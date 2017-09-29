Sports 09-27-2017

RhS sports Roundup

RHS football team almost pulls off major upset in OT loss to LC

The Revere High football team turned in what head coach Lou Cicatelli termed “our best effort of the season” in what ultimately proved to be a frustrating and heartbreaking 12-6 loss to Lynn Classical Friday evening at Manning Field.

Classical entered the contest as a heavy favorite. The Rams were ranked 15th in the polls and had swamped its previous opponent, Malden, by a runaway score of 40-7. The Patriots on the other hand, were 0-2 and had fallen by wide margins in its previous contests with Gloucester and Marblehead.

However, Revere — especially the Patriot “D” — served notice early on that Classical would be in for the fight of its life on a windy evening at Manning.

Revere took the opening kick-off under the direction of freshman quarterback Calvin Boudreau and embarked on a time-comsuning drive that ate up almost seven minutes. The Patriots eventually were stymied on downs, but the Revere defense then did its part on the ensuing Classical possession, forcing the Rams to punt. Revere was not as successful on its next possession, but Classical found its offense and went in for the touchdown and a 6-0 lead.

The Patriot offense went back to work after the kick-off and drove to the Ram 12, where they faced a fourth-and-12 with 0:02 left in the first half. Cicatelli opted to go for the field goal. Ace place-kicker Badr Haou obliged, delivering a 28-yarder through the uprights to leave matters at 6-3 as the teams headed into the locker room.

The defenses continued to dominate for both teams after the intermission, with neither offense able to get across mid-field. “Our defensive unit was spectacular,” said Cicatelli, who listed lineman Frank Sims (a monster game with nine tackles) and Darius McNeil, linebackers Zach Furlong, Jim Kioussis, and Cal Capozzi, and defensive backs Lucas Barbosa and Haou for their outstanding efforts.

Revere also benefited from the strong punting of captain Edeh Balo, who, as he did last week, once again reversed the field in Revere’s favor with some powerful boots. His last kick of the night, late in the fourth quarter, set Classical back inside its own 20, setting the stage for a dramatic end to regulation.

The Patriot defense rose to even greater heights, holding Classical to negative yardage to force a punt on fourth-and-long. With the Ram punter standing in his own end zone, Revere came at him with everybody, forcing the punter to try to avoid what would have been a blocked kick.

However, instead of taking the safety (which would have left Revere still trailing 6-5), the Classical punter squeezed his way past the goal line, thereby setting-up the Pats for a go-ahead touchdown inside the Ram one.

However, that best-of-all-worlds scenario was not to be in the cards for Revere. A Patriot jumped before the first snap for an illegal procedure penalty, setting Revere back to the six, from where the Patriots were unable to punch it into the end zone. Haou came on once again to deliver the field goal (this time into the wind), and the teams went into overtime.

Classical won the flip and elected to take the ball first. After three plays moved the ball from the 10-yard line to the four, a fourth-down desperation toss was snared by a Classical player, who clearly appeared to have jumped over the back of Haou, who was defending. However, the ref’s decision was a “no call” and Classical forged ahead 12-6.

The Patriots failed to punch it in on their possession and absorbed the 12-6 loss.

“I was very proud of the way our guys played and how they refused to be intimidated by Classical’s reputation,” said Cicarelli. “We showed a lot of improvement and as long as we keep getting better every week, we should do well over the remainder of our season.”

The Pats will have a chance to break into the winning column tomorrow evening (an unusual Thursday start in observance of Yom Kippur on Friday) when Peabody, which also is 0-3, comes into Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Kick-off will be under the lights at 7p.m.

Volleyball team improves to 5-2

The Revere High volleyball team improved to 5-2 on the season with a pair of hard-fought, back-to-back victories over Northeastern Conference rivals Winthrop and Swampscott.

In the match last Tuesday at Winthrop, the Lady Patriots dropped the first set, 25-22, but roared back to sweep the next three (25-17, 25-13, and 25-13) to claim the victory.

“We had some great serving from Greis Kasofo and Joice Oliveria,” said RHS head coach Lianne O’Hara. “Contributing in kills were Valentina Pepic, Emily DiGiulio, and Gabriella Rotondo, and in setting by Greis Kasofo and Amina Ibisevic.”

O’Hara and her crew were back on the court the following night, hosting Swampscott on the RHS floor. After taking the first set, 25-22, and dropping the second in extra points, 26-24, the Lady Patriots captured the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-18, to win the match.

“We had lots of people contributing to a total team win against Swampscott,” noted O’Hara. “A key to our success was the serving of Greis Kasofo, Joice Oliveria, and Kiana Napolitano. Valentina Pepic once again was a driving force with a dozen kills.”

On Saturday, Revere met Wakefield in a non-league contest and came up on the short end of a 3-0 decision. “We struggled against their outside and middle attack, and they were sure to use that to their benefit,” said O’Hara. “We struggled to move our feet quickly enough to save spiked balls. We’ll be working on that at practice.”

O’Hara and her squad were scheduled to play at Everett last night (Tuesday) and will host Malden tomorrow (Thursday). They will have a rematch with Wakefield on the RHS court this Monday.

RHS golfers top English, now 2-2

The Revere High golf team brought its record to the .500 mark with a convincing 67-5 victory over Lynn English last week in a match played on English’s home links on the Gannon Municipal Golf Course in the Lynn Woods Reservation.

Key contributors in the win for the Patriots were seniors James O’Donnell, Austin Villalobos, Kenny Uminski, and Robert Stoica.

Other Patriots also were cited by RHS head coach Brandon Pezzuto. “Some notable players who have shown tremendous improvement and should be recognized for their commitment towards improvement are Matt Cravotta, Dante Raffa, Michael Hayes, and Michael Marchese,” said the coach.

After Monday’s match, the rest of the week was a washout for the RHS linksmen. A tri-match with Saugus and Everett that had been scheduled for last Tuesday was postponed to yesterday (Tuesday). Last Wednesday’s contest with Lynn Classical at Gannon was rescheduled to Thursday, October 5.

Pezzuto and his crew are set to play at Salem today (Wednesday) and will host Winthrop Tuesday.

RHS field hockey team tops Haverhill

The Revere High field hockey team made the long trek to Haverhill and then played in the pouring rain this past Friday, but the Lady Patriots made their voyage (and water-logged ride back home to Revere) a worthwhile endeavor by bringing home a 2-0 victory.

“We played a tough game,” said RHS head coach Briana Scata. “It was very hard to maintain control in the pouring rain.”

The Lady Patriots were on their heels for most of the game, as Haverhill controlled the ball in front of the Revere net for almost the entire 70 minutes.

However, the Lady Patriots took full advantage of their opportunities when they were able to launch a counter-attack.

When the Lady Patriots made their first offensive advance in the first half, Joli Giuliano put home a goal within a minute of Revere’s changing of the momentum for a 1-0 lead at the intermission.

An almost-identical scenario played out in the second half. Revere had difficulty moving the ball upfield, but thanks to some aggressive play by the Lady Patriot defense, Revere went on the attack. This time it was Victoria Correia who banged the wooden box in the back of the Haverhill net for the goal to provide Revere with an insurance tally.

Although the Lady Patriots played with shorthanded for a total of nine minutes because of penalties, Scata noted, “If anything, that statistic shows how hard our girls worked to win the game despite missing a player on the field for that long.”

In another hard-fought contest last Monday, Revere earned a 1-1 tie with Peabody. Jenna Wells scored the goal for the Lady Pats. The Revere junior varsity squad also dueled Peabody to a 1-1 deadlock on a goal by Kathy Umanzor.

The Lady Patriots were set to play at Malden yesterday (Tuesday) and will host Danvers Friday. They will make the long journey to Gloucester Monday and will return home to entertain Saugus next Wednesday.

RHS girls run against Peabody

The Revere High girls cross-country team ran into a perennially-strong Peabody squad and came up on the long end (which in cross country is not a good thing) of a 20-41 decision last Wednesday.

After the Lady Tanners took the first two places on a wet and windy afternoon at Belle Isle Marsh, Lady Patriots Erika Cheever and Leila Cesic came across in third and fourth position respectively. For Cheever, her clocking of 21:23 was a personal record (PR) on her home course.

“The Peabody team is, as usual, quite strong,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott, whose squad was running in its first home meet of the season. “Our girls gave the race their best effort.”

In addition to Cheever, two other Lady Patriots, Nawal Khan and Gabrielle O’Brien, turned in PRs on the Belle Isle course.

Running PR race-paces were: O’Brien (who continues to improve race after race) and freshmen Skyla McNamara, Rosa Pena, Mariela Reyes, and Xiomara Romani.

Individual Results

Erika Cheever – 21:23, 3rd overall

Leila Cesic – 21:26, 4th overall

Soleil Yuong – 23:40, 13th overall

Hannah Fitzpatrick – 23:51, 14th overall

Rosa Pena – 24:32, 15th overall

Daniella Martinez – 24:58, 17th overall

Olivia Novoselsky – 25:02, 18th overall

Gabrielle O’Brien – 25:08, 19th overall

Xiomara Romani – 27:22, 20th overall

Yulissa Santana Baez – 27:49, 21st overall

Sklya McNamara – 28:23, 22nd overall

Somaya Laroussi – 29:51, 24th overall

Victoria DeOliveira Silva – 32:56, 25th overall

Nawal Khan – 33:12, 26th overall

Adrianna Doerflein – 34:50, 28th overall

Mariela Reyes – 37:37, 29th overall

Sinnott and her crew, who now stand at 2-2 on the season, were set to travel to Malden yesterday (Tuesday).

Boys cross-country falls to Peabody

The Revere High boys cross-country team dropped its first meet of the season last week to perennial Northeastern Conference power Peabody, 16-46.

Freshman Will Martinez once again set the pace for the Patriots, coming across the line in 16:58 and cracking the top five that averted a Peabody shutout. Fellow freshman Nick Alves was the next Revere runner, finishing in ninth place in 17:54. Junior captain Jonathan Nushi (18:14) finished in 11th position, Cristian Acuna (18:28) took 14th, and Scott Montefusco (18:52) grabbed the 15th spot.

Other Patriots who competed were senior captain Arthur LaCerda in 18:59, freshman Steven Leone in 19:56, Lucas Rincon in 20:32, Adam Hdoud in 23:32, and Harris Colic, a newcomer to the team running in his first race, in 26:34.

“The team ran really well,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn, whose squad was hosting its first home meet at the Belle Isle course this season. “We had run an intra-squad race at Belle Isle two weeks previously and every boy was one to two minutes faster this time. The team is working hard and getting better, and that’s what we’re looking for as the season progresses.”

Flynn and his crew were set to take on Malden yesterday (Tuesday) on the latter’s home course at Pine Banks. They will host Lynn English this coming Tuesday at Belle Isle.

RhS sports Through The Years

10 years ago

Sept. 26, 2007

The Revere High football team earned a dramatic 6-0 victory at Danvers Friday afternoon in which Patriot quarterback Steve Enamorati scampered 22 yards for a touchdown with just 30 seconds left on the clock. The play had been set up as a pass play on a fourth-and-22, but Enamorati was forced to run for it when his receivers were not open after he rolled to his right, but then had to cut back to the middle, and then to the outside again, to reach the end zone. The Patriots, who now are 2-1 on the season, received an outstanding defensive effort from strong safety Matt Gasparini, who received the Gold Helmet Award on defense for a blocked punt, a sack, and five other tackles.

The RHS boys cross country team dropped a 16-49 decision to Danvers. Steven Armstrong was the top Patriot runner, coming across in fifth place in a time of 18:45.

The RHS girls cross country team dropped a 20-41 decision to Marblehead. Colby Hough came across the line in third place in 20:44. Sister Taylor grabbed fifth place in 21:26.

The boys soccer team fell to 3-2-1 with a pair of losses this week, 2-0 to Beverly and 4-1 to Salem, in which Orlando Gutierrez scored the Patriot goal.

30 years ago

Sept. 30, 1987

The RHS girls soccer team recorded its first victory in the history of the program since it became a varsity sport with a 2-1 triumph over Brookline. Joanne Leone and Debbie Penta scored the goals for the Lady Patriots.

The Ciambelli/Pagliuca Club won the Men’s A Division Softball crown, defeating Romie’s Carpets in the championship series. Members of the winning team are Bob Giarratani, Steve DeMarco, Mike DeLeary, Rich Dolan, Kevin Burnett, Paul Ciambelli, Carmen Albano, Mike Turilli, Harold Vigdor, Rich Canzano, Dom LaMarra, George Farro, Dom Ciambelli, Jim Spring, and coach Jake Paull.

40 years ago

Sept. 28, 1977

The RHS football team dropped a 21-6 decision to Arlington Saturday. Bobby DeNofrio scored the lone Patriot touchdown on an acrobatic catch of a tipped pass.

50 years ago

Sept. 28, 1967

Two North Quincy youths were injured by rocks thrown by Revere youths at the North Quincy buses as they were leaving after Saturday’s football game between Revere High and North Quincy. Revere lost the game, 22-6. Paul Mattera ran 20 yards for the lone Revere touchdown.