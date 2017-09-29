Husband Charged in Murder

Andrew MacCormack was arrested at Revere Police headquarters Tuesday in the death of his wife Vanessa MacCormack, 30, in their 93 Grand View Avenue home. He was arraigned Wednesday in Chelsea District Court.

Vanessa MacCormack’s husband was placed under arrest Tuesday amid the ongoing investigation into her homicide this weekend, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley, State Police Colonel Richard McKeon, and Revere Police Chief James Guido announced.

State Police homicide detectives assigned to the Suffolk DA’s office and Revere Police detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division this afternoon arrested Andrew MacCormack at Revere Police Headquarters on a murder charge approved by Suffolk prosecutors. He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Chelsea District Court.

“Prosecutors and police detectives have worked literally around the clock since Saturday afternoon to solve Vanessa’s murder,” DA Conley said. “The evidence suggests that her murder was a crime of domestic violence, committed in the very place where she should have been safest – her own home. It was critical during the past several days to withhold certain information as we gathered the facts and evidence, and we’re extremely grateful for the cooperation of witnesses and partner agencies who helped us build this case.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Vanessa’s family,” Chief Guido said. “I want to commend the Revere Police, State Police detectives, and Suffolk prosecutors for all of their hard work and many hours to resolve this case and bring justice for Vanessa and her family. To the community, we offer special thanks for their cooperation and patience during this trying time.”

“The State Police detectives and crime scene techs who investigated this homicide did very strong work, following the facts and evidence wherever they led,” Colonel McKeon said. “After a thorough, open-ended investigation, it was clear that those facts and evidence led to one person and one person only — and he is now under arrest. We are grateful to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and the Revere Police for this combined effort to find justice for Ms. MacCormack.”

Revere Police and emergency medical personnel responded to 93 Grand View Ave. just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon following a 911 call placed by Andrew MacCormack. They found Vanessa MacCormack, 30, inside the residence showing obvious signs of physical trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner made preliminary findings that she had suffered a blunt force injury to the head, sharp force injuries to the neck, and asphyxiation. Evidence suggested that the killer made concerted efforts to clean up the crime scene and dispose of related items.

Tuesday’s arrest followed the recovery of footage from private surveillance systems and public safety cameras, the execution of a search warrant by State and Revere police, interviews with multiple witnesses, examination of phone and other records, and many more investigative steps.

MacCormack was a young woman who was a second grade teacher at the Connery School in Lynn. She was married to Andrew MacCormack and the mother of a young daughter. Their child was not in the home at the time and is now staying with relatives. Andrew MacCormack stopped by house Sunday and carried out a child’s chair and other items according to one observer. It was noted that he did break down and cry at the scene.

The victim’s sister Angela Masucci said her sister Vanessa “was the world’s best mother. She did everything for her daughter.”

Lynn Schools Superintendent Catherine Latham said the school community is saddened by the tragic death of MacCormack, a second grade teacher at the Connery Elementary School. She had been in the district for seven years and a teacher for five.

“Our school community is heart broken,” said Dr. Mary Dill, principal at Connery. “Vanessa was loved by students, parents and colleagues. She was involved in every aspect of the school. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Grief counselors will be at Connery all this week for staff and students.

Police and prosecutors said the investigation remains active, and they continue to ask anyone with information to share it no matter how minor or peripheral it may seem. The Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit, which has jurisdiction over death investigations in Revere, may be reached at 617-727-8817 and the Revere Police Criminal Investigation Division may be reached at 781-286-8340.

The victims of any crime, including domestic violence, should call 911 in an emergency. SafeLink, a statewide domestic violence hotline, can also be reached at 877-785-2020. SafeLink is answered by trained advocates 24 hours a day in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, as well as TTY at 877-521-2601. SafeLink also has the capacity to provide multilingual translation in more than 140 languages. Survivors and those who care about them can search for nearby DV programs at http://janedoe.org/find_help/search.

