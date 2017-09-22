A New Hotel:To be Located on Squire Rd Site

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Location. Location. Location.

A Texas-based hotel chain, La Quinta Inns and Suites, will soon have a new home on Squire Road where the old Papa Gino’s once stood.

“It’s a great use for the property. It’s been blighted for awhile,” said Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso commenting on the new hotel in his ward.

“This will be a plus for the area,” said Ward 6 Councillor Charlie Patch.

Two years ago the Papa Gino’s closed tier restaurant, and the one-acre site was sold for $1.5 million to Jewel Saeed and Baldevbhai Patel of Boston.

The five story, 100-room hotel is expected to charge $100-$200 per room, per night. La Quinta Inns plans to open the new hotel in 2019. LaQuinta also owns 885 properties in the United States, Canada and Central and South America.

Robert O’Brien, director of economic development for the city of Revere, said this hotel is the fourth new one to come to the city in the last two years. Two hotels are planned to come to the Revere Beach area and a hotel is going in at the former Shaw’s site on Revere Beach Parkway.

“We can always use more new revenue,” O’Brien said.

“La Quinta comes with a good reputation,” said Guinasso. “I think it will be a boon for jobs and the room rate tax. There’s also no drain on resources.”

Guinasso and O’Brien said the addition of a hotel shows the draw Revere can have due to its location to the airport, highways, the beaches and Boston. O’Brien said that indeed this is what makes Revere attractive to developers.

“A lot of people are looking to Revere,” Guinasso said.

Mayor Brian Arrigo commenting on the new project said, “We wish them the best of luck. Revere currently has four hotels permitted to be built in the next few years, after not having a new hotel built in the city in two decades.”

Demolition on the old Papa Gino’s is underway.