Sports 09-20-2017

RhS sports Roundup

RHS GRID TEAM AT CLASSICAL FRIDAY

The Revere High football team will be seeking to break into the win column Friday evening when the Patriots make the short sojourn to Manning Field in Lynn to take on Lynn Classical. Kick-off is set for an early start at 5p.m.

Revere fell to 0-2 on the season with a 24-0 loss at Marblehead this past Friday night. The Patriots fell into a hole early when, after receiving the opening kickoff, they went three-and-out, only to have the snap to the punter sail over his head and out of the end zone for a safety on the punt attempt.

Marblehead took over at midfield after the ensuing Revere free kick, but the Patriot defense stymied the Magicians, forcing Marblehead to punt. However, as would occur throughout the contest, the Revere offense once again proved unable to move the ball.

Marblehead eventually won what became a war of attrition via field position and scored two touchdowns before the end of the first half. The Magicians added another score in the fourth period for the 24-0 finale.

“Our defense played very well,” said RHS head coach Lou Cicatelli, noting that the Patriot D limited Marblehead to just 95 yards on the ground for the night. “But we just couldn’t get anything going offensively and twice we gave them the ball inside our 20-yard line.”

Cicatelli cited the fine defensive efforts of Frank Sims, who led the Pats with nine tackles from his defensive tackle spot, and sophomore Lucas Barbosa, who played well at cornerback and on offense at tailback.

The coach also lauded the two-way play of captain Edeh Ballo at running back and defensive end and who did triple duty as the Pats’ punter. Edeh launched some booming boots from deep inside Revere territory that often pushed Marblehead backwards to somewhat level the playing field on a rainy night.

However, Edeh suffered a broken bone in his foot that may end his season.

“We’re undergoing some growing pains on offense,” said Cicatelli, “but hopefully we’ll start to jell.”

Classical, Revere’s next opponent, stands at 2-0 and is coming off a 40-7 blasting of Malden last week.

RHS GOLF TEAM EARNS FIRST VICTORY

The Revere High golf team claimed its first win of the season by the razor-thin margin, 36.5-35.5, last week over Malden on the latter’s home course at Mt. Hood in Melrose.

“The match was extremely close,” said RHS head coach Brandon Pezzuto. “The final score was not known until the teams settled their scorecards.”

The Patriots received a number of fine performances throughout their lineup.

Senior captain James O’Donnell, playing at No. 1, halved his match with Malden’s top-ranked golfer. Senior Robert Stoica played the No. 3 spot and won his match, 6.5-2.5.

Senior Kenneth Uminski, playing at the No. 4 spot, played well in a tight match, falling to his Golden Tornado counterpart, 5-4.

Sophomore Dante Raffa won his match at No. 8, 5.5-3.5, and junior Matthew Cravotta topped his Malden rival at No. 6, 6-3.

Also contributing key points in a match in which every 1/2 point was crucial to victory were senior captain Austin Villalobos at No. 2, junior Anthony Devito at No. 5, and senior Gaetano Caputo at No. 7

“This was a very interesting match, because many of the Revere and Malden golfers are also teammates on the co-op Revere/Malden Patriots hockey team,” noted Pezzuto, who is an assistant coach for the hockey team.

Among the RHS/MHS hockey players who competed in the match were Robert Stoica, Kenny Uminski, Matt Cravotta, and Dante Raffa from Revere and Michael and Mark Giordano and Zak and Corey Rufo from Malden.

Last Monday the Patriots made the short trip to Winthrop and came out on the short end of a 43-29 decision.

Notable performances were turned in by senior Robert Stoica, playing at No. 4, who defeated his Winthrop counterpart b a wide a margin, 6.5-2.5.

Junior Anthony DeVito tied his match at No. 6, 4.5-4.5, while senior Gaetano Caputo won his match in the No. 8 slot by a score of 5-4.

Senior captain James O’Donnell played well in the No. 1 spot against Winthrop’s top player on his Winthrop Golf Club home course, falling by a slim 5-4 margin.

Pezzuto and his squad were set to tee off this past Monday at Lynn English and to host a tri-match with Everett and Saugus yesterday (Tuesday). They are scheduled to play at Lynn Classical today (Wednesday) and at Salem next Wednesday.

RHS boys race to 3-0 record

The Revere High boy cross country team has sprinted to a fast start, winning all three of its meets this season.

Coach Mike Flynn’s squad won both of its contests this past week, defeating Everett, 20-40, and Lynn Classical, 23-36.

Freshman Will Martinez continues to shine for the Patriots. Will outran all competitors in the Everett meet, coming across the line in first place in a clocking of 15:38 in the 2.86 mile course at Macdonald Park in Medford. Martinez also paced the Patriots in the Classical victory, finishing in third place in 19:34 over the 3.16 mile Lynn Woods course.

Nick Alves was the second Revere finisher in both meets with outstanding performances, taking second vs. Everett in 16:11 and fourth vs. Classical in 20:52.

Other finishers for Revere in the Everett victory were Scott Montefusco, who took fourth place in 16:42; Jonathan Nushi in fifth place in 16:46; Cristian Acuna in eighth place in 17:11; and Kevin Nguyen in ninth spot in 17:52.

The other Patriots who competed in the meet were Steven Leone (18:11), Lucas Rincon (19:05), Ali Ragb (19:09), Eduardo Estrada (19:21), James Carpinelli (19:40), Adam Haoud (22:10), David Phan (22:15), and Brian Perez (26:25).

In the Classical race, Nushi was the third Revere finisher in fifth place in 21:11, Montesfusco was next in sixth place in 21:18, and Leone wrapped up the Patriot scoring in seventh place in 21:38.

Arthur LaCerda came across in eighth position in 22:14, followed by Rincon (23:55), Carpinelli (24:18), Estrada (24:38), Ahmad Mather (26:49), Haoud (27:53), Phan (30:00), Ragb (32:00), and Oswald Rivera (35:20).

“The team is running really well and I’m proud of what they’ve done so far,” said Flynn.

The Patriots are set to host Peabody today (Wednesday) for their first home meet at Belle Isle. They will make the short trip to Malden for a meet Tuesday.

RHS girls zoom past Lynn Classical

The Revere High girls cross country team improved to 2-1 with a 15-50 shutout victory over Lynn Classical at the Lynn Woods course this past Thursday.

“The team ran a smart race and won handily,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “The course is a very challenging one, both in terrain and in distance. The girls worked together to make sure everyone finished without getting too lost nor injured. While there were a couple of scrapes and falls and a few moments of confusion on where to go next, the girls still came away with a win.”

Once again, sophomore Erika Cheever took the top spot for the Lady Patriots to pace a Revere sweep of the first eight places.

Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Pats were junior Leila Cesic, senior Hannah Fitzpatrick, freshman Soleil Yuong, and freshman Daniella Martinez.

Sophomore Gabrielle O’Brien showed the most improvement from her 2016 time on this same course, shaving over three minutes from her 2016 clocking.

Overall results:

Erika Cheever – 1st overall – 24:54

Leila Cesic – 2nd overall – 25:15

Hannah Fitzpatrick – 3rd overall – 28:38

Soleil Yuong – 4th overall – 29:23

Daniella Martinez – 5th overall – 29:57

Olivia Novoselsky – 6th overall – 30:11

Gabrielle O’Brien – 7th overall – 30:16

Yulissa Santana Baez – 8th overall – 30:25

Victoria DeOliveira Silva – 11th overall – 31:12

Blanca Hernandez Martinez – 12th overall – 31:34

Samra Klapuh – 14th overall – 33:02

Camila Castro – 15th overall – 33:09

Xiomara Romani – 16th overall – 33:15

Skyla McNamara – 18th overall – 44:40

Adrianna Doerflein – 19th overall- 44:43

Mariela Reyes – 20th overall – 45:45

Sinnott and her crew were scheduled to entertain Peabody today (Wednesday) on the Belle Isle course. “Peabody is usually a powerhouse and the team looks to rise to the challenge,” noted Sinnott.

The Lady Patriots then will travel to Malden this coming Tuesday.

RHS girls soccer team playing well

Although the Revere High girls soccer team fell short in its three contests this past week, head coach Meg O’Donnell saw many positive signs in her team’s performance.

Last Monday, the Lady Patriots took on Winthrop and dropped a 4-1 decision. Gabby Melendez scored the Revere goal, assisted by Danela Ortez.

“We played a better second half of the game and things started to come together,” said O’Donnell, “but it was a little too late for us.”

O’Donnell lauded the performances of freshman mid-fielder Jackie Zapata and freshman goalkeeper Camila Perez. “Jackie and Camila have been the key to our success this season so far,” noted O’Donnell. “They have both shown great leadership on the field and both know the game of soccer. They work really well with the upperclassmen.”

Two days later the Lady Patriots dropped a close, 2-1 encounter with Gloucester. After spotting the Lady Fishermen an early, 2-0 lead in the first half, Revere turned things around after the intermission.

“We fought hard in the second half and started to move the ball and play as a team,” said O’Donnell. The Lady Patriots’ pressure eventually resulted in a goal by Zapata off a throw-in from Mackenzie Cunningham.

“We had a lot of good opportunities in the second half, but couldn’t finish our chances.” said O’Donnell. “Our defense was great, led by junior Salma Boukdad, Kati Medrano, Madison Cunningham, Sari Saint-Hilaire, and Nicole Martinez.

“Our midfielders, Luiza Gil, Oumayma Chailbi, Marianna Hincapie, and Allison Treminio, worked hard to keep Gloucester out of our zone.”

Goalkeeper Perez saw 20 shots and saved 18.

In Friday’s contest with a strong Saugus squad, injuries forced O’Donnell to turn to a number of girls who are new to the varsity level.

“They stepped it up and played hard,” said the coach. “Senior Sydney Ramos made her first start at forward and did a great job. Sophomore Luana Barbosa made her first varsity start in the midfield and did a nice job moving the ball up field and working with the defense to keep the fast moving forwards of saugus con tainted.

“Juniors Hanaa Mered, Rim Bensadok, Mariantionia Gomez, freshman Lya Castro Cen, and senior Sagielle Urquijo all saw action and played their best to keep

Saugus from scoring,” continued O’Donnell.

Keeper Perez was hit with 30 shots and made 23 saves for the 7-0 final score.

O’Donnell and her crew sere set to meet Lynn Classical this past Monday and will travel to Stoneham for a non-league encounter Saturday. They will entertain Lynn English this coming Monday.

Correia scores goal for RHS field hockey

The Revere High field hockey dropped a 4-1 decision to Marblehead and a 4-0 contest to Beverly last week.

The goal against Marblehead was scored by Victoria Correia.

“Victoria hustled down the field and was ready to put the ball in the goal,” said RHS head coach Briana Scata.

The Lady Patriots were set to take on Peabody this past Monday and to play at Saugus today (Wednesday). They travel to Haverhill Friday and trek to Malden this coming Tuesday.