News Briefs

Revere Fire Dept. open house Oct. 14

The Revere Fire Department welcomes local families to a free open house on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The open house is aimed at teaching families fire safety and prevention practices. The Revere Fire Department open house will be held at 400 Broadway, Revere.

This open house commemorates October, which is National Fire Prevention Week. The theme this year is, “EVERY SECOND COUNTS; PLAN TWO WAYS OUT!”, which educates the public about the importance of knowing and planning your escape from a fire. In addition, Papa Gino’s, the Dedham, Massachusetts-based pizza chain, will provide free slices of pizza and children’s fire-safety educational materials at the open house.

In addition, this year, members of the community can meet the Chief of the department, Christopher Bright, and the Fire Prevention staff, including Deputy Chief Paul Cheever, Captain Mark Wolfgang and Lt. Erin Leary. Children will be able to view and tour the fire apparatus and an ambulance provided by Cataldo Ambulance Service.

Papa Gino’s, for over 20 years, has been a proud sponsor of Fire Safety Open Houses throughout New England, encouraging families to learn about fire safety. Papa Gino’s has sponsored more than 1,800 open houses, donated more than 100,000 pizzas, and distributed more than 1,500,000 activity sheets and educational flyers. During the month of October, Papa Gino’s provides customers with fire-prevention coloring sheets and certificates for the children. Fire-safety open houses, during the month of October, are being hosted and sponsored throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Big Ricky Fundraiser

The Little Ricky Foundation will hold “A Night for Big Ricky” on Friday, Nov. 24 at the Malden Moose. Tickets are $35 including Henry’s Catering and entertainment.

Keefe Receives Endorsement from Ironworkers Local 7

Ward 4 City Councillor Patrick Keefe is pleased to announce his campaign has been endorsed by the Ironworkers Local 7. The Ironworkers have endorsed Council Vice President Keefe for the last two elections.

“I am excited and grateful of the support from Local 7, Many Revere residents are members of the Laborers union and realize a their endorsement is a show of support to the values I have shown throughout my time in office as City Councillor,” he said.

Zaccaria holds fundraiser

Mike Zaccaria, a candidate for Revere councillor-at-large, will hold a fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 6 from 7 p.m. to midnight at Casa Lucia, 61 Lucia Ave. There will be a Chinese Buffet and live entertainment. Tickets are $50.

BHCC ANNOUNCED HISPANIC HERITAGE EVENTS

Bunker Hill Community College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with series of events that honor the power of Latinx voices, including “Frontlines: Latinos and Immigration,” a special presentation by Emmy award-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa. Events will take place at the Charlestown campus.

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017

An Evening with Poet Martín Espada

Be inspired by this award-winning writer as he reads his work, discussing themes of immigration and giving voice to the spirit of endurance in the face of loss.

6-8 p.m. | C202 Lecture Hall

Thursday, October 12, 2017

Afrocaribeño: Celebrating Our Cultural Connections!

Embrace the powerful storytelling and dramatic performance of this musical and visual art experience from Jorge Arce and the Humano Multicultural Project, with over 25 different instruments, dance and mime costumes, masked storytelling, traditional artifacts and contemporary painting.

1 p.m. | A300 Auditorium

Chelsea Youth Chorus, ages 12-18

Directed by Ms. Monica Pabelonio, the Chelsea Youth Chorus is the City’s premier choral ensemble. Performance repertoire is selected from the highest quality music in the choral tradition. The chorus meets on Wednesdays from 6-8pm beginning October 4. Register at Chelsea Community Schools, Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street, Monday – Friday 4-8:30pm and Saturday 9-4:30pm. Fee is $30. For more information call (617) 466-5233.

HiSet (GED) Preparation in Spanish

Prepare for the Massachusetts Department of Education’s High School Equivalency Test in Spanish. Students take practice tests and develop individualized study plans. Beginning with diagnostic testing, instruction focuses on writing, reading, math, science and social studies. Fee includes cost for textbooks/workbooks and calculators. There is a separate fee for testing. Sat 9:30am-1:30p, Sept. 30-Dec 9. Chelsea Residents: $130; Non-Residents: $235. In partnership with the Workforce Development Center at Bunker Hill Community College, register in person at Chelsea Community Schools, Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street, Monday – Friday 4-8:30pm and Saturday 9-4:30pm. For more information call (617) 466-5233.