News Briefs

LIFE LINE SCREENING TO HOLD EVENT ON NOV. 2

Residents living in and around the Revere can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. The community event will be held at the VFW Post 6712, 150 Bennington St., Revere on Nov. 2.

Screenings can check for:

The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

Diabetes risk

Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our Web site at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Beginners Computer Classes for Adults

As part of the Revere Community School’s ongoing efforts to expand adult education offerings in Revere, a beginner’s computer class will be offered for adults starting on Oct. 3.

This eight-week program will run on Tuesday nights until Nov. 21, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Revere High School.

Students will be introduced to the Windows Operating System and Microsoft programs including Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Students will learn to set up their Desktop, and organize their files using hands-on activities. In addition, students will be exposed to Internet search engines and basic computer maintenance. This is an ideal opportunity for seniors or other adults who are just getting started with using computers either for business or for leisure.

The cost for the program is $50, or $25 for seniors.

To sign up or for more information please call Fatou Drammeh at 781-333-2061 or email fdrammeh@revere.mec.edu.

Salemme to start as service coordinator

Mayor Brian Arrigo and the City of Revere’s Substance Use Disorder Initiatives Office have officially announced the hiring of Carrie-Ann Salemme as the city’s first in-house Substance Use Disorder (SUD) direct service coordinator.

“As someone whose generation has been devastated by the Opioid epidemic, working to shatter the stigma around addiction and help Revere residents get the treatment they need is an important priority of my administration,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo.

“The SUD Office is doing an outstanding job using data-driven strategies to battle this crisis with compassion and care. Adding a direct service coordinator will increase the office’s capacity to provide important services and make this work even more effective.” Salemme is a Revere resident who self-identifies as a person in long-term recovery. As a licensed alcohol and drug addiction counselor (LADAC), Salemme brings a wealth of knowledge to this position. Before accepting this role, she was a city vendor who provided peer support services throughout the community for six years. Prior to that, she served as the head counselor at East Boston Rehabilitation Center for five years, and spent one year working for North Suffolk Mental Health as a Recovery Coach.

Salemme recalls that her personal experience is what motivated her to enter the field in 2003. “I wanted to support those still suffering from this disease, who often resist seeking services due to the stigma associated with addiction.” Her main objective as the direct service coordinator is serving as the primary point person for those seeking SUD-related support.

Salemme will play a key role in streamlining the workflow and coordination of SUDI’s direct services effort. This includes collaborating with external providers to increase access to services, and removing barriers for those seeking further treatment.

Salemme will be working 19 hours per week out of the SUDI Office at 437 Revere St., and is available by phone at (781) 922-6069 or by email at csalemme@revere.org. Her position is grant-funded.

Please contact the SUDI Office for more information at (781) 629-4158.

Revere Cares reaches out

For the past twenty years, the Revere CARES Coalition created opportunities for community members to gather and express their concerns and hope for Revere.

In unity, we have worked together to create opportunities for youth, empowered parents to talk their children about not using drugs and alcohol, and made it easier for residents to eat healthier and move more, among many other collaborations.

As we reached our 20th year, the coalition would like to once again hear from community members how we can make Revere thrive and what challenges we should undertake together.

Join us for two community-wide meetings that will shape how we will use our staff and resources moving forward.

The events will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rumney Marsh Academy Auditorium, 140 American Legion Highway, Revere

A light dinner will be served

Please contact to Viviana Catano at vcatano-merino@partners.org or call 781-485-6440

Please specify if you need childcare.

Keefe Receives Endorsement from Laborers Local 22

Ward 4 City Councillor Patrick Keefe is pleased to announce his campaign has been endorsed by the Laborers’Local 22. The Laborers have endorsed Council Vice President Keefe for the last two elections.

“I am excited and grateful of the support from Local 22, Many Revere residents are members of the Laborers union and realize a their endorsement is a show of support to the values I have shown throughout my time in office as City Councillor,” Keefe said.