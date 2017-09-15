Police Briefs 09-13-2017

ARREST Report

FRIDAY,

SATURDAY,

SEPTEMBER 2

Herson D. Chicas, 31, of 83 Atlantic Ave., was arrested on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

William Rocha, 23, of Arlington, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor.

SUNDAY,

SEPTEMBER 3

Kyle Thomas Goyette, 28, of Winthrop, was arrested on charges of three counts of shoplifting.

TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 5

Charles J. Eagan, 30, of 56 Beachland Ave., was arrested on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

WEDNESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 6

Vincent P. Rizzo, 65, of 110 Eliot Rd., was arrested on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

Craig Celona, 44, of East Boston, was arrested on three outstanding warrants and on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Ahmad Lazhari, 34, of 418 Revere Beach Parkway, was arrested on charges of two counts of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

THURSDAY,

SEPTEMBER 7

Felix J. Vega, 54, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of malicious destruction of property in an amount greater than $250, illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance, and breaking & entering into a building in the nighttime with intent to commit felony.

A 17 year old juvenile was arrested on charges of assault & battery and causing a disturbance at a school.

Crystal Marie Ocasio-Lopez, 19, of 839 Winthrop Ave., was arrested on charges of assault & battery in a domestic situation and violating a domestic abuse prevention restraining pursuant to c. 209A.

Robert J. Ewing, 26, of Saugus, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended and disorderly conduct.

Susan M. Marshall, 53, of 259 Lantern Rd., was arrested on charges of assault & battery in a domestic situation and assault & battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

FRIDAY,

SEPTEMBER 8

Nichole M. Mathieson, 29, of 112 Augustus St., was arrested on charges of breaking & entering into a vehicle in the daytime with intent to commit a felony, larceny of property over $250, and larceny of property under $250.

Amanda Jolene MacDonald, 30, of Townsend, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after her right to operate had been suspended.

Devin Robert Osborne, 20, of 73 Marshall St., was arrested on charges of two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

SATURDAY,

SEPTEMBER 9

Ken Davis, 42, of Lynn, was arrested on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

Steward M. Soriano, 24, of Lawrence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Marvin U. Larios, 35, of Somerville, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

SUNDAY,

SEPTEMBER 10

Ronald Eugene Burnett, 52, of Everett, was arrested on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended, failing to stop for a police officer, and malicious destruction of property over $250. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infractions of speeding, a one-way street violation, and having an open container of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle.

Niesa Hernandez, 25, of 266 Bradstreet Ave., was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, operating a motor vehicle after her right to operate had been suspended, and three counts of illegal possession of a Class C controlled narcotic substance.

WANTED SEX, GOT ROBBED

A man who reportedly came to a Nahant Avenue home to pay a woman for sex ended up being robbed by the very woman he had sought.

Police found the man on the street sweating and out of breath, and reporting that he had been robbed.

First, he told police that he had gone to the building to do some construction work around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. He met a woman there and she instructed him to leave his tools in one room and follow her. At that point, she said she had to take a phone call and left the room.

She never came back.

The man said he found her outside in his car with his keys and his wallet and rifling through his belongings.

The man forced her out of the car and a struggle ensued as he pinned her against the fence and tried to call police. She threatened to have him deported, and in the struggle, got away.

However, when police continued speaking with the man, he eventually came clean (or, rather, dirty) and admitted he had been responding to a sex for a fee ad on Craigslist. There had been no construction work.

He provided e-mails from the woman that indicated solicitation for a fee.

However, no sex act occurred, and he had been taken.

The woman was found a short distance away and said she was walking to Dunkin’ Donuts to get coffee when the man grabbed her. However, she was walking in the wrong direction from Dunks and the story didn’t match up. She also had a passport in her possession that came form the man’s car.

Nichole Mathieson, 112 Augustus St., was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle in the day for a felony, larceny over $250 and larceny under $250.

CHASE IS ON

Revere Police and State Police were able to corral a man who led them on a crazy chase near Wonderland after having allegedly committed a domestic disturbance in Malden.

Around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to Bill Ash’s for a man who had just left in a car and had been causing a problem.

Officers encountered the man nearby and tried to stop the vehicle.

Instead, he fled the scene at a high rate of speed to North Shore Road, where the State Police joined the chase. He eventually went through some grass and into the Wonderland Marketplace. There, he encountered a flat tire and tried to beat it on foot.

Police were able to catch up to him a short distance from the Marketplace parking lot, and effect an arrest.

Malden Police bailed him and he was taken to answer to those charges.

SQUATTIN’ AND SMOKIN’

A Chelsea man was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 7, when he was discovered to be squatting in a vacant apartment on Fenno Street – and having a party to boot.

Around 5:30 a.m., a tenant was frightened when she heard noises in a vacant apartment upstairs. Police responded and had to kick in the door. They found a man and woman in the vacant apartment without permission. The two were smoking crack cocaine allegedly with a glass pipe. Police also found hypodermic needles and marijuana.

The woman was allowed to leave for medical attention, as she had several infected wounds.

The man was arrested.

Felix Vega, 54, of Chelsea, was charged with malicious destruction of property over $250, possession of a Class B drug and breaking and entering a building in the night for a felony.

JUST BEING NEIGHBORLY

One man has been arrested for assault after a long-term squabble between next-door neighbors on Pearl Avenue allegedly turned violent last Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Police were called to the scene at 5:30 p.m. for an assault on a woman over 60.

The neighbors had been in a spat that day, and the suspect allegedly started verbally berating the female and swearing at her. As he left in his car, he allegedly struck her in the forearm. Witnesses corroborated the incident, and the woman had visible bruises, but denied medical aid.

The woman was 68 years old.

Robert Vaters, 55, of 192 Pearl Ave., was charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 and trespassing.

CAN I GET MY GLASSES PLEASE?

A man and woman were both summonsed to court last Thursday, Sept. 7, when the woman allegedly kicked him out, and he broke back in to get his $600 reading glasses.

Around 2:45 a.m., police reported to the residence and learned that the man and his younger brother had been living with the woman. However, on that night, she wasn’t feeling well and wanted them out.

The man said she “lost it” and grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened them with it – telling them to leave or else.

The man and his brother left, but a short distance away the man realized he had left his $600 glasses behind.

He went back and asked if she would let him get his glasses, and she declined. So, he allegedly tried to kick in the basement apartment door. That’s when police got involved.

Officers noted many empty Hennessey and vodka bottles strewn about the apartment, and subjects were extremely intoxicated.

Brandon Green, 31, of Boston, was charged with malicious destruction of property over $250.

Stacy Hussey, 53, of 146 Newman St., was charged with assault by a dangerous weapon (knife).

ASSAULT AT STADIUM

Revere Police have taken under advisement a reported assault of a young man by two juvenile girls outside the Hill School on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The mother of the boy indicated that he was at the Stadium area with his sister and friend when two juvenile girls assaulted him.

Police informed the girls’ parents, and they were trespassed from the park. No charges are filed and the School Resource Officer has been notified.

FAILED TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER

A Revere man was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Boston for failing to register as a sex offender.

Steven Veno, 55, was indicted on one count of failing to register as a sex offender. Veno is required to register as a Level 2 sex offender in Massachusetts based on Massachusetts state court convictions for rape of a child in 1993. Pursuant to the federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, he is also required to register in any jurisdiction where he lives or works. Law enforcement officers recently became aware that over the past several years Veno has been periodically living and working in Florida, but has never registered in Florida. Veno is presently in custody.

Failing to register as a sex offender provides for a sentence of no greater than 10 years in prison, a minimum of five years and up to lifetime supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Revere man indicted by Feds for child porn, was on probation for 2016 child porn charges

Journal Staff Report

A Revere man, who is already on state probation for a child pornography in 2016, was indicted last week in federal court in Boston on child pornography charges.

Ian Silver-Eck, 21, was indicted on one count of possession of child pornography. In August 2017, Silver-Eck was charged in a criminal complaint and arrested. He has been detained in federal custody since that time.

According to court documents, following an investigation into the online trade of child pornography through Kik Messenger, a text messaging app, law enforcement officers executed a federal search warrant at Silver-Eck’s home in Revere, where they found evidence of child pornography on his cell phone. Silver-Eck is currently on probation following a conviction for a similar offense in state court.

The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, a minimum of five years and up to lifetime supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Due to his prior conviction, Silver-Eck faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Silver-Eck, once an afterschool teacher in Boston, was on probation for a state case from March 2016 where he was found to be in possession of child pornography.

Acting United States Attorney William D. Weinreb and Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division, made the announcement today. The case was investigated by the FBI Boston Division’s Human Trafficking-Child Exploitation Task Force with valuable assistance provided by the Boston, Arlington, Newton, and Revere Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Paruti, Weinreb’s Project Safe Childhood Coordinator and a member of the Major Crimes Unit, is prosecuting the case.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

The case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.