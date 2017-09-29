A Great Festival

The one word that comes to mind in describing Saturday’s First Revere Fall Festival is “fantastic.”

Broadway was turned into a pedestrian mall from Beach Street to Park Avenue, so thousands of residents – children, parents and grandparents, were able to leisurely stroll the four-block section, and see street performers, live stage performances, sample the food from different food trucks, play lawn games and look at the offerings from different vendors and local merchants.

With near perfect weather, the six plus hour event was truly a reason for residents not only to enjoy this part of their city, but see the many organizations that make Revere such an open community.

Far too often, Revere Beach has always been the location of this type of event. With the event being held on Broadway, the traditional focus has changed from Revere Beach to the newly renovated Broadway business area that has been improved with new facades for many businesses, new street repaving, new street light poles and American flags. These improvements made Broadway the perfect backdrop for this event.

Mayor Brian Arrigo and officials from the Department of Parks and Recreation as well as personnel from Department of Public Works, Revere Police and Fire Departments and the many volunteers, are to be congratulated for making this idea become a reality.

Local residents are to be congratulated for coming together, and making this a true family experience. This event only reflects credit on our city and its many diverse residents.

Next year’s event promises to be bigger and better. Everyone should be looking forward to attending.