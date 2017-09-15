Obituaries 09-13-2017

Annamay DiSalvo

Longtime employee of the City of Revere

Annamay (Moccia) DiSalvo of Revere passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 9 at the age of 88.

Annamay was born March 7, 1929 and was raised in Revere. She attended Revere High School where she was captain of the cheerleading squad. After graduation, she worked both in the Revere School system and at Revere City Hall.

Annamay was the wife of the late Nicholas ‘Nino’ DiSalvo who was also employed by the City of Revere and served as a councillor for Ward 6 until his death in 1980.

Annamay loved her family and friends dearly and took care of everyone she loved. She loved to bowl on Monday nights and play cards on Friday nights. She never missed a social occasion or a trip Foxwoods, Atlantic City or Las Vegas. She enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots games and always cheered and yelled along. She will be greatly missed by all.

Annamay was predeceased by her nine siblings: Anthony ‘Spudsie’, John ‘Jake’, Nicholas, Carmen, Jean, Jackie Dellaporta, Ruth Cervera, Teresa Lombardi and Clara Mottola. Annamay was the devoted mother of the late Paula DiSalvo and her life partner, the late Marian Coakley, Tami DiSalvo and her husband, Phillip Bailey of Cypress TX, Nicholas DiSalvo and his wife, Linda of Old Orchard Beach, ME. She was the loving mother in law of the late Nancy DiSalvo (Fagone); adoring nana to Jake and Cooper Bailey of Austin, TX, Christine Correale and her husband, Michael of Revere and Nicholas DiSalvo and his wife, Margaret of Billerica; great grandmother to Nicholas Edward, Nancy Dawn, Natalie Diane, Sabrina, Nemo, Ruby and the late Nala. She is also survived by her large extended family and friends.

Her Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, September 15 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Maass in St Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Kevin M. O’Hara

Retired Revere Fire Captain and decorated Veteran

Kevin Michael O’Hara, retired Revere Fire Captain, passed away on Tuesday, September 5 at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital following a brief illness.

Kevin, although being born in Winthrop, lived his entire life in Revere. He was an alumnus of

Revere High School, Class of 1966. He entered the U.S. Army in January of 1968 and served until September of 1969 as an SP-4. Captain O’Hara was the recipient of several decorations and commendations at the time of his discharge. His commendations included; the Combat Infantry Badge, the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Viet-Nam Service Medal, Viet-Nam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star and two overseas bars. A true and selflessindividual, he seldom, if ever, spoke of his time in Vietnam.

Kevin joined the Revere Fire Department in the early 1970’s and gave 35 years of service, rising to the rank of Captain, retiring in 2005. Cpt. O’Hara was a member of the National Association of Disabled America Veterans, a member of the Revere Post #61- American Legion and the Retired Revere Fire Captains’ Association.

He was the very proud father of Revere Fire Lt. Kevin M. O’Hara, Jr. (President of Local 926-Revere Firefighters Union) of Saugus, Jennifer M. O’Hara of Lynn, Revere Fire Lt. Michael S. O’Hara and his wife, Gina of North Reading, Anne A. O’Hara of Providence, R.I., Leina G. Okamura of Revere and the late Ken F. Okamura; the cherished brother of former Revere City Councilor Edward L. O’Hara of Revere, Maureen K. Butler and her husband, William of Stoneham, Mark O’Hara and his wife, Marcelle of Peabody and the late Marcella M. Dion and the late Brian V. O’Hara. He is also lovingly survived by three grandchildren; Angelina N., Michael and Giana R. O’Hara. Many dear nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins also survive Kevin. He was the very devoted son of the late Edward T. and Mary V. (Calo) O’Hara.

The O’Hara family has enjoyed a long and legendary place within Revere’s annals of history.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Vertuccio and Smith Home for For Funerals, Revere. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the New England Center & Home for Veterans, P.O. Box 845257, Boston, Ma. 02284-5257 would be appreciated.

For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Francis ‘Fran’ Flynn

Reitred Revere Firefighter and decorated

World War II Veteran

Francis X. ‘Fran’ Flynn, retired Revere Firefighter, died on September 6 the Leonard Florence Center for Living of Chelsea following a brief illness.

Born in Boston, he lived almost his entire life in Revere and for the past 35 years, he and his late wife, Marna O. (Pasquale) Flynn, shared their time on Revere Beach and in Pompano Beach, Florida. Marna died on April 8, 1994. A graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1943, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1943 and served until February of 1946 as a Gunners Mate 3rd class. Only recently did ‘Uncle Fran’ share situations, that Fran was part of, indicating his true involvement in many skirmishes during World War II within the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. As a result of his heroic action, ‘Uncle Fran’ was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Medal with Six (6) Bronze Stars; a most prestigious commendation. He was also awarded the World War II Victory Medal, American Area Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal with 1 Bronze star and the European African-Middle Eastern Area Medal.

‘Fran’ spent over 35 years with the Revere Fire Department until retiring in the early 1990s. Both he and his late wife, Marna, enjoyed retirement time, traveling six winter months in Pompano Beach, Florida and six months on Revere Beach Boulevard.

Childless, they were surrogate parents to all their nieces and nephews and so enjoyed that privilege. As they needed more attention, the nieces and nephews were there and willing to share the task at hand with the tremendous support of the surviving brothers and sisters.

Fran was the devoted son to the late Henry J. ‘Harry’ and Frances (McCarthy) Flynn; the cherished brother of Marilyn Newhook of Dorchester, William ‘Billy’ Flynn and his wife, Dorothy of Rockport, Robert T. ‘Roddy’ Flynn and his wife, Phyllis of Revere, Laurence ‘Larry’ Flynn and his wife, Linda of Naples, Florida and the late John ‘Jack’, Charles ‘Charlie’, Henry J. ‘Harry’ Flynn, Geraldine F. Scigliano, Eugene ‘Gus’ Flynn and Joan Tsiumis. He was the respected brother-in-law to Rita Flynn and John Tsiumis, both of Florida and Robert Scigliano of Nahant. He is also lovingly survived by many adoring and proud nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

His funeral will be held from the Vertuccio and Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere today, Wednesday, September 13 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 10 a.m. Interment will be with Marna at the Massachusetts National V.A. Cemetery, Bourne, MA today, Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the New England Home & Center for Veterans, P.O. Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Lawrence Catyb

Lifelong Revere resident, passionate about education

Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Memorial Service on Friday, September 15 in Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elms Street, Everett for Lawrence M. Catyb who died following a long and valiant battle with bladder cancer at the Kaplan Family Hospice of Danvers on Friday, September 1. He was 57 years old.

The service will begin at the graveside at 1:30 p.m.

A lifelong resident of Revere and a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1978, “Larry” worked in his early career in the construction fields and later as an “Exterminator” for “Terminix.”

After a long time following a formal education, he returned to college at Suffolk University to obtain a degree in “English Literature.” Larry enjoyed an Epiphany and became passionate about education, especially in education for the less fortunate and disenfranchised. It was his goal to begin teaching within the “Special Needs” program, when he suddenly was diagnosed with bladder cancer four years ago. Even in the last of his illness, he maintained a positive attitude for recovery and beginning his new career.

He was the beloved son of Martin F. Catyb of Revere and the late Deanna W. (Wainwright) Catyb; the devoted brother of Martin F. Catyb, Jr. (a teacher in the Beachmont School for more than 20 years) and his wife, Carole of Dracut, Cheryl A. Catyb of Revere and Susan D. Zaccaria and her husband, Joseph of Danvers and the cherished nephew of Elaine Wainwright of Malden. He is also lovingly survived by many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In his youth, he was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Revere, largely through the inspiration of his mom who was an intensely active member of the church until her passing. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Food Pantry at First Congregational Church, 94 Central Avenue, Revere, MA 02151.

–

Barbara Cafarella

Retired Panalpina World Transport Air Express agent

Barbara J. (DiBiase) Cafarella, formerly of Beachmont Revere, died at her Saugus residence on Wednesday, September 6 following a three-year battle with lung cancer.

Born and raised in Revere, Barbara was a 1979 graduate of Revere High School. After spending time in the work force, she returned to school and received her Bachelor’s degree from the School of Communications at Suffolk University in 1984. In 1989, she began her career with Panalpina World Transport and retired in 2015, as an International Air Express Agent, after 26 years of service.

An intrinsically petite person, she was complemented in life with a ‘larger than life personality’. Her persona drew people to her for her charm, intelligence and sincerity. All through her early diagnosis with lung cancer, she maintained her strength and will to win. Her absence will be sorely missed at all levels.

She leaves her husband and very best friend, Frank G. Cafarella. Barbara spent most of her life in the Beachmont section of Revere until moving to Saugus eight years ago. For many years, Barbara was her Mom’s close confidant and companion. They held the same interests in early American antiquities as well as a passion for collecting and displaying all the many collectable dolls from the late 1770s thru the present day. They rivaled any department store in Boston and New York as the holidays rolled around with their displays at their Beachmont home, and sharing them with so many extended family and friends.

She was the devoted sister to Susan J. Aufiero and her husband, Joseph of Randolph, Ellen J. Brunelle and her husband, Stephen J. of Newton, NH and the late Thomas P. DiBiase, Jr. She was the dear daughter of the late Revere Patrolman, Thomas P. DiBiase, Sr. and the late Florence M. (Sullivan) DeBiase. She is also lovingly survived by Stephanie C. Cafarella and Frank R. Cafarella, both of Everett and Matthew J. Cafarella of Saugus. Many dear nephews and nieces also survive her.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923

–

Lorraine Zolla

Longtime organist and activist at Immaculate Conception Church

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, September 14, from 3 to 8 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, (corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) for Lorraine E. Zolla who passed following a brief illness at her Revere home on Sunday, September 15. On Friday, September 15, family and friends are invited to gather directly at church beginning at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m.

Miss Zolla, who was 82 years old, lived in Revere her entire life on the same site as the original Zolla Estate. The Zollas are among Revere’s oldest Italo-American residents and settlers. Educated at the Immaculate Conception Grammar and High School, she was a 1943 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Immaculate Conception High School. Lorraine had a 25 year career with First National Bank of Boston (Bank of America) working in their human resources department. Later she continued with the bank as a merchant representative until retiring in the middle 1990’s.

In 1977, she became Immaculate’s Music Director and resident organist, a position she held until her death. Many parishioners will remember Lorraine, not only for her musical involvement within the church, but as vice president and treasurer of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and as a very active member of the Board of Trustees at Immaculate Conception School. She was the treasurer of the Revere Society for Historic and Cultural Preservation, a long time member of the Revere Women’s Club and past Regent for the Catholic Daughters of America, Court James Lee #527.

Lorraine’s involvement within the parish community of Immaculate Conception was paramount, as was her involvement and participation in all of the other organizations and societies that she was a part of. Lorraine’s passion for perfection in all was legendary; a trait that often, in today’s society, is lacking.

The beloved daughter of the late Ralph A. Zolla and Violet (Page) Zolla, she was the dear sister of the late R. Robert “Bob” Zolla and William B. Zolla. She was also the sister of the late E. Robert “Bob” Zolla and William R. Zolla; the devoted aunt to: Robert E. Zolla and his wife, Julie M. of Londonderry, NH, David R. Zolla and his wife, Kathleen of Boxford, Mark L. Zolla and his wife, Tina of Salem, MA, Lorraine M. “Lori” Zolla and her husband, Mark Sollock of Phoenix, Arizona, Matthew R. Zolla and his wife, Cynthia of Arlington, VA, Dianne F. Zolla and her husband, Dana Parlow of Plymouth and Steven T. Zolla and his wife, Deborah of Ft. Myers, Florida. Many grand nieces and grand nephews also survive Lorraine as well as many cousins in Revere and throughout the country.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Lorraine E Zolla Scholarship Fund, c/o Mr. Robert E. Zolla, 200 Leisure Lane, Apt. 62, Stoneham, MA 02180. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Roger Dragani

Of Amesbury, formerly of Peabody and Revere

Roger Dragani of Amesbury, formerly of Peabody and Revere, died on September 10.

Roger was an avid golfer who enjoyed darts, dancing and his 70’s disco music.

He was the devoted father of Roger Dragani, Jr. and his wife, Dominica of Salem, NH, Nathan Dragani of Danvers, Tabitha, Amanda and Olivia Dragani, all of Salem; cherished grandfather of Gabby, Gabriella and Giuseppe; dear brother of Marianne Draper of Amesbury, Colette Molineaux of Dalton, Edward Drigani and Nikki Luti. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Saturday, September 16 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701. For guest book, please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Vera D. Gauthier

Of Revere

Vera D. (Havens) Gauthier 97, of Revere. Passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2017.

She was beloved wife of the late Rene Gauthier. Loving mother of Brian Gauthier of Revere, and the late Pamela and Rene Gauthier Jr. Cherished grandmother of Rene Gauthier III, Aimee Messemer, Nicole, Brian, John and Monique Gauthier. Adored great- grandmother of Emma and Andrew Gauthier and Ava and Abigail Messemer. Family and friends will honor Vera’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. Revere for a Memorial Visitation on Friday, September 15 from 4:00P.M. to 8:00P.M. a Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, September 16 in St. Anthony’s Church Revere at 11:00A.M. For guest book and directions www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Donald Murphy

Of Revere, formerly of Gloucester

Donald L. Murphy of Revere, formerly of Gloucester, passed away on Monday September 4. He was 72 years old.

The beloved husband of Diane (Fanning) Murphy, he was the cherished son of the late William and Anne (McArthyrin) Murphy, loving father of Shannon Murphy, Dawn Murphy and her husband, Richard Diaz, Sean Murphy and Jacqueline Murphy, all of Revere; adored grandfather of Patricia Hayward, Veronica Miranda, Olivia Bittle, Sean Murphy Jr., Patricia Rivera, Masyn Murphy, Isabella Diaz, Shayla Murphy, Devyni Murphy, Maya Murphy, Ricky Diaz Jr. and Mychael Murphy and cherished Great ‚ÄìGrandfather of Remington Amiro and Lydia Hayward.

At the family’s request all services are private.