Revere’s 311 Line to Launch Tuesday Oct 10

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Mayor Brian Arrigo in a press conference officially launching Revere’s 311 Constituent Services System on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 11a.m.

311 will allow any resident to report non-emergency issues by dialing “3-1-1” from any landline or mobile telephone while inside the city of Revere. Residents can report issues – from potholes to missed trash pickups – or ask questions about city matters, such as road closures for a parade or festival.

“The goal is to allow residents to make ‘one call to City Hall’ to resolve any issues they are having,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “311 will end the frustration of trying to figure out what number to call, and being transferred from office to office to get an answer to a simple question or report an issue in our community.”

Signing a Community Compact in August of 2015, Revere has worked with the Baker-Polito administration to implement the Data Standards and Capital Planning best practices. In addition to the Best Practice program, the IT Grant program has provided a total of $4 million impacting more than 130 municipalities for various projects that will drive innovation and transformation at the local level. The creation of the 311 system was funded in part by a $54,000 Community Compact IT grant Revere received in 2016.

“We are appreciative of the support of the Baker-Polito administration in making this a reality, and are honored to welcome the Lieutenant Governor to Revere for our introductory press conference,” Arrigo added.

Upon reporting an issue to 311, residents will be able to track the progress of their request via the method of their choice – including text, email, or via the Revere 311 app.

The Revere 311 App is available for download on the iTunes Store and Android Store now. Residents can also visit www.revere.org/311. Residents can report issues via the app or the website. Both also feature a “knowledge base” with answers to hundreds of questions from departments across city government.

“I am honored to witness the progress achieved by working together in partnership to advance innovation and transformation in Revere,” said Lt. Gov. Polito. “Through the Community Compact program, Gov. Baker and I are proud to support municipalities like Revere in developing programs and services that strengthen the community and aide residents across the Commonwealth.”

The 311 system has been in “soft launch” mode for the last two months, with customer service staff fielding calls for DPW and Health and Building Department service requests.

“We’re already getting great feedback on how helpful it is to get a friendly, courteous call back with updates when you report an issue to City Hall,” said Mayor Arrigo.

“The formal launch of 311 should make getting answers to your questions easy and convenient,” he continued. “Our goal is to make interacting with city government as efficient and helpful as possible. 311 is another step toward achieving that goal.”