Broadway Fall Festival Coming on Sept 23

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Revere is gearing up for the first ever Fall Festival on Broadway with activities for all ages on Sept. 23 from 1-7 p.m. The event is organized by the Revere Parks and Recreation Department and, the community celebration will appeal to everyone.

The event will feature activities for families, children, and people of all ages, including street performers, local food and merchandise vendors, a beer garden, and a main stage with musicians and comedians. A segment of Broadway from Park Avenue to the corner of Beach and Fenno streets will be limited to pedestrian traffic only for the duration of the festival.

“These kinds of celebrations and festivals are part of what makes a city vibrant and fun. Community events are one of the reasons why people are flocking to cities. With the many strong community groups and cultural traditions we have in Revere. We have so many opportunities to have events like this, but this one is going to be pretty unique,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo.

The goal of the fall festival is to celebrate Revere’s ongoing economic and cultural renaissance. Organizers also think putting a spotlight on our downtown business district by hosting a fun, pedestrian friendly event will help drive business to Broadway.

From 1 to 5 p.m., the Family Zone behind City Hall will be open, featuring inflatables, kids games, and family-friendly street performers. During this time, vendors will be set up along Broadway, featuring arts and crafts, jewelry, and specialty foods. Additionally, food trucks will be parked across from the American Legion. Food trucks will include Roxy’s Grilled Cheese and Brazilian BBQ. Several food vendors will be available including Philly Pretzel Factory of Revere.

From 1 to 7 p.m., the main stage will be open near the American Legion featuring various entertainment acts. Additionally, there will be a beer garden in front of the American Legion for adults 21 and over to enjoy beer from local breweries. -The beer garden will be managed by the group that presents the beer garden at the SoWa Market each week in Boston.

“I think what we’re most looking forward to is just the fact that there are great entertainment options for all ages. The kids zone will have great, family-friendly entertainment. We’ll have the beer garden for adults and for Revere’s growing young professional population. And we’ll have great music and vendors for people of all ages to enjoy,” Arrigo said.

The celebration will include Live music including rock and country cover bands, a fife and drum group, a steel drum band, and a mariachi band. Live music will take place at two separate locations indicated on the map (above). The main stage will also feature a DJ and a 90-minute comedy show.

The family zone will include inflatables and games, along with family-friendly performers: Silly Willy the clown, yo-yo performers, Wally the Green Monster from the Boston Red Sox, arts and crafts activities, and more.

The City has worked collaboratively with the Chamber of Commerce to reach out to Broadway businesses to work with them on planning this festival.