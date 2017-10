We join the entire community of Revere in wishing our Jewish residents a Happy and Healthy New Year.

The community has concluded the High Holy Days, the two-day celebration of Rosh Hashanah followed by the observance of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement and the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

It is customary to say “Shanah Tovah” to our Jewish friends who are celebrating Sukkot this week and Simchat Torah next week.

Best wishes for a happy, joyous, and health year 5788.