Letters to the Editor

MAYOR ARRIGO THANKS RESIDENTS FOR MAKING 2017 FALL FESTIVAL A MEMORABLE OCCASION

Dear Editor:

This past Saturday, thousands of residents flocked to Broadway to enjoy the inaugural Revere Fall Festival. The event was a tremendous success, attracting people of all ages to enjoy live entertainment, local food and craft vendors, street performers, lawn games, and more.

“Thank you to everyone who made this event a memorable day for our community,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “I would especially like to thank the Revere Police Department, the Revere Fire Department, the DPW, the Parks and Recreation Department, and all the community volunteers who put this event together and made sure it ran smoothly.”

Mayor Arrigo added that the Parks and Recreation Department was already looking forward to taking lessons learned from this year’s festival to make the 2018 edition even better.

The event was headlined by live performances by two local bands, the Darren Bessette Band and Hobo Chili, as well as local food trucks and vendors.

Mayor Brian Arrigo

HELP THE BEACHMONT VFW TO HELP VETERANS

To the editor,

On Aug. 7, the Beachmont VFW hosted 20 local Purple Heart recipients to a brunch of honor. The breakfast was provided by the Beachmont VFW and Auxiliary. Purple Heart recipients were delighted to be remembered.

This was our second annual Purple Heart event. We intend to continue annually. A Purple Heart veteran is an American hero who was wounded in combat. Please share this with your children. Also If you know of such a hero please mail a short informative letter to our VFW to include to our growing list.

Nobody does more for our veterans then the VFW.

The VFW is a non-profit and depends on its volunteers and charitable contributions to help support many veteran causes. So many of our veterans come home injured and needing help. As an American, it’s our duty to show our support. Donations can be sent to the VFW 6712 at 150 Bennington St., Revere.

God bless you, and God Bless America.

Beachmont VFW

members

TIME TO TAKE A STAND FOR REVERE AND SEND THE RIGHT MESSAGE TO OUR CHILDREN

To the Editor,

Monday night at City Council, I presented a motion to ban recreational marijuana sales in Revere. When the poorly written and extremely lopsided Question 4 was passed, I was truly upset, but recognized Revere voters were against the bill. I knew then we had a potential opening.

After our state legislatures made amendments to the bill that allowed local governing body to unilaterally ban or restrict the sales of recreational marijuana, given the results of the ballot question in Revere.

That was our right and after speaking to many residents and State House Joint Committee on Marijuana, I chose to stand up rather then sit back. My fellow colleagues each had there opinions and I fully respect them. That’s everyone’s right, we can all have an opinion and do what we feel is right for the city, and what is right from our heart and our heads. With that said, the motion was voted on favorably.

I recognize this may spark significant debate and further discussion. I am willing to talk respectfully to anyone whom would like.

My contacts our on the cities Web page (pkeefe@revere.org) or Please email me and send your best number for a return call.

Patrick Keefe

Ward 4 city councillor