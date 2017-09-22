Obituaries 09-20-2017

Helen Pompeo

Family matriarch of Groveland, formerly of Revere and East Boston

Helen (Marmaud) Pompeo of Groveland, formerly of Revere and East Boston, died on Sept. 17 at the age of 90.

Helen was the matriarch of the family who relished in Sunday dinners and baking her lemon meringue pies. She enjoyed her online games, iPad and puzzles. The family would like to thank their sister AnnMarie for her tireless care of their mother for the last 14 years.

She was the beloved wife of 40 years to the late Livio Pompeo; devoted mother of AnnMarie Dalton and her late husband, Thomas of Groveland, Olivia Blanchette and husband, Dennis of Revere, Joanne Quigley and her late husband, John of Revere, Stephen Pompeo and his companion, Bonnie Dube of Hampton N.H., David Pompeo and his wife, Cyndi of West Newbury, and the late Helen Chaput and John Pompeo; caring mother-in-law to Fred Chaput of New Hampshire; dear sister of the late Florence Lane, Francis Marmaud and Margaret Hunt. She was the cherished grandmother of 14, loving great-grandmother of 14 and great great-grandmother of one and is also survived by her extended family, nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a prayer service at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For guest book please visit www.Buonfilgio.com.

–

Joseph ‘Digger’ Szweda Sr.

Of Malden

Joseph E. “Digger” Szweda, Sr. of Malden died on Sept.16. He was 99 years old.

A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, he was the loving husband of the late Patricia (Field) Szweda, beloved father of Joseph Szweda Jr., David Szweda and his wife, Lovey, Michael Szweda and his wife, Jane and their late son, Michael Szweda Jr, Deborah Teneriello and her husband, Ralph, and the late Maureen Szweda; cherished grandfather of Karen Szweda, Thomas Szweda, David Szweda Jr., Tammy Teneriello, and Steven Teneriello; proud great-grandfather of 10. He was predeceased by two brothers, three sisters and his parents.

His funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St,m Revere on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10:45 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden, at noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be today, Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

John Nesta

“In Love with my Next Painting”

John L. Nesta, prominent Cape Ann artist of Gloucester, husband of Jennifer S. (Miles) Nesta, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 14, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 72 years old.

John was born in Revere to the late Dominic and Antoinette (Misiano) Nesta. He was a Revere High School graduate and, later, of Vesper George School of Art, Boston. John opened his first gallery in Revere in 1968, his second gallery in Salem in 1973, and his third gallery on Rocky Neck where he spent 40 years. He was a longtime member of The Rocky Neck Art Colony, Gloucester. He was an avid boater with his son, Dominic. The loss of John will be felt by many far and wide for a long time.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; son, Dominic, daughter, Daizee Rivera and her husband, Nelson, their children, Lily, Bella Rose and Willow of Dubuque, Iowa. He is also survived by his sister, Janis, her husband Richard and their children, Kaitlin, Matthew and his son, Caleb; stepson, Amsel Holohan and stepdaughter, Calli Woodrum. He was predeceased by his brother, Wayne.

Funeral arrangements were by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester, Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com.

–

Mary LoConte

Accomplished seamstress

Mary C. (Viola) LoConte of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 14, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 81 years old.

Mary was an accomplished seamstress who worked on Newbury Street in Boston for many years custom making wedding gowns and doing window displays. She was a talented artist and crafter who created many beautiful pieces for all to enjoy, a long-time member of the Patriots Civic Women‚Äôs Auxiliary Club and the Patriots Civic Bowling League where she acted as an officer and team captain for many years. She was also a member of the F.F.W. Club and the Knitwitt Club. Mary was a loyal and good friend to many and truly loved by all who met her. She was a fun, outgoing person who loved to travel, attend social functions, dance, oldies music and going to Foxwoods. Mary was passionate about shopping and decorating. But Mary‚Äôs greatest joy was spending time with her family and her grandchildren. Mary also adored her “Grand-dog” Rocky who she fondly referred to as her companion.

Mary will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her and the memories left behind will be cherished forever.

The beloved wife of the late Anthony C. LoConte who predeceased her in 1998, she was the loving mother of Marianne C. Molina and her husband, Pasquale of Saugus,

Anthony C. LoConte Jr. and his wife, Lorraine of Bradford, Michael K. LoConte and his wife, Karen of Stoneham and Paul F. LoConte of Bradford; adored grandmother of nine and great grandmother of two; Angela M. DeSimone and her husband Matthew of Lynnfield, Michael A. Molina of Saugus, Katrina L. LoConte of Stoneham, Olivia R. LoConte of Bradford, Alexandra N. and Jamie A. LoConte of Bradford, Toniann M. LoConte of Bradford, Connor A. LoConte of Stoneham, and Giovanna S. and Liliana S. of Lynnfield. She was the cherished daughter of the late Francesco and Maria (Vigliardi) Viola, formerly of East Boston, caring sister of Carmela Mercurio of East Boston and her late husband, Domenic, Frank Viola and his wife, Phyllis of Saugus; loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere.

Entombment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For guestbook, visit:

www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Denise Winter

Selfless caregiver

Denise A. (Zankowski) Winter passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Tufts Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was 65 years old.

A lifelong resident of Revere, Denise attended local schools, graduating from Revere High School. She attended and graduated from the Chandler School for Women in Boston, with a degree in business. She worked in Boston for several years for the Federal Reserve Bank. She worked most recently for the Revere Public Schools, assisting children with special needs.

She is survived by her husband Edward A. Winter of Revere, her son Daniel A. Winter and his partner ,Kenneth Holgersen, and her daughter, Kimberly A. Winter and Kim’s daughter, Mia Rose. Mia was the light of Denise’s life and brings special joy to all of the family. Denise is also survived by her sister, Darlene Zankowski O’Keefe and her husband, Thomas O’Keefe of Peabody; her sister Doreen M. Zankowski, ESQ. and her partner, Billie Jean Potter of Boxford; and her brother John A. Zankowski of Revere. Denise is also survived by niece Tara O’Keefe Diefenbach, her husband Paul and their son Thomas of Peabody; and niece Tina O’Keefe Gongas, her husband Will, and their son Lucas. She was predeceased by her parents, Anthony A. and Dolores Zankowski of Revere.

Denise’s gift to the world, and what she will be most remembered for were her amazing love for her family and her unending kindness and compassion. Denise was a selfless caregiver, providing love and support to her own family, as well as to her brother John, who lived with Denise and her family. Denise made a promise to her parents at an early age that she would take care of her brother, after their deaths, and she fulfilled this promise, with love and daily care and compassion. John adored his sister “Dee-Dee.” Denise loved children and animals, including Gizmo the dog, and others who went to heaven, Pumpkin and Ginger.

Calling hours will be at the Paul Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, Philanthropy Office, 41 Pacella Park Dr, Randolph, MA 02368 or St. Anthony’s Church, 245 Revere St, Revere MA 02151. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Barbara Terminiello

Active member of the Revere League for Special Needs, Revere Women’s Club, and St. Anthony’s Solidarity of Our Lady

Barbara K. (Frye) Terminiello of Revere died on Sept. 12, at the West Revere Health Center.

Born in Lynn, the daughter of the late Philip and Vera (Nardone) Frye, she was a lifelong Revere resident and a graduate of Revere High School.

Barbara was an active member of the Revere League For Special Needs, Revere Women’s Club, and St Anthony’s Sodality of Our Lady.

She was the beloved wife of 65 years to retired Revere Police Officer Albert J.; devoted mother of Albert Jr. and his companion, Rose Speranza-Pelligrino and Richard and his companion, Carolyn Zidel, all of Revere; loving grandmother of Jennifer, Jodi, Richard Jr, Tina, Tara, and Lauren and great grandmother of Ashley, Anthony, Samantha, Domenic, Tony, Alivia, Sofia, Vinny, Richard III, Rashun, Gavin, Emma and the late Brandon.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Revere League For Special Needs 200 Winthrop Ave, Revere MA 02151. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Alphonse ‘Al’ Recchia

Dedicated hard worker who aided immigrants

Alphonse “Al” Recchia of Revere died on Sept, 16 at the age of 85.

Al was born and raised in East Boston before moving to Revere. He served his country in the United States Army. The family knew him as being a dedicated and hard worker who would help those who immigrated, as his parents once had. Al was a story teller to anyone who would listen and enjoyed the opera and Pavarotti. He would often introduce himself as “Mr. Claremont” being very proud of his work in the insurance industry. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

The beloved husband of 54 years to Cynthia Recchia (Paventi), he was the devoted father of Cynthia Graff and her husband, Jeffrey and Julia Bisconti and her husband, Nicholas all of Lynnfield; dear brother of John Recchia and his late wife, Angela, and the late Peter, Alfred and Giulio Recchia; cherished grandfather of Zachary and Nicholas Bisconti and Lauren Graff. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, today, Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Richard Zaleski

Active athletic volunteer

Richard S. Zaleski passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his residence on Congress Avenue in Chelsea last Sept. 26, 2016. He was 61 years old.

Born in Chelsea, the beloved only son of the late Felix and Alice (Operacz) Zaleski, Richard was raised and resided for most of his life in the family home on Fenno Street in Revere. He attended St. Stanislaus Parochial School and graduated from Christopher Columbus High School.

He attended college, held a bachelor’s degree and worked earlier as a physical/sports trainer. He worked for the Oakland Athletics, the Arlington Public School Dept. and was a seasonal employee at Fenway Park. He also volunteered his time locally with the PAV Explorer Post under the leadership of the late Ed Pigulski, assisting and training for the Winnisimmet Chiefs Hockey team. He also assisted at the PAV Post 13 weekly Bingo games. At the time of his passing, Richard was working forSky Chefs in East Boston.

He is survived by his dear and closest friend Caroline Chisham of New York. He was the beloved nephew of Mary Sitnik of Wethersfield, Conn., the late Julia Dziodzio, Frances Dufresne, Gladys Chodkowski, Edward Zaleski, Hedwig, Macek, Regina Chiras and Adam Operacz.

He is also survived by many cousins and extended family members. Friends and family are most kindly invited to attend a memorial gathering at the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Services will conclude with a reception at the Marriot Residence Inn, 200 Maple St., Chelsea. A private inurnment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. The funeral home is fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFuneralHome.com.

–

Concetta ‘Connie’ Petrivelli

Raytheon retiree, Revere poll worker and school volunteer

Concetta “Connie” (Correale) Petrivelli, a 46-year resident of Revere, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Boston’s

Massachusetts General Hospital following a brief illness. She was 84 years old.

Born and raised in East Boston, she attended East Boston High School and immediately joined the work force in a host of sundry jobs. She retired in 1998 after 12 years of service with the Raytheon Corp., as an assembly worker. However, in reality, “Connie” never did retire from her favorite vocation in life, i.e. caring and playing hostess to not only her immediate family, but to all her friends and extended family. She loved and thoroughly enjoyed her ability to care and prepare her fine Italian cooking and baking. Even the office staff at the many doctor’s offices she would visit were the recipients of her especially great baked goods.

She served as a poll worker at the Garfield School for many years and also began volunteering at the school, doing anything and everything, wherever, she was needed.

She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 58 years, Anthony “Sonny” Petrivelli. She was the cherished mother to Paula Tocco and her husband, Joseph of Naperville, Ill., and Erika Poste of Vero Beach, Fla; the adored grandmother to Kyle J. Bendavid of Naperville, Ill., Brianna A. Poste of Winchester, N.H., Anthony E. Poste and Eric Royce, both of Vero Beach, Fla.. She was the dear sister to the late James “Glimpie” and Severino “Butchie” Correale and is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Joseph William Quarantello, Sr.

His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the joy of his life

Joseph William Quarantello, Sr., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the age of 82 surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born on Sept. 10, 1935, in Revere, the son of William and Mary (Beatrice) Quarantello and lived his entire life here. He was a graduate of Revere High School, class of 1954. Joe’s whole career was spent in insurance sales, not fully retiring until his health declined recently. For twenty-eight years, he had a very successful career at John Hancock Mutual Life lnsurance Company as an agent, assistant manager and manager of offices in Somerville, Lynn, Gloucester and Chelsea. While at John Hancock, he attained Honor Club and President’s Club status on many occasions for his outstanding sales of life insurance policies. Joe also held the position of Regional Casualty Supervisor in their property and casualty subsidiary, Hanseco lnsurance Company.

Upon retiring from John Hancock, he became the owner of Quarantello lnsurance Agency in Revere where he had the great pleasure of working side by side with his daughter, Lisa Quarantello Steele.

For 10 years, Joe was a member of the National Guard. In addition, he was formerly on the board of directors for the Revere Housing Authority and was a member of the Kiwanis and Soccorso Clubs of Revere. He was a past president of the Revere Parents’ Club for the track team. Anyone who knew Joe will remember his zest for life and vibrant personality. He loved people but none more than his own family, for they were his shining glory and always came first in his life.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Lois Quarantello, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage, traveled extensively and enjoyed precious time with friends. In addition to his wife, he was the adored father of Joseph Quarantello, Jr. (Andrea) of Revere, Lisa Quarantello Steele (Jeff) Danvers and Karen Quarantello, all of Danvers. He also leaves four grandchildren: Nicholas Steele of Norfolk, Va., Diana Cafarella (Thomas) of Melrose, Jay Quarantello of Dorchester, and Justine Quarantello (Rhys Payton) of Revere along with three great-grandchildren, Kate, Brett and Dane Cafarella.

His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of his life. He was blessed to have the opportunity to share in all of their accomplishments and sporting events.

Joe was the brother of the late Domenic and William Quarantello. Beyond his immediate family, he also leaves behind a large extended family of relatives, namely, the Beatrice, Quarantello, Savignano, and Mugfords, whom he cherished one and all. Joe also enjoyed his morning coffee with his buddies at McDonald’s to discuss politics, life events, share laughs and solve world problems.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons -Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Memorial donations can be made to Dana Farber Cancer lnstitute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B- 102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Corrine Portalla

Lived her life for her family

Corrine (Santarpio) Portalla of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away at Lawrence Memorial Hospital after a long illness on Sept. 17 at the age of 76.

Corrine lived her life for her family.

The beloved wife of Donald F. Portalla Sr., she was the devoted mother of Edward and his fiancé, Joanne Martiniello of Revere, Vincent “Gigi” and his fiance, Rosa Galvao of Nahant, Donald Jr. and his wife, Joyce of East Boston, Kim Portalla and her fiancé, Gerard Tholen and the late Louis Portalla; loving daughter of the late Vincent “GIGI” and Elizabeth (Rotondo) Santarpio; cherished grandmother of Vinny, Nicole, Dominic, Tanya, Jennifer, Eddie, Juliana, Christina, Angela, Maria, Ariana, and great-grandmother of Noah, Samantha, and Michaela; dear sister of Denise Santarpio, Debbie Santarpio, and Gigi Santarpio. She is also survived by her special friend, Judith Orlandino.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Friday, Sept. 22, at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in St Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Shirley Beatrice

Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother

Shirley Y. (Berkowitz) Beatrice of Revere, beloved wife of the late Anthony Beatrice, died Sept. 12 at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home surrounded by her family. She was 92 years old.

Born, raised and educated in Boston, Shirley was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial. She retired from Host International at Logan airport working in sales. She had previously worked as a crossing guard in her younger years. She enjoyed being with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her three children: Roxanne Aiello of Revere, Cheryl Tuttle and her husband, Kevin of Hampton Falls, N.H., Steven Beatrice and his wife, Gail of Bridgewater, her grandchildren Stacey Hilston and her husband, Ed of Merrimack, N.H., Scott Aiello and his longtime companion, Linda Cleinman of Revere, Allyson Beatrice, Jason Beatrice, Danielle Tuttle and great-grandchildren: Gregory Hilston, Kristina Aiello, Samantha Hilston, Gavin Beatrice and Neave Beatrice and her niece, Susan Godfrey-Gilchrist. She was predeceased by her sisters, Irene Spector and Mildred Sochat.

Funeral services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea. Interment was in Sudlikov Cemetery Everett. Contributions in her memory may be made to The American Heart Association P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005, American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Dr Ste 900, Arlington, VA 22202, American Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, 17 Lafayette Ave. Chelsea, MA 02150 and/or the 420 Congregation at Jack Satter House 420 Revere Beach Blvd. Revere, MA 02151.