Sports 09-13-2017

RhS sports Roundup

RHS football team drops opener; to play Marblehead

The Revere High football team opened its season with a 29-8 loss to Gloucester Friday night under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Turnovers proved to be costly for the Patriots in their debut. After taking the opening kickoff and driving to midfield, a poor snap on a punt attempt gave the visiting Fishermen the ball at the Revere 26, from where Gloucester eventually punched it in for a 7-0 lead.

After the teams traded punts, Revere got the ball back deep inside its own territory, only to turn the ball back over to Gloucester thanks to a mishandled snap. The Revere defense, which despite the score was a bright light for the Patriots, then stuffed Gloucester on a fourth-and-two.

However, Revere once again was unable to muster any offense, eventually punting the ball away to their own 35, from where Gloucester reached paydirt to take a 14-0 advantage.

The remainder of the contest played out in similar fashion, with the Revere offense backed up in its own end, enabling Gloucester to have strong field possession throughout the game.

“We have a young team at many key positions and we made a lot of mistakes,” noted RHS head coach Lou Cicatelli. “We gave them the ball five times inside our own 20 and that proved to be the difference.”

The Revere touchdown came late in the game on a 25 yard pass from freshman back-up quarterback Calvin Boudreau to Matt Brito. Anthony Scopetuolo went over for the two-point conversion.

The Patriots received overall fine play from their defensive unit, long a hallmark of Cicatelli-coached teams, led by captain Edeh Ballo and Jim Kioussis. Cicatelli also praised the hard running of backfield mates Balo and Darius McNeil.

“We’ll watch the film and hopefully learn from our mistakes,” said the coach. “It was a tough loss, but I reminded the team that last year we started 0-4 (including a 33-0 loss to Gloucester) and we finished at 6-5. We just have to take it one game at a time.”

The Patriots will face a tough task this week, traveling to Marblehead, the reigning Division 3A state champion, which defeated Triton 16-9 in its opener. The contest is set for a 6:30 kickoff Friday evening.

RHS girls soccer opens with 2-0 win

The Revere High girls soccer team opened its season in fine fashion with a 2-0 victory at O’Bryant High School of Boston Friday afternoon.

Freshman Jackelynn Zapata earned the honor of netting the first goal of the Lady Patriots’ season. Jackelynn was assisted by Mackenzie Cunningham and Doaa Halty.

Halty then reached the back of the O’Bryant net for an insurance goal, assisted by Danela Ortez, for the 2-0 finale.

“We had a great first half,” said RHS head coach Meg O’Donnell, whose freshman keeper, Camila Perez, earned her first career shutout.

“Our senior leadership is strong this year with 10 seniors,” noted O’Donnell, whose 2017 edition of the Lady Patriots will be led by a trio of captains, Madison Cunningham, Mackenzie Cunningham, and Gabriella Melendez. “These three young ladies have been with the program for the last four seasons. They worked hard this off-season and you can tell this is going to be a special group of girls.”

The Lady Patriots have been bolstered by the return to the pitch of Melendez, whose 2016 season was cut short with a knee injury.

“Gabby has worked her way back into the starting lineup after ending her season last year with a torn ACL,” said O’Donnell. “Her work ethic was fantastic and she is now able to play her senior season along with her cousin, Danela Ortez, who is back and better than ever.

“We also have a strong core of returning players who are going to be the key to our success this season,” added the coach. “I’m looking forward to a great season with a great group of girls.”

O’Donnell and her crew were set to make the short trip to Winthrop this past Monday and will entertain Gloucester this evening (Wednesday) at 5:15 for their first home match. That contest will be played on the turf behind the high school. The girls then will host Saugus Friday at Harry Della Russo Stadium. Lynn Classical will visit here Monday afternoon.

Boys cross country team shuts out Medford

The Revere High boys cross country team opened its season in fine fashion with a 15-40 shutout at Medford last Tuesday.

Freshman Will Martinez, running in his first varsity race, handily outraced the field, coming across in a time of 15:35. Teammate Nick Alves crossed the line in second spot in a clocking of 15:55. Scott Malfusco took third in 18:15, followed by captain Jonathan Nushi in 18:18 and Cristian Acuna in 18:25 to complete the Revere scoring.

Other Patriot finishers were Kevin Nguyen in 19:55, captain Arthur LaCerda (who missed a turn along the course) in 20:05, Lucas Rincon in 20:42, James Carpinelli in 22:16, Steve Leone (who turned an ankle mid-race) in 23:17, Ahmed Mather in 24:24, David Phan in 26:08, and Wellan Sok in 26:18.

“It was a nice way to start the season,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn. “We have many new faces and underclassmen (LaCerda is the lone senior) with a lot of talent and potential.”

Flynn and his crew took on Everett this past Monday and will race at Lynn Classical tomorrow (Thursday). They will entertain Peabody in their first home meet at the Belle Isle course next Wednesday.

RHS girls cross country defeats Everett

The Revere High girls cross country team earned its first victory of the season with a 15-50 shutout of Everett at Macdonald Park on Monday.

“The team did very well,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “Fifteen runners ran their fastest race-pace to date, some improving by over four minutes from the race a few days ago against Medford on the same course.

“Erika Cheever had a break-out day, taking first place and bettering her race pace by over 30 seconds,” noted Sinnott. “She looked strong and definitely has potential for even greater improvement.”

Rounding out the top five for the Lady Patriots were junior Leila Cesic, senior Hannah Fitzpatrick, freshman Soleil Yuong (who ran a personal best), and junior Olivia Novoselsky (another personal best). Freshman Daniella Martinez was the most improved member of the team from last week.

The complete results of the race are as follows:

Erika Cheever – 1st overall – 19:59

Leila Cesic – 2nd overall – 20:32

Hannah Fitzpatrick – 3rd overall – 22:10

Soleil Yuong – 5th overall – 22:50

Olivia Novoselsky – 6th overall – 23:25

Rosa Pena – 8th overall – 23:56

Daniella Martinez – 9th overall – 23:59

Gabrielle O’Brien – 10th overall – 24:39

Yulissa Santana Baez – 13th overall – 25:45

Xiomara Romani – 14th overall – 27:24

Camila Castro – 15th overall – 27:26

Blanca Hernandez Martinez – 16th overall – 27:37

Somaya Laroussi – 17th overall – 28:02

Salma Hazimeh – 18th overall – 28:26

Samra Kalpuh – 19th overall – 28:26

Yessenia Arias – 20th overall – 29:06

Nawal Khan – 21st overall – 30:10

Adrianna Doerflein – 22nd overall – 32:08

Last Tuesday, the girls opened their season with a meet vs. Medford at Macdonald Park, dropping a close 24-31 decision to the Lady Mustangs.

“It was quite early in the season for us, and our results showed that,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “The meet showed we have some work to do, but I have confidence in the girls to show many improvements over the course of the season.”

Returning senior captain Hannah Fitzpatrick led the way for the Lady Patriots, coming across the line in third place in 21:06.

Hannah was followed closely by junior captain Leila Cesic 21:22. Returning sophomore Erika Cheever, who looks set to improve on her strong freshman year, was next for Revere in fifth place in 21:46.

Rounding out the top five RHS finishers were sophomore Gabrielle O’Brien in ninth spot in 25:18 and freshman Soleil Yuong in 10th place in 25:27.

“Gabrielle showed a major improvement from last season and Soleil looked strong in her first high school-length race,” noted Sinnott. “The team is quite young and inexperienced and looks forward to doing more racing.”

The complete individual results for Revere are as follows:

Hannah Fitzpatrick – 3rd overall, 21:06

Leila Cesic – 4th overall, 21:22

Erika Cheever – 5th overall, 21:46

Gabrielle O’Brien – 9th overall , 25:18

Soleil Yuong – 10th overall, 25:27

Olivia Novoselsky – 12th overall, 26:06

Yulissa Santana Baez – 16th overall, 27:28

Camila Castro – 19th overall, 27:56

Rosa Pena – 20th overall, 28:24

Daniella Martinez – 21st overall, 28:43

Xiomara Romani – 23rd overll, 28:46

Somaya Laroussi – 25th overall, 29:48

Samra Klapuh – 26th overall, 30:18

Salome Gezehagn – 27th overall, 30:20

Victoria DeOliveira Silva – 28th overall, 30:23

Sinnott and her crew are set to be back in action tomorrow (Thursday) at Lynn Classical. They will host Peabody next Wednesday on the Belle Isle course.

RHS golfers open season

The Revere High golf team opened its season last week, hosting Salem at the Cedar Glen course, and came out on the short end of a 60-12 decision.

Senior captains James O’Donnell and Austin Villalobos played at the No. 1 and No. 2 slots for coach Brandon Pezzuto’s squad, followed by fellow seniors Kenneth Uminski and Robert Stoica at No. 3 and No. 4. Sophomore Dante Raffa played in the No. 5 spot and senior Gaetano Caputo was at No. 6.

Senior Alex Madarese played at No. 7 and sophomore Michael Hayes, participating in his first varsity match, played at No. 8.

“We’re looking forward to the challenges that lay ahead as this season progresses and we are working hard to improve each day,” said Pezzuto.

The Patriots were scheduled to play at Winthrop this past Monday and at Malden on the Mt. Hood course yesterday (Tuesday). They will trek to Lynn English this coming Monday and will host a tri-match at Cedar Glen with Saugus and Everett on Tuesday. They then will play next Wednesday at Lynn Classical.

RhS sports Through The Years

10 years ago

September 12, 2007

The Revere High football team opened its season on a positive note with an 18-8 victory over Medford Friday night at Hormel Stadium in a contest in which the Patriots outplayed the Mustangs in all phases of the game.. Captain Anthony DeFeo rushed for two touchdowns, while Paul DiPlatzi ran for 71 yards on six carries, including a 23-yard scamper to score the first touchdown of the season. On defense, Will Weathers blocked a punt and was credited with a pair of sacks, while John Deramo also blocked a Medford punt. Linebacker Luis Cruz led Revere with nine tackles.

Long-time Revere High football supporter Micky Casoli was honored with the presentation to him of a Patriot football jersey with his name embroidered on the back at the annual Football Parents Boosters Club kick-off dinner Thursday night.

Casoli himself was a star player for Revere in the mid-1940s whom then-RHS head coach George Kenneally called the greatest all-around athlete whom he ever had coached.

The RHS field hockey team opened the season with a 5-2 win over Everett. Stephanie Bruno scored a hat trick and Kelly Prince scored two goals for coach Jennifer Wells’s squad.

The boys soccer team opened the season with a 2-1 win over Everett and a 3-3 tie with Lynn Classical. Asley Barrios and Brahim Rhazi scored the goals for coach Cesar Salazar’s squad in the Everett triumph. Luis Dacunha, Jorge Ponce, and Rhazi scored the goals in the Classical contest.

The RHS golf team defeated Malden, 39-33, in the season-opener. Kerri Roach led the way for coach Deb Molle’s squad at No. 5, winning her match by a score of 6.5-2.5. Jonathan Chiarelli won his match by a 7-2 score. Asst. Capt. Matt Robichaud, playing at No. 1, won his match 5-4, as did Aaron Siega; at No. 6. Nick Adreani was a winner at No. 7, 5.5-3.5.

20 years ago

September 17, 1997

The Revere High football team dropped a 13-8 decision to Lynn Classical in the season-opener on Saturday. Ratha Mom rushed for 114 yards on 14 carries and scored the lone Revere TD on a 15-yard run for coach Mike Cella’s Patriots.