A Firefighters Dream – Third Alarm Pizza

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Why not combine things that you love in life? For fire department Lt. Kevin Doherty that would be fire trucks and pizza and the creation of Third Alarm Pizza, a working wood fire pizza oven mounted on the back of an old fire truck.

Doherty stopped by the Central Fire Station recently with his new venture, Third Alarm Wood Fired Pizza, a wood fired pizza oven incorporated into the rear end of a 1968 Mack Fire Truck. There’s even a working sink in one of the side doors of the truck.

Once he gets up and running, one can expect to see the truck around Revere and food festivals around the state.

“We hope to get some good cooking around Massachusetts,” Doherty said.

His love of cooking for others that was a popular feature among his co-workers at the fire house certainly has rubbed off on his venture.

“I like cooking for the group of guys that I work with at the fire station,” Doherty said.

Third Alarm Wood Fired Pizza not only offers pizza, but also chicken wings, stuffed peppers and calzones all made the Neapolitan Italian style. Doherty has a head chef, and has received lots of help from his fellow firefighters and firefighter families.

Doherty and his truck will be at the Revere Farmers Market this Friday from 12-4 p.m.

“It’s a unique food offering for people,” Doherty said.