his wife, children, brothers, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and most recently, his great grandson, Theo. He was a lover of family, Revere, and the New England Patriots — in that order.

He was the beloved husband of Estelle (Taylor) Rostoff; devoted father of Karen Rostoff and Richard Rostoff, both of Marblehead; loving brother of Steven and Susan) Rostoff of Boynton Beach, Fla. and David and Harriett Rostoff of Boca Raton, Fla., cherished grandfather of Michelle and Eric Hodgman and Mark Imber and great grandfather of C. Theodore Hodgman. Mr. Rostoff is also survived by several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services were held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, on Sunday, Oct. 1. Burial followed at the Pride of Lynn Cemetery on Lake Shore Road in Lynn. After the burial, friends and relatives joined the family at the Crown Pointe Clubhouse at 400 Paradise Road in Swampscott. Memorial Observance was held at the home of Karen Rostoff on Monday and Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Mr. Rostoff’s memory may be donated to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 (www.dana-farber.org) or to Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St, Danvers, MA 01923. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.

–

Salvatore ‘Tory’ ‘Big Sal’ Castiello, Sr.

Former proprietor and stylist at ‘Big Sal Superior Barbershop of Salem

Salvatore A. “Tory” and “Big Sal” Castiello, Sr., died on Wednesday, Sept. 27. He celebrated his 36th birthday on Sept. 8.

“Big Sal” lived in Revere for most of his life until moving to Salem 10 years ago. He was a member of the graduating Class of 2000 of Northeast Vocational High School of Wakefield. In 2010, he became the proprietor and master barber at Big Sal’s Superior Barber Shop of Salem.

A gentleman of large stature, he also owned a wonderfully large personality that endeared him to any and all who he came in contact with. Sal would want to be remembered as the very best Dad and all around family man. He held family as being supreme and cherished his role as husband, dad, son, brother, nephew, grandson, uncle and cousin, above all else. No commentary would be complete, not to mention the unique place in his heart, that he held his large extended family of friends. He was also a proud member of the Liberty Masonic Lodge of Masons, A.F. & A.M. of Beverly.

He was the beloved husband of 10 years, to Michelle J. (Babineau) Castiello and the adored father of Suzahna G., Salvatore A. Jr. and Angelo J. Castiello, all of Salem; cherished son of Thomas J. and Gina M. (Salamone) Castiello and the devoted brother of Christina M. Castiello and Thomas J. Castiello, Jr. and his companion, Kaitlyn Mahoney, all of Revere; proud grandson of Eleanora “Nora” (Stagno) Salamone of Revere and the late Salvatore M. “Sal” Salamone and the late Alexander and Josephine R. (Sciliano) Castiello. He was the dear son-in-law of Guy and Theresa Babineau of Salem and is also lovingly survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be conducted today, Wednesday, Oct. 4, from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), Revere, followed by a funeral mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances be made to an educational fund to honor the educational pursuits of his three children. Checks should be made to Gina M. Castiello, 46 Nell Road, Revere, MA 02151. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Margaret Ferrara

December 11, 1935 – September 17, 2017

Margaret (Cestone) Ferrara of Saugus passed away on Sept. 17 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 81 years old.

Mrs. Ferrara worked for many years at Filene’s Basement in Square One Mall, where she met many people who fondly remember her smile and warmth.

She grew up in East Boston and graduated from East Boston High School, Class of 1953.

She was the daughter of the late Pauline (Ferrara) Cestone and Pasquale Cestone; loving wife of the late Dante Ferrara, beloved mother of Dante Ferrara of Saugus, Donna Restiano and her husband, Andrew of Saugus, Debra Restiano and her husband, Lawrence of Revere, Danielle Leonard and her wife, Katelyn of Salem and the late Denise Lee; dear sister of Elizabeth LaRosa of Saugus, Anita Graziano of Lynnfield, Irene DeSantis of Billerica and the late Anthony, John, and Daniel Cestone, Mary Montalto, Enes Graziano, Mafalda, Messina, and Dorothy Riggi. She was the cherished grandmother of five grandchildren: Andrew and Alycia of Saugus Michael of San Francisco, Gena of Revere, Shea of Salem and one great-grandson, Joshua of Saugus.

–

Elvira Nazzaro

Of East Boston, formerly of North End

Elvira C. (Chirichiello) Nazzaro of East Boston, formerly of the North End of Boston, died on Monday, Oct/ 2 at the age of 93.

She wa the beloved wife of the late Alfred Nazzaro; devoted mother of Mariecarole Lojko and her husband, Steven of Peabody, Alfred M. Nazzaro and his wife, Adrienne of Newburyport, and Fr. John Nazzaro SDB of East Boston; dear sister of John Chirichiello of Revere and the late Vito, Carmen, Pasquale, Rocco, Anthony, Savaria, Louise, Mary, Caroline Chirichiello, Conchetta Natale, Eleanor DiPrima and Angelina Villa; adored grandmother of Emily, Steven, Alison, Michael and Raquel, and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Elvira’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., East Boston today, Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. before leaving in funeral procession to St. Joseph – St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston, for a 10 a.m. funeral mass in Celebration of Elvira’s life. Services will conclude with Elvira being laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elvira’s name to the Salesian Boys and Girls Club, 150 Byron St., East Boston, MA 02128. For more information, please visit ruggieromh.com.

–

Wayne Lovell

Of Wakefield, formerly of Revere

Wayne M. Lovell of Wakefield died suddenly on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. He was 51 years old.

Born in Somerville on Jan. 6, 1966, he was the son of Gerald and Jean (Devereaux) Lovell of Revere. Wayne was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1984 and served in the Army National Guard. He was an employee of MWRA and an active member of the Wakefield community serving as a coach and avid sports fan.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife Janelle R. (English) Lovell, his two children; Ryan W. Lovell and Hailey J. Lovell both of Wakefield, his sister Jeannie Pintone and her husband, John of Georgetown, his mother-in-law, Jane and the late Kenneth English of East Boston. He is also survived by many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless beloved friends.

His funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10a.m.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. If preferred, In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lovell family memorial fund, c/o The Wakefield Savings Bank, 357 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880.