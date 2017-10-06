Columbus Day Parade to Step Off on Monday

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will join the 2017 Columbus Day Parade in Revere this coming Monday, Oct. 9

Baker and Polito will join Mayor Brian Arrigo, the parade’s grand marshall, and other Revere city officials in marching along the route.

“We are honored to welcome the governor and the lieutenant. governor to Revere for this beloved community event,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “We look forward to fun, festive day that celebrates our city’s pride.”

Rotating annually between Revere and East Boston, the Columbus Day Parade honors the region’s Italian-American cultural heritage. The event is one of the community’s longest-standing traditions, and features participation from many of Revere’s cultural and civic organizations.

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Revere/Chelsea line on Broadway.

“I think it will be a fun afternoon for everyone,” said Parade Producer Albert “Buddy” Mangini. “I’ll know if I did a good job when I see smiles on everyones face.”

The parade committee includes Mangini, and chairpersons Linda DeMaio of Mayor’s office, Marc Silvestri, the Revere Director of Veterans Services, and Michael Nicastro of the Revere Chamber of Commerce.

Featured in this year’s parade will be 15 marching bands (one from every state in New England), floats, 30 antique cars, the Shriners (full force), military vehicles, scouts, the Sons of Italy, Santa Claus, the Moose, the Elks, police and fire departments.

“There also seems to be great interest for those running for office,” Mangini said.

“It’s a good-sized route,” Mangini said of the route that runs from Broadway near the Chelsea line to Revere Street and to the judges stand at St. Anthony’s where the parade dissolves.

Saturday night, Oct. 7 from 7:30 p.m. to midnight, there will be a fundraiser for the parade at the Wonderland Lounge, second floor. Tickets are $35 and include a Chinese Buffet, entertainment and dancing, cash bar.