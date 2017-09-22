Police Briefs 09-20-2017

ARREST Report

MONDAY,

SEPTEMBER 11

Mariana Eileen Brugman, 23, of 373 Mountain Ave., was arrested on charges of assault & battery upon a person over the age of 60 and assault & battery in a domestic situation.

TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 12

Alissa Nicole Jenkinson, 23, of Salem, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Kathyann Balinda Mayers, 48, of Boston, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

THURSDAY,

SEPTEMBER 14

Jennica Lorie Ogaus, 18, of West Roxbury, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Kevin Adalfo Alvarado, 25, of 227 Revere St., was arrested on charges of assault & battery in domestic situation, intimidation of a witness, disorderly conduct, and vandalizing property.

FRIDAY,

SEPTEMBER 15

Elizabeth K. Daniels, 44, of East Boston, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Dianne P. Cheffro, 52, of East Boston, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

SATURDAY,

SEPTEMBER 16

Terrel Payne, 22, of Lynn, was arrested on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, assault & battery, and disorderly conduct.

Sergio Montoya-Moliona, 63, of Pawtucket, R.I., was arrested on charges of two counts of shoplifting by price tag tampering and one count of shoplifting by concealment.

SUNDAY,

SEPTEMBER 17

Brandon C. Antonelli, 24, of 24 Caruso Ct., was arrested on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, assault & battery in a domestic situation, and strangulation.

A 17 year old juvenile was arrested on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

Michael A. Simonetti, 38, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of violating a domestic abuse prevention restraining order pursuant to c. 209A.

Revere Police NEWS

BANK ROBBERY

Revere Police are investigating a bank robbery on Weds., Sept. 13, at the TD Bank on Broadway.

Officers responded to a report of a bank robbery 4:40 p.m. Employees said a male party entered the bank and demanded money, then fled in an unknown direction. No weapon was shown. The robber was described as being a white male, bald, with a beard. The matter is under investigation by the FBI Task Force also involved.

PUNCHED AT THE BAR

A Lynn man is under arrest after allegedly punching another man in front of a bar on Revere Beach last Saturday morning.

An officer was on routine patrol when he observed male party punch another in the face in front of BK’s Bar and Grill. Officers learned there was a fight inside and that the suspect had threatened people inside.

Terrel Payne, 22, of Lynn, was charged with assault by a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery.

PUSHED OFF SCOOTER

An 11-year-old reported to police that an adult male elbowed him off his scooter behind the Rumney Marsh Academy last Weds., Sept. 13.

Around 7:17 p.m., the boy said he was riding the scooter behind the school when a man walking with his daughter stuck out his elbow as the boy passed. The elbow being put out caused the boy to fall.

The man allegedly told him he was going too fast.

The boy and a friend told a Revere firefighter who was nearby on another call.

There were no injuries.

SOMETHING HAPPENED, BUT WHAT?

Revere Police are trying to get to the bottom of an assault that happened on Thornton Street, but they aren’t getting much help from the victim.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, police reported to Mass General Hospital in Boston for a male party with a wound to his foot. He had been shot either by a real gun or a pellet gun, but no one was sure because he wasn’t talking.

The event is likely to have happened on Shirley Avenue and Thornton Street.

PUNCHED IN THE FACE WHILE SMOKING

A woman standing outside the Dunkin Donuts in Beachmont reported that a man punched her in the face when she declined to give him a cigarette.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, the man approached the victim and asked for a cigarette. The woman was smoking at the time, but refused to give him the cancer stick.

The man then sucker punched her in the face and fled on foot.

He is described as being a black male with a slim build, short hair and wearing camouflage pants and a blue flight jacket with zippers on the sleeves.

Police are investigating.

SPEEDING AND CRASHING

A Saugus woman was charged with operating negligently when she was speeding on Malden Street and hit a pole.

Officers responded on Sept. 11 at 4:52 a.m. and found a vehicle crashed into a pole. An investigation revealed the woman was speeding before hitting the pole. She was cited and transported to the hospital for injuries to her leg.

Katya Lemus, 34, of Saugus, was charged with operating a motor vehicle negligently.

REVERE WOMAN STABBED IN BOSTON

A man and woman were arraigned Monday on charges connected with an early-morning incident in Boston last week that left three people with serious injuries, including a Revere woman.

Jesse Lacatena, 23, and Elisha Rockett, 21, both of Malden, were arraigned in the Boston Municipal Court for the physical altercation near Downtown Crossing on Friday morning, Sept. 15.

Lacatena is charged with two counts of assault and battery and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly kicking one of the victims, beating the other with a baton, and punching both of them. Rockett is charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly stabbing the two intended victims and additionally stabbing Lacatena in the process.

Judge Lisa Grant imposed $50,000 cash bail for Lacatena and $100,000 cash bail for Rockett. Both were ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victims, a 29-year-old Revere woman and a 34-year-old Brighton woman who both suffered stab wounds.

Assistant District Attorney Kristina Kerwin of the DA’s Major Felony Bureau told the court that Lacatena and Rockett encountered the victims early Friday morning in the area of Washington Street downtown. Lacatena and Rockett were together, the two victims were friends, and the Revere victim was familiar with the defendants.

When the group went onto Spring Lane, an altercation broke out and was captured on video footage. Lacatena allegedly grabbed the Revere woman by the hand and engaged her in a physical altercation. Rockett allegedly stabbed this woman. Lacatena allegedly punched the Brighton woman, as well, and the two fell to the ground. At about this time, Rockett allegedly stabbed the Brighton woman – and, investigators believe, stabbed Lacatena, as well. Lacatena allegedly kicked the Revere woman. In the aftermath of the assault, as the victims attempted to leave, Lacatena struck the Brighton woman with a baton.

Boston Police and Boston EMS responded rapidly to the scene. The Revere woman was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and the Brighton woman was transported to Tufts Medical Center with a collapsed lung.

Boston Police located Lacatena and Rockett on Kingston Street. Rockett had a stab wound to the left wrist and Lacatena had a stab wound to the lower back. Rockett allegedly had a knife in her purse when arrested, and Lacatena allegedly had a knife and a baton.

Lacatena was represented by attorney Christopher Donahue and Rockett by attorney Robert Fox. Both will return to court on Oct. 16.

FAILED TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER

A Revere man was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Boston for failing to register as a sex offender.

Steven Veno, 55, was indicted on one count of failing to register as a sex offender. Veno is required to register as a Level 2 sex offender in Massachusetts based on Massachusetts state court convictions for rape of a child in 1993. Pursuant to the federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, he is also required to register in any jurisdiction where he lives or works. Law enforcement officers recently became aware that over the past several years Veno has been periodically living and working in Florida, but has never registered in Florida. Veno is presently in custody.

Failing to register as a sex offender provides for a sentence of no greater than 10 years in prison, a minimum of five years and up to lifetime supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.