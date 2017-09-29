Police Briefs 09-27-2017

GOOD ARREST ON SHOPLIFTERS

Revere Police officers working on the special Shoplifting Grant arrested two juveniles that have been targeting local businesses for the last few months – and officers caught them in the act.

On Weds., Sept. 20, officers working the special assignment were checking with local businesses to inquire about any notable activity. One business indicated they were having problems with two male juveniles, who were suspected of repeatedly shoplifting electronics and other things.

Officers were retrieving surveillance photos of them when store managers indicated the two had just come in the store. Officers watched them and were able to witness them instructing on how to cut off the PlayStation removes from the boxes with scissors one at a time.

Officers converged on them and made the arrests.

In reviewing surveillance video, they were able to connect them with previous thefts as well.

Two 15-year-old juveniles were charged with larceny over $250, possession of burglarious instruments, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, shoplifting by concealing merchandise and larceny over $250.

INVESTIGATING FIGHT

Revere Police are trying to identify juveniles that beat a 12-year-old Revere boy on Rose Street last Thursday, Sept. 21.

Around 7:45 p.m., the boy’s mother found the other boys beating her son and intervened to stop it. The suspects fled and the victim had a swollen eye. The juvenile were known to him, but only by first name.

He said the fight was due to “a lot of rumors going around.”

Police are in the process of identifying the suspects.

CHELSEA STUDENT TRESPASSED

Revere Police are working with Chelsea Police to try to keep a Chelsea student away from the Rumney Marsh Academy (RMA).

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the 15-year-old was found around 3:25 p.m. on school property. He had been trespassed from Revere High previously.

Now he was back again.

Revere Police believe him to be a student in Chelsea and they are working with that department to put a lid on the trouble.

NARCAN ADMINISTERED

Revere Police responded to the Dairy Mart on Squire Road last Saturday evening for what appeared to be a heroin overdose.

The man was found unresponsive around 7:51 p.m. and Narcan was administered.

ARREST Report

TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 19

Natan P. Souza, 37, of Malden, was arrested on charges of malicious destruction of property greater than $250, assault in a domestic situation, illegal possession of a knife in violation of the city ordinance, and disturbing the peace.

A 15 year old juvenile was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

Sabrina R. Lewis, 32, of 418 Revere Beach Parkway, was arrested on charges of shoplifting and trespassing.

Wilfredo O. Sandoval, 40, of East Boston, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of shoplifting

Jose Okello Beltre, 48, of Mattapan was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

WEDNESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 20

Francy A. Paul, 20, of Hyde Park, was arrested on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

Two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were arrested on charges of larceny of property with a value greater than $250, possession of burglarious instruments, disorderly conduct, and shoplifting.

FRIDAY,

SEPTEMBER 22

Nilson Arias Ventura, 43, of 309 Crescent Ave., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

SUNDAY,

SEPTEMBER 24

Bladimir Tejeda, 30, of East Boston, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Kenneth Hernandez Zepata, 24, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.