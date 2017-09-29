Obituaries 09-27-2017

Angelina DiGregorio

Will be sorely missed by all who knew her

Angelina (Spellino) DiGregorio, a resident of the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, previously of Revere, died on Sept. 22 at the age of 90.

Angelina was a clerical secretary at the Charlestown Navy Yard during World War II.

She was the beloved wife of the late Mario DiGregorio Jr., devoted mother of Anthony DiGregorio and his wife, Judith of Winthrop, Michael DiGregorio and his wife, Patricia of Revere, and Josephine and her husband, Kenneth; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Eleanor Spellino (Ardita); dear sister of the late Mary Loycano, Josephine and Joseph Spellino; caring sister-in-law to Phyllis Falzone of Stoneham; cherished grandmother of Craig and his wife, Abigail of Los Angeles, David of New York City, and Michael Jr. of Revere and adoring great-grandmother of Luciana and Cleo. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral mass in St Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1905. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Elena Walley

Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother

Elena R. (Kruger) Walley, Jan. 20, 1926 – Sept. 17, 2017, of North Andover died at the Mary Immaculate Nursing and Restorative Center.

The daughter of the late James and Emanuella (Lunetta) Kruger was 91 years old.

She was an avid fisherman and sports enthusiast and lover of all animals. Elena was born in East Boston, then lived in Revere until she moved to North Andover in the mid 1990s.

A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, she is survived by her children; Ken Walley and his fiancée, Toni Diveglia of Danvers and Lynn DiNuccio and her husband, Francis of North Andover; grandchildren, Kenneth Walley III, Jessica Melchiano, Rose DiNuccio, Ginger Reynolds, Lisa Szelest and Susan Ferguson as well as by many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, June Morabito and was predeceased by her daughter, June Walley.

A funeral mass was celebrated at St. Michael Church in North Andover. Burial of ashes, followed in Ridgewood Cemetery, North Andover. Memorial contributions may be made to the MSPCA, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.