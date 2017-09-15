Letters to the Editor

TAKES ISSUE WITH REPORTING

Dear Editor:

In a recent article regarding the “Police force in flux.” I am not sure if your reporter was at the same meeting as I, but I take umbrage with half the reporting made.

So let me tell you the half that was left out of the article “Police force in flux.”

During the meeting, Mayor Brian Arrigo touted many things including the ability to hire a new Chief of Police and the so-called “ buried report from the Collins Center”.

First, Mayor Arrigo stated that many communities don’t use civil service for the retention of a Chief of Police. He is correct. It is true that many communities do seek outside of their force. However, what Mayor Arrigo did not point out, actually left out was that a great majority of these Police Departments hire from within. In fact it is a large percentage that don’t exercise to hire outside of the rank. For example, Everett Chief Mazzie, Somerville Chief of Police Fallon, Malden Chief of Police Mollis were hired from within the ranks and the list of chiefs goes on and on.

Second, due diligence would have found that this so called “buried report” as the mayor purported was no more than a political attack against the former Chief of Police and Mayor Rizzo. A stunt!!!

Mayor Arrigo allegedly knew about it in January of 2016 as noted in the document itself that I have seen. And if you go to the City’s website, you will find the document in which the Mayor states in February 2016 that they were up and running, Why wasn’t it reported?

Third, why wasn’t it also reported that the Mayor misspoke about when he knew about this document

Moreover, why wasn’t it reported that the Mayor allegedly sent out a press release and blast email before the Council meeting even ended

I will tell you why, politics!

Perhaps in the future, You could report the whole story, not just where there was an interruption made.

Sincerely,

Councillor-at-Large

George Rotondo

FIREFIGHTERS LEAD THE WAY

Dear Editor:

The Revere Journal’s article “Taking steps to raise overdose awareness” highlights the opioid epidemic facing all cities and towns across the country. It is a growing problem that shows no bias and affects everyone no matter where you live or your economic status. Substance abuse disorders are now, more than ever, being recognized both locally and nationally. Overdose statistics and deaths were the topic of discussion recently at Revere High School, and retired Captain Jay Picariello shared stories of the battles being waged by firefighters and police. The captain has been a great spokesperson on these events, and has promoted candlelight ceremonies at Revere Beach to remember and support the families of those who fought the addiction. This is where I have to comment on one fact that needs to be clarified and appreciated by the citizens of Revere.

As stated, the Revere Fire Department began carrying Narcan in March of 2010 and Narcan is the lifesaving drug that reverses the effect of an overdose. Now, let us be very clear here, the Revere Fire Department was the first, I repeat, first department in the nation to carry Narcan on its apparatus. I do not see or understand any reluctance or attitude that needs to be changed when you are the first to do something. When management came to the firefighters’ union to discuss using this lifesaving drug, there was no hesitating, no bargaining, just progressive action. Training was quick and immediate and Narcan had its place on every piece of apparatus in the medical jump kit. I was very proud of that moment in my firefighting career and I know the department members were proud also. Saving the life of a human being is the most rewarding action that can happen on the job and this occurs on a daily basis in the line of duty. Any tool, drug, or training that increases the odds of saving more lives will always be in the forefront of Revere’s public safety agencies.

Jim Caramello

Retired,

RFD